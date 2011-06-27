  1. Home
2008 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling dynamics, strong V6 and V8 engines, roomy and comfortable interior, optional third-row seat.
  • Mediocre fuel mileage, old-school six-step tilt steering wheel, overly offset brake and accelerator pedal heights, a few low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its sporty handling, smooth ride and roomy, luxurious cabin, the 2008 Cadillac SRX is one of our top choices for a midsize luxury crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Like FCC indecency laws, the term "crossover" is so vague that it can be interpreted in many different ways. Lately, it has been thrown on just about anything by marketing folks to improve the perception of uncool vehicles like minivans and station wagons. But if the definition of crossover was ever clarified, we hope it would start taking the shape of something like the 2008 Cadillac SRX, an SUV-styled wagon that's derived from and closely emulates the driving experience of a sport sedan. Despite its ability to seat seven or consume 70 cubic feet of cargo, the SRX is actually fun to drive, behaving more like the previous-generation CTS sedan it's based on rather than some sort of shrunken Escalade.

After last year's interior overhaul, the 2008 SRX now has a quality cabin befitting the Cadillac name and the luxury segment it inhabits. The dash design is attractive and decidedly upscale, with controls that are mostly logical and fall easily to hand. Although the driver seat is comfortable with a good range of motion, the tilt-only steering wheel has only six widely spaced "steps" to it, making finding a "just right" position difficult. The brake and accelerator pedals are also too offset in height, requiring an uncomfortable amount of leg and ankle movement when moving between them. These are two factors that unfortunately take away from the SRX's otherwise excellent driving experience.

A rear-wheel-drive SRX V6 has been in our long-term test fleet, and throughout its stay, the Caddy has remained a sought-after commodity with its great mixture of athleticism, luxury and utility that is hard to beat. While we wait for the SRX to be graced by the more powerful and efficient V6 found in the 2008 CTS and STS, the Caddy crossover manages to make do with a 255-horspower V6 and 320-hp V8. This choice of engines keeps the SRX on par with other sporty midsize SUVs like the BMW X5 and Infiniti FX series, as well as less sporting choices like the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class and Volvo XC90. The V6-only Acura MDX is also very worthy of consideration, but against any of these crossovers, the 2008 Cadillac SRX makes a compelling case for itself.

2008 Cadillac SRX models

The 2008 Cadillac SRX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV offered in two trim levels. Those trims are defined by what's under the hood: V6 or V8. The V6 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, a power driver seat, a Bose audio system with CD player and satellite radio, OnStar, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power accessories and rear park assist. Step up to the V8 and in addition to the bigger engine you'll get 18-inch alloys, xenon headlamps, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory presets, real wood accents, a power front passenger seat and a six-disc CD changer. Most of the V8's features are optional on the V6. Major options for both models include a Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a third-row seat, a separate rear air-conditioning system, an extra-large "UltraView" sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a DVD rear entertainment system, surround-sound audio and a navigation system. A Sport Package adds larger 18- or 20-inch wheels, unique fascias and a limited-slip differential.

2008 Highlights

A new three-spoke steering wheel is the only noteworthy change made for the 2008 Cadillac SRX.

Performance & mpg

SRX shoppers have the choice of two engines. The base engine is a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 255 hp and 254 pound-feet of torque; it's coupled to a five-speed automatic. Those who step up to the 4.6-liter V8 will find 320 horses and 315 lb-ft lurking under the hood with a six-speed auto. Both transmissions come with a sport mode and automanual control. The SRX is available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. In performance testing of the V6 we achieved a 0-60 time of 8.2 seconds, while the V8 is about a second quicker. Fuel economy for the rear-drive 2008 SRX V6 is 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway; V8 models are a couple mpg less. Both are middling ratings for this segment.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control and a full complement of airbags (including front-seat side as well as side curtain for the first two rows) are all standard. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2008 Cadillac SRX scored four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a perfect five-star rating for front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash tests, the Caddy scored "Good," the highest rating possible.

Driving

For those expecting Cadillac's midsize SUV to evoke the sort of sloppy handling and floaty ride that was once expected from the brand, they're in for a pleasant surprise. Especially with the optional Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, the SRX's handling is outstanding, as the body feels tight and responsive around turns, giving it a tossable feel on par with Infiniti's smaller FX crossover. At the same time, the highway ride is smooth and comfortable, just the way most crossover SUV buyers want. The response and feel of both the steering and brakes are impressive as well. A very well-rounded package, the 2008 Cadillac SRX is a top choice for those wanting a bit of extra on-road excitement from their SUV.

Interior

After being dramatically redesigned last year, the SRX's handsome cabin adds the same sporty, higher-quality three-spoke steering wheel found in the new 2008 CTS. Tasteful wood and alloy trim, supple leather upholstery and classy touches like an analog clock live up to the Cadillac name, although there are a few plastic bits here and there that are reminiscent of the low-budget quality of GM's recent past. Like most midsize SUVs that offer three rows of seats, accommodations of the power-folding rearmost bench are tight. Second-row occupants will be happier, though, with plenty of sprawl room. Adding to the airy feel is the huge optional UltraView sunroof that provides an uninterrupted view of the heavens. With the third row folded (or not selected), there are 32 cubic feet of cargo space, while a maximum of 70 cubes is available when both rear rows are dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Cadillac SRX.

5(80%)
4(11%)
3(3%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.7
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Owned
Macdaddy,11/07/2010
Bought nearly 3 years ago now-fully loaded V8 with sport package. Never a problem or even recall. Just change the oil. I wish all cars could be this good and trouble-free.
SRX w/20' Sport Package - runs great, looks great
dsowa,06/02/2012
I bought a used black 2008 V6 SRX with 28K miles this year. I added the 20-inch sport wheels and it looks fantastic from any angle. Must have been pampered by the former owner as it's nearly flawless after over four years. I wish I had the Ultraview sunroof, but it's one less thing to break in the long run. Potential buyers beware of water leaks around the back hatch that leave water in the tire jack storage well. It's an expensive fix (700+$), and that's if you catch it early and there's no other damage. Other than that one problem, I love this car.
Owner since 2009
Ivanka,06/06/2016
V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I love my Caddi and would love to be able to keep it forever. We got it with $28,000 miles and 7 years later and with $140,000, it looks and acts as if it was still almost new. Look forward to many more years of enjoyable ride.
Traded in our 2006 Lexus 400h
crossbuilder,02/16/2008
I'm 75 years old, have owned countless cars, and this is the best all around vehicle to date. The Lexus 400h [yes it rattled]was the 2nd worst, which barely beat out the 1974 Chevy Vega.
See all 35 reviews of the 2008 Cadillac SRX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2008 Cadillac SRX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Cadillac SRX

Used 2008 Cadillac SRX Overview

The Used 2008 Cadillac SRX is offered in the following submodels: SRX SUV. Available styles include V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and V8 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Cadillac SRX?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Cadillac SRX trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 is priced between $3,999 and$3,999 with odometer readings between 133701 and133701 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Cadillac SRXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Cadillac SRX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 SRXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,999 and mileage as low as 133701 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Cadillac SRX.

Can't find a used 2008 Cadillac SRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac SRX for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,302.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,788.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac SRX for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,273.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,589.

