Vehicle overview

Like FCC indecency laws, the term "crossover" is so vague that it can be interpreted in many different ways. Lately, it has been thrown on just about anything by marketing folks to improve the perception of uncool vehicles like minivans and station wagons. But if the definition of crossover was ever clarified, we hope it would start taking the shape of something like the 2008 Cadillac SRX, an SUV-styled wagon that's derived from and closely emulates the driving experience of a sport sedan. Despite its ability to seat seven or consume 70 cubic feet of cargo, the SRX is actually fun to drive, behaving more like the previous-generation CTS sedan it's based on rather than some sort of shrunken Escalade.

After last year's interior overhaul, the 2008 SRX now has a quality cabin befitting the Cadillac name and the luxury segment it inhabits. The dash design is attractive and decidedly upscale, with controls that are mostly logical and fall easily to hand. Although the driver seat is comfortable with a good range of motion, the tilt-only steering wheel has only six widely spaced "steps" to it, making finding a "just right" position difficult. The brake and accelerator pedals are also too offset in height, requiring an uncomfortable amount of leg and ankle movement when moving between them. These are two factors that unfortunately take away from the SRX's otherwise excellent driving experience.

A rear-wheel-drive SRX V6 has been in our long-term test fleet, and throughout its stay, the Caddy has remained a sought-after commodity with its great mixture of athleticism, luxury and utility that is hard to beat. While we wait for the SRX to be graced by the more powerful and efficient V6 found in the 2008 CTS and STS, the Caddy crossover manages to make do with a 255-horspower V6 and 320-hp V8. This choice of engines keeps the SRX on par with other sporty midsize SUVs like the BMW X5 and Infiniti FX series, as well as less sporting choices like the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class and Volvo XC90. The V6-only Acura MDX is also very worthy of consideration, but against any of these crossovers, the 2008 Cadillac SRX makes a compelling case for itself.