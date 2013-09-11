Used 2013 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
- 36,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995$2,551 Below Market
Germain BMW of Naples - Naples / Florida
ONLY 36,686 Miles! EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Hands Free Communications System, Panoramic Roof, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, FWD. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof, Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Comfort Access Keyless Entry & Keyless start, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESAUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, SINGLE DISC CD PLAYER dual USB ports, SD card slot and auxiliary jack (Includes (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system) (STD), FWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT WITH E85 FLEXFUEL (GAS ETHANOL) CAPABILITY (308 hp [229.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 265 lb-ft of torque [357.8 N-m] @ 2400 rpm) (STD). Cadillac Luxury Collection with RADIANT SILVER METALLIC exterior and LT TITANIUM/EBONY ACCENTS interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 308 HP at 6800 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "Some significant interior and feature upgrades make the 2013 Cadillac SRX even more of a compelling luxury crossover choice.". Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE3XDS643352
Stock: BP12183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 61,789 miles4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,000$2,935 Below Market
Ocean Cadillac - Miami / Florida
Ocean Cadillac is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2013 Cadillac SRX. This Luxury SRX is beautifully finished in black ice metallic and complimented by Ebony W/Ebony Accents Leather and this exceptional vehicle gives you an impressive Fuel efficiency rating. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 14052 miles below market average! 17/24 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick Here at Ocean Cadillac we only use Real-time, Market based pricing on all our new and used inventory to afford you the very best savings before you ever visit the store. We believe that a proper Cadillac dealer should serve the needs of their customers by providing the best in new and used cars that meet their needs. We offer the Cadillac Experience that specializes in one of the most recognized and popular lines of vehicles made in the USA. The emphasis here is when a customer is looking for a new or used car, they can find the best deals possible that fit their budget as well as their driving needs. We are the only dealer in Miami Beach that offers you a wide selection of great New and Preowned Models that will provide you with the style, comfort, power and performance that you deserve. Price plus $799 dealer fee and $139.50 Electroninc filing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE37DS560655
Stock: 20161852A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 63,723 milesGreat Deal
$13,300$2,582 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE30DS653971
Stock: U201031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 54,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,999$2,158 Below Market
Ed Martin Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, SERVICED & COMPLETE DETAIL!!, HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY!, CARFAX ONE OWNER!.Awards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickThanks for shopping Ed Martin Honda! We are a 10 time Honda Presidents Award winner! Serving the communities of Avon, Brownsburg, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Columbus, Evansville, Frankfort, Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Kokomo, Lousiville, Lafayette, Gary, Terre Haute, Fishers, Carmel, Greenfield, Greenwood and Indianapolis!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE38DS549881
Stock: 2CR3910A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 72,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,997$1,912 Below Market
Alliance Motor Group - Middleton / Massachusetts
3.6L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, All-Wheel Drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, Front and rear Parktronic, Rearview camera, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Dual-zone climate control, Heated leather seats, This 2013 SRX Luxury AWD is in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition. All our cars come with one master key. Extra accessories (keys, mats, books) are not guaranteed, but will be provided if available. Advertised price does not include the doc fee or any applicable state registration fees or taxes. We make every effort to accurately list vehicle options in the description. We do not guarantee the accuracy of options as decoded by listing services. Please contact us with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGE31DS515802
Stock: DS515802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 109,308 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,809
Mac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Georgetown / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNJE33DS624873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,000
Herb Easley Mazda - Wichita Falls / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE37DS529762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,912 milesGreat Deal
$12,997$997 Below Market
Alliance Motor Group - Middleton / Massachusetts
3.6L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, All-Wheel Drive, 20-inch alloy wheels, Keyless entry, Keyless start, Xenon headlights, Headlight washers, Foglights, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Alert, Front and rear Parktronic, Rearview camera, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Dual-zone climate control, Heated leather seats, Heated steering wheel, This 2013 SRX Performance AWD is in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition. The Carfax report is flawless. All our cars come with one master key. Extra accessories (keys, mats, books) are not guaranteed, but will be provided if available. Advertised price does not include the doc fee or any applicable state registration fees or taxes. We make every effort to accurately list vehicle options in the description. We do not guarantee the accuracy of options as decoded by listing services. Please contact us with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNHE36DS543343
Stock: DS543343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 100,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,916$1,329 Below Market
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Climb inside the 2013 CADILLAC SRX! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising ultimate luxury! Top features include rain sensing wipers, leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. A 3.6 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGE37DS563188
Stock: 20133188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 55,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,499
Mercedes-Benz of McKinney - McKinney / Texas
DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE...NAVIGATION SYSTEM...WOOD TRIM PACKAGE!!! This 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance comes loaded with features like Forward Collision Alert Lane Departure Warning Safety Alert Seat and IntelliBeam headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot and cross-traffic alert, a rearview camera, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition/entry and a power liftgate with adjustable opening height. Inside the cabin there's leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver memory functions, power-adjustable pedals, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. The Sonic Automotive difference: Each vehicle completed a safety & reconditioning process by one of our Certified technicians including a full inspection, road test and updating of recommended services. Our Sonic pricing makes buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle easy and convenient by giving you the markets best price right up-front, eliminating the hassles of negotiations. Our professional team will be delighted to answer any questions you may have. Please chat, e-mail or call us today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Mercedes-Benz of McKinney.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNHE34DS642338
Stock: TDS642338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 79,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,900$1,226 Below Market
Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Crystal Lake / Illinois
* 6 Cylinder engine * * 2013 ** Cadillac * * SRX * * Base * This reliable 2013 Cadillac SRX Base comes with a variety of features, including braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This vehicle's suave black exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. Call today to test it out! Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has the largest inventory in the area. If you are a Fox Lake, McHenry, Antioch, Crystal Lake or Barrington resident then we are the one stop dealer for you. For best pricing and availability contact us today. Contact Information: Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 5404 S Illinois Rte 31, Crystal Lake, IL, 60012, Phone: (815) 459-9000, E-mail: srosen27@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE39DS544753
Stock: C200071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,899$767 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, SRX Performance, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Radiant Silver Metallic, Light Titanium/Ebony Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces. 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance Radiant Silver Metallic Odometer is 10849 miles below market average! Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick Memory Package, SRX Performance, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Radiant Silver Metallic, Light Titanium/Ebony Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, 3.39:1 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Air Circulation/Air Quality Sensor, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Colored Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cabin Humidity Sensor, CD player, Chrome Roof Rails, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE31DS540519
Stock: Z176665A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,053 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$789 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2013 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection 3.6L V6. Cadillac with a Clean Car-fax. This vehicle is loaded with options including chrome alloy wheels, leather seats, power seats, cd, am/fm radio, back up camera, cruise control, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, back up camera, panoramic sunroof, power windows and locks, tinted windows, panoramic sunroof, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEE36DS541011
Stock: 541011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 91,218 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,499$1,037 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Check out this 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac SRX features the following options: WOOD TRIM PACKAGE includes real Choco Sapele wood on steering wheel (heated) and shift knob, WOOD TRIM PACKAGE includes real Choco Sapele wood on door and center stack, WHEELS, 18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED FINISH ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster (STD), NAVIGATION SYSTEM Includes (UVC) rearview camera and (UQS) Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system., LUXURY COLLECTION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LPO, MOLDED SPLASH GUARDS, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, and LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. See it for yourself at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGE37DS597678
Stock: TDS597678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 39,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,986
DeLacy Ford - Elma / New York
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Radiant Silver Metallic 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4D Sport Utility FWD Well Equipped with, Moonroof/Sunroof, Luxury Package, Climate Package, Heat Package, Premium Sound Package, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, RECENT TRADE IN, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, INCLUDES WARRANTY, NEW BRAKES, 172 Point Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Alignment Check Completed, Fresh Air Filter, Fully Detailed, sway bar links, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Adaptive Remote Start, AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Automatic Air Circulation/Air Quality Sensor, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Colored Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Cabin Humidity Sensor, CD player, Choco Sapele Wood Trim, Choco Sapele Wood Trim Package, Chrome Roof Rails, Driver Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Keyless Access, Leather Seating Surfaces, LED Spotlights w/Lighting Pipes, Memory Package, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Console, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Power Liftgate w/Memory Height, Rear-View Backup Camera, Retractable Cargo Shade, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM HD Audio System, Ultrasonic Front Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote. Easy Financing, Little to No Down Payment. Required, drive home today! Tax Season special: 12 mo COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE with any pre-owned vehicle purchase. Limited time only! 17/24 City/Highway MPG Reviews:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE34DS639930
Stock: 20T481A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 105,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,991$1,379 Below Market
Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota
Bluetooth technology is built into this vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Start this mid-size suv from inside with remote start. This unit has adjustable pedals that are luxurious and safety conscious. It is equipped with all wheel drive. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. This mid-size suv has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this mid-size suv. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. It embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. With the adjustable lumbar support in this Cadillac SRX your back will love you. The FlexFuel capability of this mid-size suv allows you to select fuel depending on the price of E85 versus gasoline.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGE39DS569851
Stock: 24893A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 83,210 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,411$509 Below Market
Star Auto Mall 78 - Stewartsville / New Jersey
Star Auto Mall has over 1,000 affordable vehicles in stock. Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the 164 State Hwy 173 Stewartsville, NJ 08886. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Stewartsville, NJ dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs, trucks, and cars at highly affordable prices. So come on down to our dealership in 164 State Hwy 173 Stewartsville, NJ 08886. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 908-213-2277. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles. ABS brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, Body-Colored Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Keyless Access, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Rear-View Backup Camera, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE35DS542574
Stock: N2189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 101,593 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,988$920 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2013 Cadillac SRX 4dr FWD 4dr Luxury Collection features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Raven with a Ebony with Ebony accents Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Cadillac is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Wheels, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE32DS655365
Stock: 20327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
