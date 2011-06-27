Vehicle overview

When it debuted two years ago, the Cadillac SRX was a bit of an underachiever. We described it as "competent but far from class-leading." Thankfully, Cadillac has made a number of changes this year to make the 2012 SRX a more appealing luxury crossover SUV.

As before, the compact SRX's styling is still a real head-turner and unmistakably Cadillac. The comfortable interior is equally attractive and filled with many desirable features, including some that aren't even offered on competing models. The SRX is also pleasant to drive, with confident handling and a composed and quiet ride.

There's more to like for the 2012 Cadillac SRX, too. In prior years, the SRX came with either an underwhelming base 3.0-liter V6 or a more satisfying but expensive turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 upgrade. Now both have been replaced by a 308-horsepower 3.8-liter V6. This is certainly good news, as you no longer have to pay top dollar to get the best engine. And as before, the SRX is offered in both front-drive and all-wheel-drive variants.

On the downside, though, Cadillac wasn't able to address one prior problem with the SRX: weight. A good candidate for The Biggest Loser, the SRX is about 200-300 pounds heavier than most competitors. That might not seem like much, but it does negatively impact everything from acceleration to handling. Other SRX drawbacks are still there, too, including tight rear-seat headroom and poor outward visibility.

All things considered, though, the SRX is a more competitive vehicle this year, and its inherent strengths of classy styling and abundant features shine more readily. We would still suggest checking out other top crossovers such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60, as they aren't as compromised in terms of practicality and are superior to the Cadillac in a few other areas as well. But the 2012 Cadillac SRX is finally the vehicle it should have been two years ago.