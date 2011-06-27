My last purchase of a "Big Three" car was in 1985. I have had Toyota's with great results. I have been looking for a SUV to replace my 2011 Avalon. My initial plan was the Lexus RX350. I was taken with the look of the SRX and decided to give it a test drive. I was impressed with most everything in the car. As a kid I always thought Cadillac was a great car. In the ensuing years GM and Cadillac were never in my thoughts when it came to new cars. I was happy to give GM a chance once more. I was able to get a good price esp with a $1500 rebate from Cadillac. The 4 yr warranty and maintenance paid program was a big factor in my decision. I just hope my faith is rewarded with a quality car. This is a one year follow up. Overall I am very pleased with the car. I have had one minor issue and it was quickly resolved. mGas mileage is as anticipated, in other words not great. I have 12k miles on it and it rides great and looks great. I noticed yesterday that I do not have a single paint chip on the front! I can not say that about the Toyotas I have owned. I do love driving the car and the space is perfect for my requirements. I an still not crazy about the button-less, knob-less dash design. I am getting used to it but I am not sure I would get another one. The navigation system is just horrible. It cannot find well established roads, the time calculations are wildly out of whack and the routes can be interesting. This system falls well short of what this car deserves. The rest of the CUE system works fine most of the time. The rain sensing wipers have a mind of their own, coming on for no apparent reason on bright sunny days. Two year update on this car. Overall the car is still excellent. The issues I mentioned remain. Over time I have found the cup holders to be awkward. This design issue was corrected in the new model. For some reason my memory seat quit working. I followed the instructions in the owners manual to no avail. I mentioned it to the dealer we told me the manual was incorrect and he showed me how to reset the seat. The car is otherwise, working well and I have no regrets at buying it. The blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert and lane departure warnings are great. I really appreciate them. I am happy that Cadillac has achieved quality parity with imports in the class. It has been an enjoyable ownership experience so far. Year 3 update. I am still enjoying this car. I have mentioned a few of my dislikes. These are my personal pet peeves but overall I could say I am very glad I bought this. The paint has held up much better than the paint on my Toyotas. Chances are good I will buy another Cadillac, most likely it will be the SRX successor. My trial of buying another Big Three car has worked out very well. There will always be naysayers but I will not be one after this ownership experience. This is a 4 yr update. The car has just completed the 48 month warranty period and so far it has not fallen apart. I have really enjoyed driving the car and have had zero new issues other than I mentioned in earlier updates. Still not a fan of the knob-less dash displays. I am well pleased with the car and I will likely replace it with a 2020 XT5 (rumor has it they will have at least some knobs on the CUE system).

