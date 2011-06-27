  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(41)
2015 Cadillac SRX Review

2015 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant luxury and safety features
  • balanced ride and handling
  • classy cabin design
  • ample electronics features.
  • Limited backseat headroom
  • CUE infotainment interface can be slow to respond and frustrating to use
  • compromised outward visibility.
Cadillac SRX for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Cadillac SRX is a solid choice for an entry-level luxury crossover SUV, especially if you're looking for one that's well stocked with safety features. Competitors offer more powerful and efficient engine options, though, and, in many cases, do a better job of integrating technology in the cabin.

Vehicle overview

Compact and midsize crossover SUVs account for a healthy percentage of most premium brands' sales. A roomy and handsome cabin, generous cargo capacity, refined driving dynamics and a sure-footed nature in inclement weather are the key reasons these rigs are so popular. And fighting for a piece of this large pie is the 2015 Cadillac SRX.

Other requirements for this segment are sharp styling and cutting-edge features. The SRX has both of those bases covered with its aggressive and chiseled good looks and its abundance of high-tech goodies. The latter now even include 4G WiFi capability, as well as the available "safety alert driver seat" that vibrates on either the right or left side to alert you to potential hazards on either side of the vehicle, such as when backing out of a parking spot in a busy shopping center.

One area of concern with the SRX is a common one throughout the Cadillac lineup: the CUE (Cadillac User Experience) electronics interface. It employs a central touchscreen display surrounded by other touch-type controls that require you to tap or slide your finger as if you were using a smartphone. But this futuristic layout can respond slowly to touch inputs, the "haptic" feedback that lets you know you've pressed something is often delayed, and some folks will likely find these controls clumsier than using a more conventional control layout.

More positively, we like the way this Caddy drives. It feels planted and confident around turns, yet still provides a comfy ride over broken pavement. The SRX is also one of the few picks in its class to have a V6 engine as standard equipment. The advantage isn't as great as you might think -- rival turbocharged four-cylinder engines can still be plenty quick and get better fuel economy -- but if you want a proven powertrain, the SRX delivers.

Within the small luxury crossover segment, we think taking a Cadillac SRX for a test-drive is a good idea. But you'll definitely want to shop around. The best overall value in this class is the roomy Acura RDX, which also comes standard with V6 power and undercuts the SRX's pricing. The Volvo XC60 is a stylish, family-friendly choice as well, with a selection of powerful and fuel-efficient engines available. The Audi Q5 and BMW X3 are two other front runners here, offering athletic handling, classy interiors and available diesel engines.

2015 Cadillac SRX models

The 2015 Cadillac SRX is a compact luxury crossover SUV available in four trim levels: Base, Luxury, Performance and Premium.

The base model comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40 split-folding and reclining rear seat, cruise control and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The CUE electronics interface with an 8-inch display is also standard, as are OnStar, in-car WiFi (4G LTE), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Luxury trim adds keyless ignition and entry, a blind-spot warning system, front and rear parking sensors, power-folding mirrors (driver-side auto-dimming), a rear cross-traffic alert system, a rearview camera, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate with adjustable opening height. Inside there's leather upholstery, adjustable thigh support for the driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver memory functions, power-adjustable pedals, an enhanced climate control system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, accent lighting, a cargo cover and a cargo management system. A voice-activated navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system are optional.

Those options come standard on the Performance trim, which also adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive dampers (all-wheel drive only), variable-effort power steering, adaptive xenon headlights and foglights.

Optional on the Luxury and Performance trim levels is the Driver Assist package, which incorporates adaptive cruise control, automatic collision preparation and automatic braking (when your SRX identifies a potential low-speed collision situation). Also available is the Driver Awareness package, which includes forward-collision and lane departure warning systems, automatic high beams and a safety alert driver seat.

The top-of-the-line SRX Premium adds the Driver Awareness package as standard, along with tri-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and rear-seat audio controls.

A towing package and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual seatback-mounted screens are available on all but the base model.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Cadillac SRX sees a handful of equipment changes, the most notable being that it now offers in-car Internet connectivity via a 4G WiFi system.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Cadillac SRX model is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that generates 308 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available for all trim levels other than Base. In Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive SRX ran from zero to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds, an average time for compact luxury crossovers.

The SRX's fuel economy ratings are slightly below average, with an EPA-estimated 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) for front-drive models and 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) with AWD. Properly equipped, the SRX can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2015 Cadillac SRX comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts are included starting on the Luxury trim level.

The optional Driver Awareness package (standard on the SRX Premium) adds forward collision alert, lane departure warning and the safety alert driver seat. The latter vibrates on the left or right side of the seat bottom, based on the direction from which a potential hazard looms. The optional Driver Assist package features automatic collision preparation and automatic braking, both when going forward and in reverse.

In Edmunds brake testing, a front-drive SRX Performance came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is a good number in this class.

In government crash tests, the SRX received five (out of five) stars for overall crash protection, with four stars in frontal crash testing and five stars in side crash testing. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the SRX received the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. The SRX's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. The IIHS also rated the SRX's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation systems collectively as "Superior."

Driving

The 3.6-liter V6 moves the 2015 Cadillac SRX with assurance in most situations, though acceleration is better described as satisfying rather than exhilarating. The six-speed automatic transmission is a good companion, as it changes gears in a smooth, unobtrusive manner. Occasionally, it's a little slow to downshift during highway passing maneuvers, however.

You're likely to be surprised by the crispness of the SRX's handling coupled with this crossover SUV's comfortable ride. If you regularly seek out back roads, we'd recommend an all-wheel-drive Performance or Premium version, as they feature quicker, sportier steering and an adaptive suspension that together give it an extra measure of capability around turns.

Interior

The SRX's interior trim has a high-quality look and feel, and everything is nicely put together for the most part. We wish some of the wood accents didn't look quite so polished, but the overall impression is an excellent blend of technology-meets-luxury.

One of the centerpieces of the SRX's interior is the CUE infotainment interface. While we find it visually pleasing, operating the system can be a source of frustration. Reactions to inputs via the touchscreen or physical buttons can be slow or sometimes missed altogether. Also, the thunk that supposedly acknowledges successful presses feels and sounds inelegant and slide-bar volume adjustment is far more difficult to use than a conventional knob. Perhaps worst of all, the screen's menu structure is unintuitive. In general, we prefer most other electronics interfaces in this segment.

The Cadillac SRX offers ample room for four adults, although headroom is snug in the rear seat, particularly when the panoramic sunroof is in place (which is the case in all but the base model). Cargo room is average for the class: 30 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 61 cubic feet with both sections of the 60/40-split rear seatbacks folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Cadillac SRX.

5(39%)
4(32%)
3(14%)
2(10%)
1(5%)
3.9
41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First "American" Car
donb1,12/12/2014
Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My last purchase of a "Big Three" car was in 1985. I have had Toyota's with great results. I have been looking for a SUV to replace my 2011 Avalon. My initial plan was the Lexus RX350. I was taken with the look of the SRX and decided to give it a test drive. I was impressed with most everything in the car. As a kid I always thought Cadillac was a great car. In the ensuing years GM and Cadillac were never in my thoughts when it came to new cars. I was happy to give GM a chance once more. I was able to get a good price esp with a $1500 rebate from Cadillac. The 4 yr warranty and maintenance paid program was a big factor in my decision. I just hope my faith is rewarded with a quality car. This is a one year follow up. Overall I am very pleased with the car. I have had one minor issue and it was quickly resolved. mGas mileage is as anticipated, in other words not great. I have 12k miles on it and it rides great and looks great. I noticed yesterday that I do not have a single paint chip on the front! I can not say that about the Toyotas I have owned. I do love driving the car and the space is perfect for my requirements. I an still not crazy about the button-less, knob-less dash design. I am getting used to it but I am not sure I would get another one. The navigation system is just horrible. It cannot find well established roads, the time calculations are wildly out of whack and the routes can be interesting. This system falls well short of what this car deserves. The rest of the CUE system works fine most of the time. The rain sensing wipers have a mind of their own, coming on for no apparent reason on bright sunny days. Two year update on this car. Overall the car is still excellent. The issues I mentioned remain. Over time I have found the cup holders to be awkward. This design issue was corrected in the new model. For some reason my memory seat quit working. I followed the instructions in the owners manual to no avail. I mentioned it to the dealer we told me the manual was incorrect and he showed me how to reset the seat. The car is otherwise, working well and I have no regrets at buying it. The blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert and lane departure warnings are great. I really appreciate them. I am happy that Cadillac has achieved quality parity with imports in the class. It has been an enjoyable ownership experience so far. Year 3 update. I am still enjoying this car. I have mentioned a few of my dislikes. These are my personal pet peeves but overall I could say I am very glad I bought this. The paint has held up much better than the paint on my Toyotas. Chances are good I will buy another Cadillac, most likely it will be the SRX successor. My trial of buying another Big Three car has worked out very well. There will always be naysayers but I will not be one after this ownership experience. This is a 4 yr update. The car has just completed the 48 month warranty period and so far it has not fallen apart. I have really enjoyed driving the car and have had zero new issues other than I mentioned in earlier updates. Still not a fan of the knob-less dash displays. I am well pleased with the car and I will likely replace it with a 2020 XT5 (rumor has it they will have at least some knobs on the CUE system).
Most comfortable car I've ever owned.
Jeff,01/22/2016
Standard 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Most will say that the SRX is over-priced for a luxury crossover of its size. And then they slide into that extremely comfortable front seat and drive away. I knew after driving this car for less than a mile that I had to have it. Front seats are extremely comfortable, especially if you have the ventilated seats. My only real beef with the interior design is the memory seat function. I'm not quite sure I understand the reasoning behind the need to continue to hold the seat memory buttons in order to adjust the seat if auto recall is not enabled (can be a real pain). The response of the engine was somewhat sluggish at first. Then I turned off the ECO setting and placed the transmission in Sport Mode. What a difference. It literally threw me and my passenger back in our seats. Everyone complains about the fuel economy, but if you can afford the sticker price of an SRX to begin with a little extra for gas isn't going to turn you off. I went from driving a Suburban to the SRX. 17 mpg average is a huge improvement from the 12 mpg (and that's not towing anything) I was getting in that beast. The technology and entertainment package included in the Premium model are well worth the extra money. Love the customizable driver information center. The Cue system could be a little more responsive and it could be played out more logically. Also, I would really like to see an update to integrate Android (and Apple if they really must) cellphones more. The GPS is the most accurate I've used yet in a stock system. My kids now insist on taking the SRX everywhere because of the entertainment system (I'm almost positive it's because of the fact that they each get their own seatback monitor with the capability of viewing separate sources). The sound system is amazing, but then you'd expect that from Bose. The safety systems are outstanding. Lane-departure warning, side-blind warning, auto braking, auto adjusting cruise control (this is just PFM), and the list just goes on. Cargo space is somewhat limited when compared with other luxury SUV's, but then if cargo space is what you're looking for you're probably not going to be buying a crossover. All-in-all, the SRX is well worth the money (especially if you can find a lightly used demo with several thousands of dollars off).
2015 Cadillac SRX - A Level Below Other Luxury Car
Robert,01/05/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I really like the SRX but it is definitively a level below other luxury car brands (i.e. Lexus, BMW, Acura, etc.), and I feel the same way about the dealership quality. I negotiated a good deal on this car, and paid significantly less than I would have if I bought another Acura MDX (my previous car). So, based on the price, I have been satisfied, so far. July'16 Update: I have grown to like this car even more over the past year. The transmission is not great but the dealership did make improvements. I continue to be satisfied. Jan'17 Update: I continue to enjoy the SRX more and more. I have had no problems with it and the transmission adjustment the dealership provided resulted in a huge improvement. After 2 years with the SRX, I have begun to shy way from my initial comments above. Feb'19 Update: Some problems have started to develop that shouldn't in a four year old car. The driver's window is operating very slowly and the dealer can't apparently fix it. The lane monitoring system has started to act up as well. The SRX simply is of the same quality as the Lexus I still own and the Acura MDX I used to own.
Second owner 2015 SRX Performance AWD
Tim,01/21/2018
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This was my first cross-over SUV, having owned trucks for many years. I never purchase brand new vehicles because of the instant depreciation so I was specifically looking for a vehicle that was 2-3 years old with low mileage. In addition to the SRX, I researched and test drove quite a few different mid-size SUV makes/models including Acura, BMW, Ford, Range Rover, GM and Lexus. Each of the different SUVs had their own strengths and weaknesses when it came to power, comfort, handling, entertainment, etc. The SRX Performance AWD impressed me in many different areas, not the least being style and looks. I was very attracted to the "Art and Science" design incorporating the sharp angles and aggressive stance. In my opinion, it is far more appealing than the rounded and plain looking Acura and Lexus. From a driver's standpoint, the SRX didn't match the acceleration and handling of the BMW, but it was comparable or better than the other makes/models I drove. Steering is responsive and handling very good. The fact that this is the Performance AWD model probably aids in that category. I have read many negative comments about the CUE entertainment system and must say that I don't have much of a problem with it. It seems intuitive to me and responds quickly to any touch command. The Bose sound system is incredible for a stock/factory set-up. The comfort and safety features were as good or better than other models I drove. I guess the only real negative that I've come to experience is limited/restricted sightlines towards the rear of the vehicle. Thank goodness for the excellent back-up camera, driver assist package and tilting side-view mirrors! As noted in almost every review, gas mileage is probably the worst in this vehicle's class and the fact that I don't use "Economy" mode probably doesn't help. When in "Economy" mode shifting and acceleration is a little sluggish, so I prefer to drive in "Sport" mode. I've also noticed some negative comments about dealerships. I guess I'm one of the fortunate ones and have only received top-notch service from my local dealership and was really impressed that I haven't had to pay for any oil/filter changes up to this point. Having owned and driven the SRX for about 12 months, I can say I'm very satisfied with my purchase and would definitely recommend it to friends.
See all 41 reviews of the 2015 Cadillac SRX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2015 Cadillac SRX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Overview

The Used 2015 Cadillac SRX is offered in the following submodels: SRX SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Standard 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Cadillac SRX?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Cadillac SRX trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury is priced between $16,537 and$21,400 with odometer readings between 46150 and104461 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Performance is priced between $19,083 and$27,998 with odometer readings between 27732 and89240 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Cadillac SRXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Cadillac SRX for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2015 SRXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,966 and mileage as low as 27732 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Cadillac SRX.

Can't find a used 2015 Cadillac SRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac SRX for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,690.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac SRX for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,746.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,312.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Cadillac SRX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

