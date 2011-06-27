  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2014 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant luxury and safety features
  • balanced ride and handling
  • classy cabin design
  • feature-rich CUE infotainment interface.
  • Limited backseat headroom
  • infotainment interface is often slow to respond
  • compromised outward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Cadillac SRX is a solid choice for an entry-level luxury crossover SUV, especially if you're looking for one that's well stocked with safety features. Competitors offer more powerful and efficient engine options, though, and, in many cases, do a better job of integrating technology in the cabin.

Vehicle overview

Small and midsize crossover SUVs are now among the best-selling vehicles in any luxury automaker's lineup, and that's certainly the case with the 2014 Cadillac SRX. It's easy to see the appeal of crossovers like the SRX, which combines roomy accommodations for five with an attractive interior and refined ride and handling characteristics. Of course, other luxury crossovers offer similar attributes, so last year Cadillac attempted to set the SRX apart a bit by retrofitting its touch-based CUE infotainment system. We'd call it a mixed success.

Shorthand for Cadillac User Experience, CUE is slick and aesthetically pleasing, as it dispenses with traditional buttons and dials in favor of a central touchscreen display surrounded by other touch-type controls that require you to tap or slide your finger as if you were using a smartphone. It's a hands-on glimpse at the future of automotive design, but we've also found CUE slow to respond to touch inputs and, in some cases, clumsier to use than a conventional control layout. You get used to these foibles in time, but fortunately there are other good reasons to consider the Cadillac SRX.

Wide availability of safety features is one reason, as the SRX's equipment list includes automatic brake intervention in low-speed front- or rear-end collision situations and a safety alert driver seat that vibrates on either the right or left side to alert you to potential hazards on either side of the vehicle. Another feather in Cadillac's cap is the driving experience itself. Although it's not the most athletic crossover SUV in its class, being behind the wheel of an SRX definitely imparts an authentic luxury experience and it strikes an enjoyable balance between ride comfort and handling. It's also one of the few entry-level luxury crossovers that still has a standard V6 engine. The Cadillac is heavy for its size, though, so it never feels blazingly quick and fuel economy suffers as well.

Based on the strength of its overall package, the 2014 Cadillac SRX remains a solid pick in this category. We'd certainly recommend shopping around a bit, though. The 2014 BMW X3 is the front runner among compact to midsize luxury crossovers, as it offers a spacious interior, powerful and efficient engines, and truly outstanding handling for a crossover. Another to consider is the 2014 Audi Q5, which also feels athletic when driven around turns and offers both hybrid and diesel drivetrain options. The best overall value in this class is likely the 2014 Acura RDX, which also has a standard V6 engine but undercuts the SRX's pricing. The Acura doesn't come close to the 2014 SRX's long list of available safety technology, though. If this is a priority for you, the Cadillac is definitely worth a closer look.

2014 Cadillac SRX models

The 2014 Cadillac SRX is a compact luxury crossover SUV available in four trim levels, including Base, Luxury, Performance and Premium.

The base model comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a reclining and 60/40 split-folding rear seat, cruise control and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The CUE infotainment-control system with an 8-inch display is also standard, as are OnStar, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Luxury trim adds a keyless/remote ignition, a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, a rearview camera, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate with adjustable opening height. Inside there's leather upholstery, adjustable thigh support for the driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver memory functions, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior wood trim and accent lighting and a cargo management system. A voice-activated navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system are optional.

Optional on the Luxury trim level is the optional Driver Awareness package, which includes forward-collision and lane departure warning systems, automatic high beams and a safety alert driver seat. Also available is the Driver Assist package, which incorporates adaptive cruise control, automatic collision preparation and automatic braking (when your SRX identifies a potential low-speed front- or rear-end collision situation).

The SRX Performance model adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive dampers (all-wheel drive only), variable-effort power steering, adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, the navigation system and the Bose surround-sound audio system.

The top-of-the-line SRX Premium adds the Driver Awareness package as standard, along with tri-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and rear-seat audio controls.

A towing package and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual seatback-mounted screens are available on all but the base model.

2014 Highlights

Apart from the discontinuation of all-wheel drive on the base trim level and minor updates to option packages, the 2014 Cadillac SRX is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Cadillac SRX model is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that generates 308 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available for all trim levels other than Base. In Edmunds testing, a front-drive SRX model ran from zero to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds, an average time for compact luxury crossovers.

The SRX's fuel economy ratings are slightly below average, with an EPA-estimated 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway) for front-drive models and 18 combined (16 city/23 highway) for AWD. Properly equipped, the SRX can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2014 Cadillac SRX comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Front and rear parking sensors are standard on all models, while a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts are included starting on the Luxury trim level.

The optional Driver Awareness package (standard on the SRX Premium) adds forward-collision alert, lane departure warning and the safety alert driver seat. The latter vibrates on the left or right side of the seat, based on the direction in which a potential hazard looms. The optional Driver Assist package features automatic collision preparation and automatic low-speed braking, both when going forward and when in reverse.

In Edmunds brake testing, a front-drive SRX Performance came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, a good number in this class. In government crash tests, the SRX received four out of five stars in frontal crash testing and five out of five stars in side crash and overall crash test ratings. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the SRX received the top rating of "Good" in the moderate overlap, side-impact and roof strength tests. The IIHS also rated the SRX's optional frontal collision warning and mitigation system as "Superior."

Driving

The 3.6-liter V6 moves the 2014 Cadillac SRX with assurance in most situations, though acceleration is better described as satisfying rather than exhilarating. The six-speed automatic transmission is a good companion, as it changes gears in a smooth, unobtrusive manner. Occasionally, it's a little slow to downshift during highway passing maneuvers, however.

You're likely to be surprised by the crispness of the 2014 SRX's handling coupled with this crossover SUV's comfortable ride. Many premium-brand crossovers give you one or the other, but the Cadillac is a nice compromise of agility and comfort. If you regularly detour onto back roads, we'd recommend an all-wheel-drive Performance or Premium model, as these SRXs feature quicker, sportier steering and an adaptive suspension that together give it an extra measure of capability around turns.

Interior

Inside, the SRX's interior trim has a high-quality look and feel, and everything is nicely put together for the most part. We wish some of the wood accents didn't look quite so polished, but the overall impression is an excellent blend of technology-meets-luxury.

The centerpiece of the cabin is certainly the CUE interface, which includes a crisp, clear 8-inch touchscreen that offers mostly intuitive control over audio, phone (and other electronic devices) and climate control functions. It also controls the navigation system when that option is equipped. Much like a smartphone or tablet, the CUE screen responds to familiar touch commands such as swipes and pinches, and includes tactile (haptic) feedback to let you know when a command has been accepted.

Unfortunately, the system is often slow to respond to inputs, and certain features like the slide-bar volume adjustment turn out to be more difficult to use than a conventional knob. In this class, we prefer the BMW iDrive and Mercedes-Benz COMAND interfaces (both of which use a multidirectional dial-type controller). On the upside, the SRX has a good voice recognition interface, so if you get tired of fiddling with the touchscreen, initiating commands by voice is pretty painless.

The Cadillac SRX offers ample room for four adults, although headroom is snug in the rear seat, particularly when the panoramic sunroof is in place. Cargo room is average for the class: 30 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 61 cubic feet with both sections of the 60/40-split rear seatbacks folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Cadillac SRX.

5(26%)
4(37%)
3(14%)
2(16%)
1(7%)
3.6
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My 2014 SRX
cuizas,04/13/2015
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Really enjoy my 2014 SRX Luxury, especially like the safety features with side sensors and front and back. Takes a little getting used to but I have found I am becoming more and more dependent on all these safety features. I had a a fairly new SUV and found on the highway it was not as safe on long trips so traded up to the SRX Luxury, haven't regretted my move.... Have owned many luxury cars over the years, including Cadillacs, but this is my new favorite.
It returns the favor
Melissa,11/17/2015
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Remember the commercial...when you turn your car on, does it return the favor? This one does! Couldn't quite pull off the luxury package so we got the base and I do love it. Loved it from afar from the first time I saw it. My only issue is blind spots...they take a bit to get used to. If I had to do it over, would have for sure gotten the rear camera. Even with the base model, it is quite luxurious. Great interior, easy to use and fun to drive. Great gas mileage around town (over 17) and handles well in the snow and ice. Feels sturdy when driving - we drove a few of the competitors which felt light weight and unstable - this one just felt safer when driving. Interior - the black seemed to be the only model that had "matching" interior. Did not care for one color dash, different color seats, different color carpet...then the wood accents...a little too pimpy for this lady. Went with the black...black seats, dash and carpet and carbon fiber (rather than wood) and that did the trick. Update: I have had this for a little while now and still love it just as much as the day we brought it home! We've taken it on a few trips and for the long haul, the ride is very nice. I think my only complaint was $25 for a wiper blade...one wiper blade! But I suppose its all relative...right? Update: Still in love with my SRX! I have gone through all 4 seasons now and through rain and snow and ice and everything in between, this baby has taken care of us! We have taken it across 2 states for weekend excursions and still believe it is the perfect vehicle for my needs.
Let's go!
Hank,05/30/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This vehicle, with 24,000 miles on the odometer, makes me want to drive it everywhere. I left the house recently just to enjoy the night driving experience. I love the lighted trim pieces that encircle the interior, giving off a soft glow. (Counter point; the low beams are about useless, the most common complaint you will hear. Just terrible. I installed 4000 lumen LED's which fixed the problem.) I think of this vehicle as a large sports car as I speed up rather than braking for the S turns. I cannot believe it is a Cadillac.
Taken for a ride by Cadillac -GM
L Salas,06/20/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
GM does not want to take ownership of the fact that their headlight assemblies on my 2014 SRX and other prior/recent year SUV’s are dangerous as the headlights start dimming over time so you are unable to see less than 5 feet in front of your car at night. It is a danger to anyone riding in the vehicle and I am surprised that there have not been any serious injuries due to it that I could find. I contacted my local dealership as well as reached out to GM to no avail. Because my original warranty had expired before the headlights had become so dim that I started noticing there was an issue, I had to buy aftermarket lights and replace them ourselves. My selling dealership wanted 3x the amount of the lights to replace them at my cost!?! It is ridiculous that I had to pay for something that comes standard on a vehicle and shouldn’t have be replaced unless wrecked, especially at its price point. Shame on Cadillac/GM. I thought you were better than this. It has made me rethink of our loyalty to GM products all these years.
See all 27 reviews of the 2014 Cadillac SRX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2014 Cadillac SRX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Cadillac SRX

Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Overview

The Used 2014 Cadillac SRX is offered in the following submodels: SRX SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Cadillac SRX?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Cadillac SRX trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury is priced between $13,500 and$21,547 with odometer readings between 32037 and88428 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Performance is priced between $15,998 and$20,995 with odometer readings between 38267 and88206 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Base is priced between $12,650 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 64600 and96424 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Premium is priced between $18,000 and$18,000 with odometer readings between 74332 and74332 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Cadillac SRXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Cadillac SRX for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2014 SRXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,650 and mileage as low as 32037 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Cadillac SRX.

Can't find a used 2014 Cadillac SRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac SRX for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,711.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,604.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac SRX for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,886.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,153.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Cadillac SRX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

