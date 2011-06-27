Vehicle overview

Small and midsize crossover SUVs are now among the best-selling vehicles in any luxury automaker's lineup, and that's certainly the case with the 2014 Cadillac SRX. It's easy to see the appeal of crossovers like the SRX, which combines roomy accommodations for five with an attractive interior and refined ride and handling characteristics. Of course, other luxury crossovers offer similar attributes, so last year Cadillac attempted to set the SRX apart a bit by retrofitting its touch-based CUE infotainment system. We'd call it a mixed success.

Shorthand for Cadillac User Experience, CUE is slick and aesthetically pleasing, as it dispenses with traditional buttons and dials in favor of a central touchscreen display surrounded by other touch-type controls that require you to tap or slide your finger as if you were using a smartphone. It's a hands-on glimpse at the future of automotive design, but we've also found CUE slow to respond to touch inputs and, in some cases, clumsier to use than a conventional control layout. You get used to these foibles in time, but fortunately there are other good reasons to consider the Cadillac SRX.

Wide availability of safety features is one reason, as the SRX's equipment list includes automatic brake intervention in low-speed front- or rear-end collision situations and a safety alert driver seat that vibrates on either the right or left side to alert you to potential hazards on either side of the vehicle. Another feather in Cadillac's cap is the driving experience itself. Although it's not the most athletic crossover SUV in its class, being behind the wheel of an SRX definitely imparts an authentic luxury experience and it strikes an enjoyable balance between ride comfort and handling. It's also one of the few entry-level luxury crossovers that still has a standard V6 engine. The Cadillac is heavy for its size, though, so it never feels blazingly quick and fuel economy suffers as well.

Based on the strength of its overall package, the 2014 Cadillac SRX remains a solid pick in this category. We'd certainly recommend shopping around a bit, though. The 2014 BMW X3 is the front runner among compact to midsize luxury crossovers, as it offers a spacious interior, powerful and efficient engines, and truly outstanding handling for a crossover. Another to consider is the 2014 Audi Q5, which also feels athletic when driven around turns and offers both hybrid and diesel drivetrain options. The best overall value in this class is likely the 2014 Acura RDX, which also has a standard V6 engine but undercuts the SRX's pricing. The Acura doesn't come close to the 2014 SRX's long list of available safety technology, though. If this is a priority for you, the Cadillac is definitely worth a closer look.