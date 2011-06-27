Close

Champion Auto Sales 3 - Linden / New Jersey

DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS $499 AND PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $49 WEEKLY. Welcome to Champion Auto Sales. Where everyone is approved regardless of their credit history. So, Bad credit is approved, good credit approved, No credit approved, first time buyer approved, unemployment approved, SSI income approved, previous repossessions approved, cash jobs all are approved.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GYFNDE33CS561211

Stock: 561211

Certified Pre-Owned: No

