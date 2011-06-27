Used 2012 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $10,475Great Deal | $2,735 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury92,333 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Champion Auto Sales 3 - Linden / New Jersey
DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS $499 AND PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $49 WEEKLY. Welcome to Champion Auto Sales. Where everyone is approved regardless of their credit history. So, Bad credit is approved, good credit approved, No credit approved, first time buyer approved, unemployment approved, SSI income approved, previous repossessions approved, cash jobs all are approved. We say yes to all customers when everyone else says no. Come to our Dealership in Linden, NJ and experience our friendly atmosphere and our Guaranteed 100% approval . Please call us now at (908)718-5899 for more details or stop by for a test drive, We offer low pricing on bank repossessed and out of state vehicles. We also will offer a special incentive if the car is more than KBB pricing, please call for details. Champion Auto Sales relies on external data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other resources and, therefore, exact configuration, specifications, color and accessories are not guaranteed. We make every effort to present accurate information. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer(s). Internet pricing posted on this website is only available to those customers who reference such pricing at time of sale. Internet Special prices and/or listed prices EXCLUDE dealer Prep fee, dealer installed equipment, taxes, registration, plates, finance options, and documentation of 398 And Dpf of 1995. Also our approximate savings are based off original in-store pricing or sticker pricing (before fees and taxes are added) which can be applied to non-online shopping customers or online shopping customers that DO NOT mention internet special price upon sale. Offers are subject to lenders approval. All pre-owned vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. See dealer for more details. We will help you reestablish your credit rating when you finance a vehicle with us. We are experts at financing your Pre-owned vehicle, no need to look elsewhere. All prices are subject to change based on market value and prime lender approval and credit approval, for any questions call (908)718-5899. And remember when everyone else says NO Champions says YES...!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE33CS561211
Stock: 561211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999Great Deal | $2,428 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury111,460 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
SUNROOF ALLOY WHEELS KEY LESS ENTRY PUSH TO START HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE38CS517530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Great Deal | $2,109 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Base96,781 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pennant Certified Pre-Owned - Fort Myers / Florida
Here at Pennant Certified Pre Owned all of our vehicles gothrough a rigorous 120-point inspection after we acquire them. Any issues arefixed and the vehicle is fully detailed before it goes on the lot for sale. Ourfinance team has over 30+ years of automobile finance experience. With ourrelationship of over 20+ local and national lenders we have the ability to geteven the most challenged credit approved. All prices are plus tax tag and our $299 dealer fee. Visit us at 3476 Fowler Street FortMyers FL 33901 or give us a call @ 239-362-1158! We look forward to hearingfrom you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGE35CS630224
Stock: 2479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,993Great Deal | $1,683 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury111,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
WAS $12,761, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City!, $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System. MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE AFFORDABLE TO OWN Was $12,761. This SRX is priced $2,000 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE35CS576758
Stock: B16257A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $8,995Great Deal | $2,959 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury103,632 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE38CS548422
Stock: 60325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999Great Deal | $1,248 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Premium120,681 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2012 Cadillac SRX Sport Utility 4DNAVIGATION SYSTEM! DVD SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! PUSH BUTTON START!ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENT!We are proud to present this beautiful 2012 Cadillac SRX. 'Thanks to some improvements this year, the 2012 Cadillac SRX is a more well-rounded and appealing luxury crossover.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- abundant features - capable handling - classy cabin design - smart infotainment interface.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNFE31CS517610
Stock: 31-3572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,495Great Deal | $2,377 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Premium69,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Luxury Auto - Scottsdale / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNFE36CS509583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995Great Deal | $1,944 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury71,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cars Of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE37CS588541
Stock: 4696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,169 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury62,151 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kandi Auto Sales - Forest Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE35CS643778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,987Great Deal | $1,382 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury80,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Port Clinton Ford - Port Clinton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE35CS545396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,499Great Deal | $1,210 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Performance89,805 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nationwide Auto Group - East Windsor / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEE39CS573384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,393Great Deal | $1,460 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Performance83,410 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Martin Super Store - Norton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE34CS520350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,998Good Deal | $1,501 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury85,675 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Tire; Compact Spare Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt With E85 Flexfuel (Gas Ethanol) Capability Gray Flannel Metallic Luxury Collection Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Titanium W/Ebony Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Fwd; 6T70 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2012 Cadillac SRX is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda OHare. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. The mileage is consistent with a car of this age. Very clean interior! All electronic components in working condition. All interior components are in good working order. This vehicle is priced to sell. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Honda OHare. This Cadillac SRX won't last long. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE37CS585641
Stock: CS585641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- New Listing$8,992Good Deal
2012 Cadillac SRX Base139,098 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Tire; Compact Spare Bluetooth Connection Base Preferred Equipment Group Black Raven Ebony W/Ebony Accents; Leatherette Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt With E85 Flexfuel (Gas Ethanol) Capability Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Fwd; 6T70 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT WITH E85 FLEXFUEL (GAS ETHANOL) CAPABILITY Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Cadillac SRX is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. More information about the 2012 Cadillac SRX: Cadillac's performance-oriented SRX features a standard direct-injection V6 that provides good fuel economy and great performance. For families, the SRX offers a hard-drive-based entertainment system. Value always comes back to price, and with a price starting in the mid-thirties, the base-model 2012 SRX is a luxury crossover bargain. Interesting features of this model are comfortable interior, respectable fuel economy, available turbocharged performance, and Affordable full-fledged luxury crossover All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGE30CS600497
Stock: CS600497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $8,991
2012 Cadillac SRX Base107,230 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
CLEAN CAR! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO GET THIS COMMUTER'S SPECIAL FOR UNDER $10,000! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGE35CS519768
Stock: CS519768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $9,495
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury120,589 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The SRX is luxury SUV with comfort features. SUV is loaded with all options. Leather seats,good tires.car came run and drive only we changed front bumper cover. Please come for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE39CS631888
Stock: 631888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $12,995Good Deal | $1,261 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury66,545 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection Luxury Collection, 1 Owner, Radiant Silver Metallic w Ebony Interior, Well Equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE36CS653038
Stock: AT12420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- $11,992Good Deal | $1,235 below market
2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury91,992 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
AWD SRX LUXURY COLLECTION WITH STRONG DEALER SERVICE HISTORY!!! Fresh PA Inspection, oil change, new rear pads! 3.6L V6, navigation, back up camera and parking sensors, touch screen pop up audio, panoramic moonroof, remote start, power lift gate, heated steering wheel, heated leather seats, dual power seats, driver's seat memory, Bluetooth, BOSE premium stereo with aux input, and more. All the equipment you want, with good miles, and a strong service history. Don't miss this one...won't last long! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE35CS517727
Stock: 517727PP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020