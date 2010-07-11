Used 2008 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
- 15,117 milesGreat Deal
$4,300$4,852 Below Market
Your Choice Autos - Waukegan - Waukegan / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437280194477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,782 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,500$1,812 Below Market
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637580121454
Stock: 121454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,470 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,299$1,101 Below Market
Elite Car Outlet - Elmhurst / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437680129549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,833 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,499$1,100 Below Market
21st Ave Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637880123621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Cadillac SRX 4dr AWD 4dr V6 features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tan with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437480170603
Stock: YC-170603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 133,582 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
Larry Puckett Chevrolet - Prattville / Alabama
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Gas miser!!! 22 MPG Hwy* Optional equipment includes: (0 P) Crystal Red Tintcoat... Buy with confidence at Larry Puckett Chevrolet, where EVERY vehicle has been through a multi-point inspection! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Gas miser!!! 22 MPG Hwy* Optional equipment includes: (0 P) Crystal Red Tintcoat... . REMEMBER, AT LARRY PUCKETT CHEVROLET WE LET OUR CUSTOMERS DO THE TALKING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637380177764
Stock: 87792A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 66,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,500
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 AWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SFI VVT 3rd Row Power Seats, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Luxury Package, Memory Package, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Premium Luxury Collection, Premium Seating Package, Rear Air, Rear Parking Sensors, Trailering Package, UltraView Power Glass Sunroof, Utility Package, Wood Trim Package. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54896 miles below market average! BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437180148543
Stock: X22547A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 153,938 miles
$4,998
K & L Auto Sales - St. Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE63A880109973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$2,894 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437790133207
Stock: 133207A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,696$901 Below Market
Faulkner Buick GMC - Trevose / Pennsylvania
JUST ARRIVED :Faulkner Buick GMC in Trevose is now offering a really clean 2007 Cadillac SRX with new Pa state inspection. Every dollar counts in todays world and that is whay this SRX will not last long at our price. This is a chance to get a inexpensive luxury vehicle with new inspection, Fully detailed, and w/ ice cold air conditioning. Please call if you have any additional questions or would like to schedule a test drive.Every New & Pre-owned Vehicle includes: 3 Free Oil Changes, ~~ 3 Free Tire Rotations ~~ | and dont forget to ask about Apple Car play & Android Auto.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637170132868
Stock: 70132868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 124,627 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995$491 Below Market
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
PREMIUM LUXURY COLLECTION includes previous (PDQ) Collection (Y40) Convenience Package (Y42) Driver's Package (Y44) Premium Seating Package (CF5) UltraView sunroof (C57) rear air conditioning (JF4) power-adjustable pedals (U2V) audio system with navigation (B20) Wood Trim Package and (N31) heated steering wheel, PREMIUM SEATING PACKAGE includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats (AL2) driver and front passenger power lumbar control (AH8) 8-way power front passenger seat adjuster (A45) Memory Package (NR7) leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel and (DR2) outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, SRX 18" TIRE/WHEEL SPORT includes (Y42) Driver's Package (B70) door sill plate cover (TL4) Sport grille (NDB) dual chrome exhaust tips (VD9) front and rear Sport fascias (V55) chrome roof rails (Q16) P235/60R18 front and P255/55R18 rear Michelin V-rated all-season blackwall tires (QF8) 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) ultra-bright machined-finish cast aluminum wheels (G80) limited slip differential (TT6) Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps and (CE4) headlamp washer system, EBONY/EBONY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, THIRD ROW SEATING PACKAGE includes (AM0) third row power seats and (C57) rear air conditioning, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (B19) Wood Trim Package and (U2S) audio system with 6-disc in-dash CD changer, MEMORY PACKAGE. recalls 2 driver seat "presets" for audio HVAC mirror and (JF4) power adjustable pedals (if equipped), ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with LCD display wireless headphones and remote control, SEATS FRONT BUCKET includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster and articulating head restraints (STD), V6 AWD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, DRIVERS PACKAGE includes (G80) limited slip differential (Q16) P235/60R18 front and P255/55R18 rear Michelin V-rated all-season tires (QF8) 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) ultra-bright machined-finish cast aluminum wheels (TT6) Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps and (CE4) headlamp washer system, TRANSMISSION 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED PTU WITH OVERDRIVE HYDRA-MATIC AWD, WOOD TRIM PACKAGE includes real Sapele wood on PRNDL bezel center stack and console door trim and instrument panel, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable, TRAILERING PACKAGE provides a maximum of 4250 lbs. of trailering capacity and includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and (V12) power steering system cooler. Hitch/receiver/wiring ball mount not included, THUNDER GRAY CHROMAFLAIR, ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 SFI (255 hp [190.2 kW] @ 6500 rpm 254 lb-ft of torque [342.9 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), HEADLAMPS XENON HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) WINDSHIELD WIPER-ACTIVATED with night-time flash-to-pass feature, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE DISC CD MP3 AND DVD PLAYER AND DVD-BASED NAVIGATION includes Radio Data System (RDS) digital signal processing and (UQS) Bose 5.1 Digital Cabin Surround Sound System, WHEELS 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) MACHINED-FINISH CAST ALUMINUM, THEATER PACKAGE includes (UQS) Bose 5.1 Digital Cabin Surround Sound system (U42) rear-seat entertainment system (U2V) audio system with DVD-based navigation, MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING BODY-COLOR MANUAL-FOLDING, TIRES P235/60R18 FRONT AND P255/55R18 REAR MICHELIN V-RATED ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL, All Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437990137212
Stock: 32688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 54,482 miles
$14,998
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637990107431
Stock: 19225759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,997
Prestige Auto Sports - North Hollywood / California
2007 Cadillac SRX V6 4dr Luxury Collection, Third row seat, Navigation, Panoramic glass roof, leather, loaded!! power everything, FULLY LOADED ,RUNS AND DRIVE VERY SMOOTH, COME AND TEST DRIVE THIS BEAUTY .COME WITH 30 DAYS WARRANTY .WE WORK WITH ALL KIND OF CREDIt. CALL FOR MORE DETAIL 818-761-4900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637470130967
Stock: 12709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,500
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus the Original Owner has cared for this Cadillac since it was new.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.Thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, furthermore avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors. Aside from having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a remote engine start is beneficial for the engine by warming it up before driving, moreover the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks while the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The cruise control improves your fuel consumption, furthermore the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, furthermore you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The CD player is definitely a must have, whats more is this traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads.The cargo shade goes a long way to keep intruders away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637090132234
Stock: 132234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 127,284 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,200
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY THIS RECENTLY TRADED IN VEHICLE WITH CONFIDENCE! This is the first time in our history we are offering trade in cars to our customers. These vehicles have been priced very aggressively and are the best value on the lot. CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac SRX V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE63AX70157683
Stock: TRDS157683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,000
Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner.https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/5ppiv Clean CARFAX. BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, SRX V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SFI VVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, White Diamond Tricoat, Cashmere with Cocoa Accents with Leather Seating Surfaces.SRX V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SFI VVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, White Diamond Tricoat, Cashmere with Cocoa Accents with Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo with CD Player/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM Satellite Radio.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, XM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 3.23 Axle Ratio Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Dealer inspection, This Cadillac is in Leather seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637390117081
Stock: YU117081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 89,707 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,995
Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC - Brownsville / Tennessee
With over 25 years experience, Auto Vision Inc. the home of the best Pre-Owned Cars , Trucks, SUV's in Brownsville, Tennessee. We also service customers nationwide, so even if you're not close to Brownsville, we can still help get you into your dream car. We specialize in selling excellent quality pre-owned vehicles and providing an unmatched customer service experience. We also pride ourselves on our competitive prices and our variety of financing options.On our website, http://www.autovisiontn.com ,you can view our inventory or even use our easy application form to get pre-approved for financing. We're here to make your next purchase experience better than any you've ever had, so feel free to call us at 731-585-6555 with any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637890117173
Stock: 10047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,285 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,400
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Cadillac SRX 4dr 4dr V6 features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Beige with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637570131593
Stock: AAW-131593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
