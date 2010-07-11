Used 2008 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus the Original Owner has cared for this Cadillac since it was new.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.Thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, furthermore avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors. Aside from having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a remote engine start is beneficial for the engine by warming it up before driving, moreover the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks while the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The cruise control improves your fuel consumption, furthermore the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, furthermore you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The CD player is definitely a must have, whats more is this traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads.The cargo shade goes a long way to keep intruders away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYEE637090132234

Stock: 132234

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020