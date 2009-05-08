Used 2009 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
- 94,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$2,894 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437790133207
Stock: 133207A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,627 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$491 Below Market
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
PREMIUM LUXURY COLLECTION includes previous (PDQ) Collection (Y40) Convenience Package (Y42) Driver's Package (Y44) Premium Seating Package (CF5) UltraView sunroof (C57) rear air conditioning (JF4) power-adjustable pedals (U2V) audio system with navigation (B20) Wood Trim Package and (N31) heated steering wheel, PREMIUM SEATING PACKAGE includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats (AL2) driver and front passenger power lumbar control (AH8) 8-way power front passenger seat adjuster (A45) Memory Package (NR7) leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel and (DR2) outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, SRX 18" TIRE/WHEEL SPORT includes (Y42) Driver's Package (B70) door sill plate cover (TL4) Sport grille (NDB) dual chrome exhaust tips (VD9) front and rear Sport fascias (V55) chrome roof rails (Q16) P235/60R18 front and P255/55R18 rear Michelin V-rated all-season blackwall tires (QF8) 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) ultra-bright machined-finish cast aluminum wheels (G80) limited slip differential (TT6) Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps and (CE4) headlamp washer system, EBONY/EBONY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, THIRD ROW SEATING PACKAGE includes (AM0) third row power seats and (C57) rear air conditioning, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (B19) Wood Trim Package and (U2S) audio system with 6-disc in-dash CD changer, MEMORY PACKAGE. recalls 2 driver seat "presets" for audio HVAC mirror and (JF4) power adjustable pedals (if equipped), ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with LCD display wireless headphones and remote control, SEATS FRONT BUCKET includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster and articulating head restraints (STD), V6 AWD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, DRIVERS PACKAGE includes (G80) limited slip differential (Q16) P235/60R18 front and P255/55R18 rear Michelin V-rated all-season tires (QF8) 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) ultra-bright machined-finish cast aluminum wheels (TT6) Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps and (CE4) headlamp washer system, TRANSMISSION 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED PTU WITH OVERDRIVE HYDRA-MATIC AWD, WOOD TRIM PACKAGE includes real Sapele wood on PRNDL bezel center stack and console door trim and instrument panel, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable, TRAILERING PACKAGE provides a maximum of 4250 lbs. of trailering capacity and includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and (V12) power steering system cooler. Hitch/receiver/wiring ball mount not included, THUNDER GRAY CHROMAFLAIR, ENGINE 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 SFI (255 hp [190.2 kW] @ 6500 rpm 254 lb-ft of torque [342.9 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), HEADLAMPS XENON HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID) WINDSHIELD WIPER-ACTIVATED with night-time flash-to-pass feature, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE DISC CD MP3 AND DVD PLAYER AND DVD-BASED NAVIGATION includes Radio Data System (RDS) digital signal processing and (UQS) Bose 5.1 Digital Cabin Surround Sound System, WHEELS 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) MACHINED-FINISH CAST ALUMINUM, THEATER PACKAGE includes (UQS) Bose 5.1 Digital Cabin Surround Sound system (U42) rear-seat entertainment system (U2V) audio system with DVD-based navigation, MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING BODY-COLOR MANUAL-FOLDING, TIRES P235/60R18 FRONT AND P255/55R18 REAR MICHELIN V-RATED ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL, All Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437990137212
Stock: 32688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 54,482 miles
$14,998
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637990107431
Stock: 19225759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,500
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus the Original Owner has cared for this Cadillac since it was new.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride plus this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.Thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The telematics navigation system provides additional safety and security, hands-free communications and wireless access to a wide range of information and entertainment, furthermore avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors. Aside from having your car cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a remote engine start is beneficial for the engine by warming it up before driving, moreover the satellite radio Offers 100's of channels, fade-free signal, nationwide reception and barely any commercials. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks while the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The cruise control improves your fuel consumption, furthermore the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. Since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety, it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle, furthermore you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The CD player is definitely a must have, whats more is this traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads.The cargo shade goes a long way to keep intruders away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637090132234
Stock: 132234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 115,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner.https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/5ppiv Clean CARFAX. BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, SRX V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SFI VVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, White Diamond Tricoat, Cashmere with Cocoa Accents with Leather Seating Surfaces.SRX V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SFI VVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, White Diamond Tricoat, Cashmere with Cocoa Accents with Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo with CD Player/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and XM Satellite Radio.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, XM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 3.23 Axle Ratio Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Dealer inspection, This Cadillac is in Leather seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637390117081
Stock: YU117081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 89,707 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC - Brownsville / Tennessee
With over 25 years experience, Auto Vision Inc. the home of the best Pre-Owned Cars , Trucks, SUV's in Brownsville, Tennessee. We also service customers nationwide, so even if you're not close to Brownsville, we can still help get you into your dream car. We specialize in selling excellent quality pre-owned vehicles and providing an unmatched customer service experience. We also pride ourselves on our competitive prices and our variety of financing options.On our website, http://www.autovisiontn.com ,you can view our inventory or even use our easy application form to get pre-approved for financing. We're here to make your next purchase experience better than any you've ever had, so feel free to call us at 731-585-6555 with any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637890117173
Stock: 10047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,628 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$2,178 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Chevrolet - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! This vehicle is located at Cable - Dahmer Chevrolet Inc! Call for a free test drive in this 2010 Cadillac SRX. AWD 2010 Cadillac SRX Premium AWD, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/Navigation, Automatic Air Circulation/Air Quality Sensor, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Colored Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Bose 5.1 Surround Sound, Cargo Area, Chrome Roof Rails, Continuous Variable Real Time Damping Chassis, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, Front & Rear Parking Assist, Front Driver Seat Adjuster, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Humidity Sensor, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Keyless Access, Leather Seating Surfaces, LED Spotlights w/Lighting Pipes, Memory Driver Package, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Power Liftgate, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Rear-View Camera System, Remote Keyless Entry, Retractable Cargo Shade, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, Variable Effort Power Steering, Ventilated Driver Seat, Ventilated Passenger Seat, Wood Trim Package, Wood Trim Steering Wheel, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, XM Satellite Radio. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 650-1809 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNFEY5AS500351
Stock: 98244B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 100,940 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$1,785 Below Market
112 Auto Plaza - Patchogue / New York
ATTENTION! ! !!GENERAL PUBLIC!!! PLEASE READ!!! INVOICE CLEARANCE SALE!!!! THESE ARE OUR COST PRICES!! Feel free to come down and check out this BEAUTY!!! And MAKE US AN OFFER'' we can't refuse. $$$$$ NO REASONABLE OFFER ABOVE OUR COST PRICE REFUSED PLEASE BRING AD TO GET INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING ''MAKE US AN OFFER'' CASH OR FINANCE!!!!***** WE HAVE NEW FINANCING OPTIONS !! This is an opportunity to repair or start your credit!! All cars are SERVICED/ PREP AND SAFETY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. Extended warranty plans available at an additional cost. TRADE-INS welcomed. Appointments are recommended due to SAME DAY DELIVERY and FAST TURN around NY PLATES available on the spot. We also provide TEMP PLATES FOR OUR OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS.All vehicles pay applicable State Specific Taxes Tags Licenseand a Trans UCMR fee of $990.00(non – negotiable).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEYXAS514961
Stock: 35362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,512 miles
$6,355
Bert Ogden Mission Kia - Mission / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEY4AS540455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,747 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$3,457 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDEY4AS634014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,663 miles
$10,400$1,480 Below Market
Magic City Ford Lincoln - Roanoke / Virginia
The rear air conditioning, a leather interior, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, premium sound system, OnStar Communication System, CD changer, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags of this 2010 Cadillac SRX Base make this vehicle a true standout. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $10,400. With an unbeatable 5-star crash test rating, this SUV puts safety first. Flaunting a sharp black exterior and an ebony interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. With the power lumbar seats, you can drive with ease. Reduce drag with the rear spoiler. Easily lock and unlock your doors with a simple hands-free click thanks to keyless entry. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. See more pictures of this vehicle at www.MagicCityAutoGroup.com. Call us today at 1-800-525-1890 to schedule a test drive or just stop in to see us at our locations in Roanoke, VA, Covington, VA or Lexington, VA! We have proudly served all of Southwest Virginia for over 80 years, and look forward to serving you! Contact Information: Magic City Auto Group, 809 Williamson Rd., Roanoke, VA, 24016, Phone: 5403450911, E-mail: internetsales@magiccityautogroup.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGEY5AS522596
Stock: R1187C-2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,168 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,599$670 Below Market
Valdo Auto Sales Corp - Miami / Florida
If a luxury crossover utility (CUV) is on your wish list, it will be difficult to match or surpass this very satisfying new Cadillac's artful blend of style, utility, car-like comfort, ride, handling and surprisingly fuel-efficient performance (on regular-grade gas).Loan Disclaimer:While every effort has been made to ensure that the information included on this site is accurate, the dealer cannot guarantee that the inventory shown will be available at the dealership. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Incentives and Allowances may expire at any time. Prices are valid on day of publication only. Offers cannot be combined. Internet prices already include all applicable rebates and incentives which are subject to incentive or rebate qualification criteria and requirements, and which may be contingent upon finance company approval. Price is valid when it originates from an internet advertisement. To receive the price shown you must finance with the dealership AND trade a vehicle that the dealership can offer for retail sale at the lot. Internet prices include all applicable incentives in lieu of special interest rate. Pre-delivery service charge of $899.00, electronic registration filing fee of $199.00, tax, tag/registration fee and any finance charges are not included on quoted price. Internet price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Retail Value is provided by the NADA Book value for informational purposes only. Accessories and color may vary. Standard features are based upon trim level. Price does not include dealer installed options or equipment. All features are not available for all vehicles. Please contact the store by email or phone for more details and availability of any incentives. Neither dealer nor its affiliates will be responsible for typographical or other errors, including data transmission, display, or software errors that may appear on the site. Not available with special finance and some other offers. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. Your actual mileage may vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDEY1AS627604
Stock: 627604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,117 miles
$4,300$4,852 Below Market
Your Choice Autos - Waukegan - Waukegan / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437280194477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,688 miles
$10,000$841 Below Market
Vaughn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ottumwa / Iowa
was a Trade In, Our ASE Factory Trained Tech Inspected and Serviced this vehicle., we complete full detail inside and out to make this as close to brand new as possible, 6-Speed Automatic, Shale/Ebony Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces. 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT Platinum Ice Tricoat 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance Our Vaughn Best Deal Pricing skips the arguing and you get a great deal. Plus it makes buying a car fast and fun! Online Price excludes $25 title, $10 lien Fee (if applicable), and $180 Vaughn processing fee. Iowa buyers will pay Iowa Use Tax License at delivery. Out of state buyers will be responsible to pay their local tax, license, and other fees at time they register the vehicle. Licensed Dealers buying for their inventory will pay $205 wholesale processing fee. Drive to Ottumwa and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1934. http://www.realdeal.com/fnv9a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEEY9AS642518
Stock: 642518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 142,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,999$1,002 Below Market
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAEY5AS604423
Stock: 604423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,782 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,500$1,812 Below Market
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637580121454
Stock: 121454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,470 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,299$1,101 Below Market
Elite Car Outlet - Elmhurst / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE437680129549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,613 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,491$873 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Wheels; "20" X 8" (50.8 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Chrome Tech Aluminum Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ebony Seats W/Titanium Upper Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.0L Vvt Dohc V6 Sidi Imperial Blue Performance Collection Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Awd; 6T70 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEEY2AS640593
Stock: AS640593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
