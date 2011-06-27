  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac SRX
  4. Used 2009 Cadillac SRX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2009 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling dynamics, peppy V6 and V8 engines, roomy and comfortable interior with snazzy style, optional third-row seat.
  • A few low-grade materials and annoyances in the interior, styling is too wagonlike for many, optional third row isn't particularly useful.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac SRX for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$3,714 - $5,330
Used SRX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its sporty handling, smooth ride and roomy, luxurious cabin, the 2009 Cadillac SRX is one of our top choices for a midsize luxury crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Essentially a tallish wagon with SUV-inspired styling, the 2009 Cadillac SRX has the road manners of a sport sedan. A four-wheeled example of having one's cake and eating it too, the SRX can seat seven and haul up to 70 cubic feet of cargo. Yet it's actually fun to drive, behaving more like the previous-generation CTS sedan (upon which it's based) than some sort of shrunken Escalade.

Introduced back in '04, the SRX has seen steady detail improvements, including an interior overhaul a few years back. Though a choice of a 255-horsepower V6 or a 320-hp V8 may seem more than ample, a scan of spec sheets shows the SRX lagging somewhat in the mighty hp race that's gone bonkers in the last few years. But considering that the SRX weighs considerably less than most rivals, this is a non-issue when you move away from the computer and get behind the wheel, as either engine provides strong performance.

Although sales of the SRX have been slow (anecdotal evidence is that many people find its styling too wagonlike), we're quite fond of Cadillac's midsize crossover. Based on our long-term test of a rear-wheel-drive V6 version, we think the SRX has no problem going tire-to-tire against its rivals from Germany and Japan in terms of overall performance, luxury, utility and upscale design. Indeed, should you cross-shop this crossover against the likes of the Acura MDX, BMW X5, Infiniti FX series, Mercedes-Benz ML-Class and Volvo XC90, you'll discover, as we did, that the 2009 Cadillac SRX makes a compelling case for itself.

2009 Cadillac SRX models

The 2009 Cadillac SRX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV offered in two trim levels, named for what's under the hood: V6 or V8. The V6 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking assist, leather seating, a power driver seat, OnStar, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Step up to the V8 and, in addition to the bigger engine, you'll get 18-inch alloys, xenon headlamps, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory presets, real wood accents, a power front passenger seat and a six-CD changer.

Most of the V8's features are optional on the V6. Major options for both models include a Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a power-folding third-row seat, a separate rear air-conditioning system, an extra-large "UltraView" sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a DVD rear entertainment system, a surround-sound stereo and a navigation system. A Sport Package adds larger 18- or 20-inch wheels, unique fascias and the option for a limited-slip differential.

2009 Highlights

Other than a few minor option package changes, the Cadillac SRX stands pat for 2009.

Performance & mpg

The SRX V6 comes with a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 255 hp and 254 pound-feet of torque; it's coupled to a five-speed automatic. The V8 version packs a 4.6-liter V8 with 320 horses and 315 lb-ft of torque, matched to a six-speed auto. Both transmissions come with manual shift control. The SRX is available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

In performance testing of the SRX V6, we recorded a 0-60 time of 8.2 seconds, while the V8 is about a second quicker. Fuel economy for the rear-wheel-drive SRX V6 is 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined. The V8 model rates 13/20/16. Opting for AWD has only a small effect on fuel mileage.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first two rows are all standard. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests, the 2009 Cadillac SRX scored four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a perfect five-star rating for front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash tests, the Caddy scored "Good," the highest rating possible.

Driving

Those expecting Cadillac's midsize SUV to exhibit the sort of lazy handling and floaty ride that was once expected from the brand are in for a pleasant surprise. Especially with the optional Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, the SRX's handling is simply outstanding. The Caddy feels tight and responsive around turns, giving it a tossable feel close to Infiniti's FX crossover. At the same time, the highway ride is smooth and comfortable, just as crossover SUV buyers want. The response and feel of both the steering and brakes are impressive as well.

A very well-rounded package, the 2009 Cadillac SRX is a top choice for those wanting a bit of extra on-road excitement from their SUVs.

Interior

The SRX's handsome cabin features tasteful wood and alloy trim, supple leather upholstery and classy touches like an analog clock. The dash design is attractive and decidedly upscale, with controls that are mostly logical and fall easily to hand. For the most part, fit, finish and materials quality are all excellent, though a few lower-grade plastic bits here and there remind us why past GM interiors drew criticism.

Although the driver seat is comfortable, with a good range of adjustment, the tilt-only steering wheel has only six widely spaced "steps" to it, making finding a "just right" position difficult for some drivers. Some staffers also feel that the brake and accelerator pedals are too disparate in height, requiring too much leg and ankle movement between them.

As with most midsize SUVs that offer three rows of seats, accommodations in the power-folding rearmost bench seat are tight. Second-row occupants will be happier, though, with plenty of sprawl room. Adding to the airy feel is the huge optional UltraView sunroof that provides an uninterrupted view of the heavens. With the smallish third row folded (or not selected), there are 32 cubic feet of cargo space, while a maximum of 70 cubes is available when both rear rows are dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Cadillac SRX.

5(67%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(11%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Ride
t.stiefel,08/05/2009
I have never really been a Cadillac man before. I have always liked Ford over GM, but after test driving the SRX and Volvo XC90, there was only one choice. The SRX has a better fell to it. You can take it through corners and it will not scream at you, it asks for more.
Sleek, Spacious, SRX
Daniel,01/01/2009
My vehicle is a 2009 Cadillac SRX. It has everything you could think of. Navigation, moonroof, everything. It comes with an optional sport package, a very wise investment. It can come with a chrome mesh grille with special spoilers all over.
2009 Cadillac SRX .... last of the 1st generation!
J R Gordon,02/08/2018
V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
If you are looking for comfortable, mid-sized+ SUV, that typically has had good care and prior ownership, I recommend the Cadillac SRX's of 2008-2009. Handling is very good, comfort is excellent, gas mileage is OK.
Great Ride
Carol Johnson,05/06/2016
V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
Comfortable good looking car. SUV BODY type Cadillac is bringing back in 2O17 because of customer demand.
See all 9 reviews of the 2009 Cadillac SRX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2009 Cadillac SRX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Cadillac SRX

Used 2009 Cadillac SRX Overview

The Used 2009 Cadillac SRX is offered in the following submodels: SRX SUV. Available styles include V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and V8 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Cadillac SRX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Cadillac SRXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Cadillac SRX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Cadillac SRX.

Can't find a used 2009 Cadillac SRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac SRX for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,843.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,647.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac SRX for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,236.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,684.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Cadillac SRX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac SRX lease specials

Related Used 2009 Cadillac SRX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles