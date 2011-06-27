Vehicle overview

Essentially a tallish wagon with SUV-inspired styling, the 2009 Cadillac SRX has the road manners of a sport sedan. A four-wheeled example of having one's cake and eating it too, the SRX can seat seven and haul up to 70 cubic feet of cargo. Yet it's actually fun to drive, behaving more like the previous-generation CTS sedan (upon which it's based) than some sort of shrunken Escalade.

Introduced back in '04, the SRX has seen steady detail improvements, including an interior overhaul a few years back. Though a choice of a 255-horsepower V6 or a 320-hp V8 may seem more than ample, a scan of spec sheets shows the SRX lagging somewhat in the mighty hp race that's gone bonkers in the last few years. But considering that the SRX weighs considerably less than most rivals, this is a non-issue when you move away from the computer and get behind the wheel, as either engine provides strong performance.

Although sales of the SRX have been slow (anecdotal evidence is that many people find its styling too wagonlike), we're quite fond of Cadillac's midsize crossover. Based on our long-term test of a rear-wheel-drive V6 version, we think the SRX has no problem going tire-to-tire against its rivals from Germany and Japan in terms of overall performance, luxury, utility and upscale design. Indeed, should you cross-shop this crossover against the likes of the Acura MDX, BMW X5, Infiniti FX series, Mercedes-Benz ML-Class and Volvo XC90, you'll discover, as we did, that the 2009 Cadillac SRX makes a compelling case for itself.