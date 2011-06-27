We were looking for a late model used CTS sedan when we came across this 2013 SRX Performance model. The car was a lease return and had only 11,300 miles on it. The car is also Certified, meaning we get an extended warranty for no additional cost. The Cadillac salesman was very helpful and came down to meet our offer without making us go through annoying back and forth with a sales manager. Overall, a very good experience. The car is primarily for my wife and met her requirement for AWD and outward visibility. Having a very positive experience with the 3.6 engine in my older CTS, I was pleased to see that this car had the same motor. This motor has proven its performance and reliability for more than 10 years on tens of thousands of GM cars and trucks, including the Chevy Camaro. After more than two months, we are very pleased with the car. We enjoy the XM radio on the CUE system and the back up camera and parking assist features work flawlessly. The car even brakes automatically to prevent backing into a bush (or worse). While it does not afford an overly generous amount of space in the rear cargo area, few SUV's of this size do. The auto power lift gate opens the door well out of head bumping range and is adjustable should you prefer less of a lift height. The front seats are very supportive and appear to be made of quality materials and craftsmanship. The heated power seats will adjust to any reasonable position and provide very good support. The sun roof is very impressive, opening up directly overhead for front passengers and having a fixed roof window for those in the rear. Overall a very comfortable and solid ride car. The performance is the best part of this car. It goes fast and shifts authoritatively. The car will carve turns at speeds twice that of those posted with no noticeable body roll. Steering is taught and braking superb. Acceleration is outstanding for a two ton SUV. It should be noted that the Performance model does require that you give up that softer, quieter Cadillac ride to a noticeable degree. If that's a concern, you should consider one of their world class sedans. We are very happy with this car and would buy it again. If you're concerned about buying a Cadillac, you needn't be. Cadillac has come a long way in ten years and is making great cars. And you will have the added benefit of knowing that you are supporting an American company.

Read more