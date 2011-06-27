  1. Home
2010 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hushed and stylish cabin, nicely equipped, nifty adjustable-height power tailgate option.
  • Lackluster base V6, optional turbocharged V6 boosts the SRX's price to lofty levels, poor outward visibility, forgettable driving experience.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The all-new 2010 Cadillac SRX represents a downsizing for Cadillac's crossover SUV. The result is a luxury crossover that's competent but far from class-leading.

Vehicle overview

On sports shows, you hear all the time about players or teams who are "underrated" or "overlooked." In the automotive world, we'd probably use the same terms to describe the Cadillac SRX. Even though we have thought pretty highly of it through the years, consumers were never particularly smitten. Sales, at least from Cadillac's perspective, were disappointing. So for 2010, Caddy is trying again with a fully redesigned SRX.

The 2010 SRX game plan is a fresh idea for Cadillac: a smallish luxury crossover that will do battle with similar models from Audi, Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, among others. The SRX has the expected roster of premium equipment, and for better or worse, it's got the full Cadillac styling treatment, too. The question is whether it has enough tricks up its sleeve to keep pace with the European and Japanese competition.

The outgoing 2009 SRX was a decidedly different animal: Its midsize body was attached to the first-generation CTS's rear-wheel-drive platform, and it featured options like a V8 and a third-row seat. For the relatively compact 2010 Cadillac SRX, model, all of that's been brushed away in favor of a new five-passenger platform that utilizes front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The wagonlike look of the old model is gone, too, replaced by a new Escalade-like front end and distinctive finned taillights.

In keeping with the standards of this segment, the base engine is a direct-injected 3.0-liter V6. For more power, Cadillac is also offering a turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 on the higher trim levels. The SRX also comes with a bevy of standard and optional luxury features, such as LED accent lights, adaptive shock absorbers, a hard-drive-based navigation system, a surround-sound audio system, heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

These features, plus a high-quality and sharp-looking interior, would seem to help the latest SRX become a perfectly viable small luxury crossover. However, the SRX is beefy -- its base curb weight is about 4,200 pounds -- and the 3.0-liter V6 struggles to keep up. The available Saab-sourced turbo V6 makes the SRX more competitive, but opting for it sends the SRX's price skyrocketing. There are other issues as well, such as poor outward visibility and lackluster driving dynamics on the lower trim levels.

Competing models include the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus RX 350, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60. These vehicles have stylish interiors as well, and they typically offer better powertrains and more satisfying driving experiences. That said, we can't give much of a recommendation to the 2010 Cadillac SRX -- it just might be a little overrated.

2010 Cadillac SRX models

The 2010 Cadillac SRX is a luxury crossover SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury Collection, Performance Collection and Premium Collection.

Even the base model features a solid roster of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels, an electronic parking brake, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seatbacks, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate vents with separate fan control, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, USB jack and satellite radio.

The Luxury Collection piles on LED headlight accents, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, an adjustable-height power liftgate, a more flexible rear cargo area (includes a "U-rail" containment system and a retractable cargo shade), remote engine start, driver memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated power-folding exterior mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, an eight-way power front passenger seat, heated front seats, wood interior trim and Bluetooth.

Step up to the Performance Collection and you'll be rewarded with 20-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, variable-assist power steering, a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system and a hard-drive-based navigation system with a back-up camera. The top-of-the-line Premium Collection tacks on keyless ignition/entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat audio controls, ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats. All-wheel-drive Performance and Premium Collection models also receive a sport-tuned suspension with continuously variable damping.

The base SRX has no available options. The surround-sound stereo and the navigation system are optional on the Luxury Collection, and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system can be specified on any SRX equipped with the navigation system.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Cadillac SRX is an all-new luxury crossover SUV. Highlights include new styling, a smaller size, more luxury features and a higher-quality interior.

Performance & mpg

The Cadillac SRX comes standard with a 3.0-liter V6 rated at 265 horsepower and 223 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard with this engine, with all-wheel drive optional on all but the base model. All-wheel-drive Performance and Premium Collection models are offered only with a turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 that pumps out 300 hp and 295 lb-ft (late availability). It also gets a six-speed automatic, though this one's noticeably more responsive than the base unit. All-wheel-drive models also have a specialized rear differential that applies power to the outside wheels for improved cornering traction.

In performance testing, a front-drive SRX with the base V6 loped to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, which is a half-second to a second off the pace set by all-wheel-drive rivals. As for the peppier turbocharged motor, GM projects a more competitive 0-60-mph sprint of 7.6 seconds.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the base V6 are 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for front-drive models. All-wheel drive knocks those figures down to 17/23/19. GM says the turbocharged SRX will achieve 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway.

Safety

The 2010 Cadillac SRX comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and OnStar.

Driving

The 3.0-liter V6 is said to be a scaled-down version of the excellent 3.6-liter V6 in the current CTS, but that just makes us wonder why the SRX didn't get the bigger V6 in the first place. The smaller motor lacks the kind of juice required to contend with the SRX's hefty curb weight, and the base six-speed automatic's eager upshifts and sluggish downshifts don't help matters. The turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 is a significant improvement, but really all it does is make the SRX class-competitive with cars like the XC60, Q5 and GLK350 -- and the turbocharged SRX commands a hefty price premium over these models considering it's only offered on the top two trim levels.

In other road-going respects, the 2010 Cadillac SRX is a solid but unremarkable luxury crossover. Steering response is surprisingly sharp, the SRX handles well and noise levels are impressively low on the highway. However, the ride with the base suspension is a bit busy for a luxury vehicle -- models with the adaptive suspension should fare better. Another downside is the SRX's high beltline and cowl -- they combine with the extraordinarily thick roof pillars to compromise outward visibility considerably.

Interior

The SRX's interior is probably its single most appealing aspect. Picking up where the CTS sedan's ground-breaking (for GM) interior left off, the SRX dashboard layout features high-quality materials, mostly solid build quality and an attractive design. However, the center stack buttons are hard to distinguish from each other at a glance, and their layout is sometimes haphazard. The standard electronic parking brake is a nice touch, but it doesn't immediately lock the car in place, so on hills the car lurches a bit before settling down.

The SRX's backseat accommodations are adequately comfortable, but rear headroom is lacking for taller folks. Cadillac put a lot of thought into the cargo area, however -- the power tailgate (standard on all but the base SRX) has a two-position height setting so the tailgate won't whack low garage ceilings, and the nifty U-ring track in the cargo floor allows a fence to be erected for containing fragile cargo. Maximum cargo capacity is an average 61 cubic feet, but there are a useful 30 cubic feet behind the rear seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Cadillac SRX.

5(71%)
4(14%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.5
104 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great option!
Ryan Stark,01/13/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned this car for 7 years now and it's been a joy! Comfortable, fun, and perfectly practical! The controls and infotainment system work great and the heated seats are amazing in the cold Minnesota climate I live in. The AWD works very well and I never felt out of control even in the worst conditions.
High Maintenance
Mark,01/30/2018
Performance 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
2010 was the first year for this vehicle, never buy a first year vehicle. Unfortunately, I did not know this was the first year vehicle when we purchased it. We have replaced multiple catalytic converters at around $800, transmission went out at right at 100,000 miles, spent around $10,000 in a 2-3 year timeframe.
Love this little Caddy
ernesto118,03/30/2011
My wife traded in our 3 year old Trail Blazer as it started having too many problems. We got a new SRX. Following are our comments after 6 months and 6K miles. Although the Inprovement list is longer than the Favorite list, were happy we got it and still love driving it!
My 1st Cadillac probably will be my last
Chet in Michigan,02/27/2018
Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
My dad had a 2000 Seville DTS, had many issues with ignition, door and window actuators etc, but she made 294000 miles when mum sold her after his passing. My mum had a 1998 Seville STS and she got rid of it after she started having issues mostly electrical and door pins falling off. So what do I do after many years later after they were all gone? I buy myself a 2010 Cadillac SRX4. So 4 days after I buy the vehicle, we have major rain storms in S.E Michigan. I come out of work to find mini swimming pools for ants and cockroaches in the passenger side and driver side floors. I was obviously devastated. Initially I thought I had left the sunroof open, but soon found that not to be the case. Having researched further on Google found 2010-2012 Cadillac SRX all 228,000 of them having the same issue. And in the state of California there is a pending class action suit against GM and owners of these vehicles for this issue. For GM does not consider it a safety issue and as such there is no recall. After numerous visits to the dealer I bought this from and threatening the lemon law (Which in Michigan is non existent on a used vehicle btw, only new vehicles, unless used vehicle came with expressed warranty at time of sale, which thankfully I had) they finally fixed the roof leak for free. See, GM was running behind in mid 2009 when they released the newly styled SRX so they used the wrong parts, and shipped out these vehicles to be sold. Over the years of road vibration later, they come lose, and the rain or any other type of water instead of going thru the drain pipes and falling on the road below vehicle, falls inside the cabin. (Also on Google) but GM does not consider a sunroof leak a safety issue so there is no recall. They however fixed the problem from the 2013-17 vehicles by redesigning the sunroof drain pipes. Now when winter arrives I have a new issue. Check engine light goes on. However engine runs smoothly enough. Upon using my OBD2 tester that I bought from Snapon many years ago, I find the code to be a P0017 code that comes up as 3 possible issues. Could be a lose timing chain (GM had a bad batch of timing chains for their 2009-13 vehicles) or 2 sensors. THANK GOD I TOOK OUT THE WARRANTY AT TIME OF BUYING THIS!!! So they have to fix this new issue with a $100 deductible. Overall fun vehicle to drive. In the snows this year my traction was a bit lose. Probably because the front tires are on the balder side. With a Haldex Stage 3 AWD system I should be having awesome traction. The same Haldex system used on AUDI, BMW and VOLVO vehicles. All issues fixed she would be terrific. After all I do turn heads on that sunny day in Michigan when I roll past in my Black on Black Cadillac SRX4 3.0 Liter V6 for I am driving Cadillac Style......I think I'll try a Ford Explorer on my next venture. Thank you GM your flagship vehicle needs a lot to be a true flagship in my book.
See all 104 reviews of the 2010 Cadillac SRX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6950 rpm
See all Used 2010 Cadillac SRX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Cadillac SRX
More About This Model

Like many forthcoming General Motors products, the all-new 2010 Cadillac SRX was in development well before the company's recent financial fiasco and corporate shake-up. Perhaps that's why so much about this Cadillac is all too familiar from GM's checkered past. The SRX's overtaxed 3.0-liter V6 powertrain, for example, is shared with the new Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.

What's more, its "Premium Crossover" platform, like the Equinox/Terrain's long-wheelbase Theta Platform, is derived from a vehicle that the Caddy faintly resembles in profile: the plebeian Saturn Vue. In other words, badge engineering is alive and well at GM. What Cadillac needed was a distinctive and desirable luxury crossover — and what it's given us is a really nice "Vue-quinox."

Cadillac's engineers are at pains to emphasize the myriad differences between the platforms, but at the end of the day, the SRX just doesn't look or feel different enough from its lesser relatives to justify its price premium. Competitively priced rivals like the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60 T6 AWD do not have similar associations with workaday people haulers.

These European models are also considerably quicker and more engaging to drive, and their people- and cargo-hauling credentials stack up well despite the SRX's longer and slightly wider dimensions. The Caddy's attractive and well-equipped interior impresses, but that's about the highest praise we can offer.

The previous SRX was an intriguing segment-straddling proposition with its rear-drive CTS underpinnings, available third-row seat and optional V8. Alas, "intriguing" is hardly the word for the new SRX's front-drive architecture, downsized two-row layout and anemic V6. A more capable turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 can be specified on higher trims, but SRXs so equipped start at nearly $50,000 and still can't quite keep up with the far less expensive competitors mentioned above. New GM, meet Old GM — that's the 2010 Cadillac SRX in five words or less.

Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Overview

The Used 2010 Cadillac SRX is offered in the following submodels: SRX SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Turbo Performance 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Turbo Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Cadillac SRX?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Cadillac SRX trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Cadillac SRX Luxury is priced between $12,479 and$12,479 with odometer readings between 65369 and65369 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2010 Cadillac SRXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Cadillac SRX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 SRXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,479 and mileage as low as 65369 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Cadillac SRX.

Can't find a used 2010 Cadillac SRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac SRX for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,963.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,905.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac SRX for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,949.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,430.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Cadillac SRX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

