Vehicle overview

The Cadillac SRX has been a runaway success for General Motors since it was redesigned last year, quickly becoming the best-selling vehicle in the growing compact luxury crossover class. No doubt buyers have been attracted to its compelling, unmistakably Cadillac styling and lengthy list of available equipment. However, there are some significant issues with the 2011 Cadillac SRX that should give you pause before joining the masses.

For one, the SRX is fat. It weighs between 200 and 300 pounds more than most of its competitors. It's even heavier than the larger Lexus RX 350. As such, the SRX's 265-horsepower V6, which lines up to those others' engines on paper, is overburdened by this luxury crossover's excessive weight. It also suffers from conservative transmission tuning and a lack of torque, both of which make the SRX feel sluggish when passing or moving away from a stop.

The optional 300-hp turbocharged V6 also has to battle the bulge. It at least offers noticeably more grunt than the base engine, but the SRX Turbo is only available in fully loaded Performance or Premium guises, which cost about $50,000. That's OK if you're interested in getting every SRX feature Cadillac offers, but if you'd like something a little more modest in price, you'll have to settle for an overwhelmed base engine.

Another issue concerns the backseat. While legroom is generous, headroom is notably cramped for even average-height passengers because of the panoramic sunroof that's standard on all but the base SRX. This is a shame since the SRX has otherwise one of the most inviting, well-equipped and nicely detailed cabins in the class. The seats are more comfortable than those in Cadillac's CTS sport sedan, and there are a few features, like ventilated front seats, that are unavailable on its rivals.

In total, the 2011 Cadillac SRX is an appealing compact luxury crossover as long as you can live with its insufficient performance and compromised backseat. But that seems like a lot to give up. The 2011 Audi Q5, 2011 BMW X3, 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and 2011 Volvo XC60 are better in many ways, and they typically don't come with a price penalty when similarly equipped. The SRX has managed to be a sales leader in spite of its need to join the "Biggest Loser." If it would just drop a few hundred pounds, there's a good chance it could become a true class leader as well.