  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac SRX
  4. Used 2011 Cadillac SRX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2011 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Abundant features, capable handling, classy cabin design, smart infotainment interface.
  • Limited backseat headroom, overmatched base V6, turbo engine only available on loaded models, compromised visibility.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac SRX for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$7,995 - $14,000
Used SRX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Cadillac SRX is an appealing luxury crossover, but it has too many drawbacks to earn a full recommendation.

Vehicle overview

The Cadillac SRX has been a runaway success for General Motors since it was redesigned last year, quickly becoming the best-selling vehicle in the growing compact luxury crossover class. No doubt buyers have been attracted to its compelling, unmistakably Cadillac styling and lengthy list of available equipment. However, there are some significant issues with the 2011 Cadillac SRX that should give you pause before joining the masses.

For one, the SRX is fat. It weighs between 200 and 300 pounds more than most of its competitors. It's even heavier than the larger Lexus RX 350. As such, the SRX's 265-horsepower V6, which lines up to those others' engines on paper, is overburdened by this luxury crossover's excessive weight. It also suffers from conservative transmission tuning and a lack of torque, both of which make the SRX feel sluggish when passing or moving away from a stop.

The optional 300-hp turbocharged V6 also has to battle the bulge. It at least offers noticeably more grunt than the base engine, but the SRX Turbo is only available in fully loaded Performance or Premium guises, which cost about $50,000. That's OK if you're interested in getting every SRX feature Cadillac offers, but if you'd like something a little more modest in price, you'll have to settle for an overwhelmed base engine.

Another issue concerns the backseat. While legroom is generous, headroom is notably cramped for even average-height passengers because of the panoramic sunroof that's standard on all but the base SRX. This is a shame since the SRX has otherwise one of the most inviting, well-equipped and nicely detailed cabins in the class. The seats are more comfortable than those in Cadillac's CTS sport sedan, and there are a few features, like ventilated front seats, that are unavailable on its rivals.

In total, the 2011 Cadillac SRX is an appealing compact luxury crossover as long as you can live with its insufficient performance and compromised backseat. But that seems like a lot to give up. The 2011 Audi Q5, 2011 BMW X3, 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and 2011 Volvo XC60 are better in many ways, and they typically don't come with a price penalty when similarly equipped. The SRX has managed to be a sales leader in spite of its need to join the "Biggest Loser." If it would just drop a few hundred pounds, there's a good chance it could become a true class leader as well.

2011 Cadillac SRX models

The 2011 Cadillac SRX is a compact luxury crossover SUV available in six trim levels: Base, Luxury, Performance, Premium, Turbo Performance and Turbo Premium.

The base SRX comes standard with 18-inch wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, OnStar and an eight-speaker Bose stereo with CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The SRX Luxury adds front and rear parking sensors, power-folding and driver-side-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, keyless ignition/entry, a power tailgate with adjustable maximum height, a panoramic sunroof, remote engine start, driver memory functions, power-adjustable pedals, heated front seats with eight-way power passenger adjustment, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cargo management system, interior accent lighting, wood trim, Bluetooth and a rearview camera.

The SRX Performance adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, foglamps, adaptive suspension dampers, a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic, and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system with iPod/USB interface and digital music storage. The navigation and surround-sound system are available together in a package for the Luxury trim. The top-shelf SRX Premium gains tri-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and rear seat audio controls.

The Turbo versions of the Performance and Premium are identical save for their turbocharged engine. A rear-seat DVD entertainment system with dual seat-mounted screens is optional on all trims but the base SRX.

2011 Highlights

The Cadillac SRX carries over unchanged for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Cadillac SRX comes standard with a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 265 hp and 223 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive optional on all but the base SRX. While its horsepower would seem to be competitive in its class, the V6 is overtaxed by the SRX's higher than average weight. As such, a front-drive SRX takes 8.2 seconds to get from zero to 60 mph -- about a second slower than all-wheel-drive competitors. However, fuel economy is respectable, with an estimated 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive model, and 17/23/19 with all-wheel drive.

Stepping up to the Turbo model gets you a turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 good for 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed auto are standard, though the latter is noticeably more responsive than it is with the base V6 and features a special Eco mode. Despite boasting more power than nearly everything in its class, the SRX Turbo posts a disappointing 0-60 time of 8 seconds. Fuel economy estimates stand at 15/22/18 mpg, which is average for the segment.

Safety

The 2011 Cadillac SRX comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and OnStar. In Edmunds brake testing, an SRX Luxury Collection with 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in a longer-than-average 128 feet. An SRX Turbo with 20-inch wheels was essentially no different.

In government crash tests, the SRX scored a perfect five stars in front impact testing for driver protection and side protection. It got four stars for front impact passenger protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Testing, the SRX received the top crash rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The standard 3.0-liter V6 lacks the kind of juice required to contend with the SRX's hefty curb weight, and the base six-speed automatic's eager upshifts and sluggish downshifts don't help matters. The turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 and its more responsive transmission are significant improvements, but really all they do is make the SRX class-competitive.

In other respects, the 2011 Cadillac SRX is a commendable luxury crossover. Steering response is sharp and the SRX handles much better than you'd expect a Cadillac SUV to. The ride is comfortable over regular pavement, but it gets busy for a luxury vehicle when the road gets a bit rough. Another downside is the SRX's thick roof pillars, which compromise front and rear visibility.

Interior

The SRX's interior is its single most appealing aspect. Picking up where the CTS sedan's ground-breaking (for Cadillac) interior left off, the SRX dashboard layout features high-quality materials, solid build quality and an attractive design.

When equipped with the navigation system, the large touchscreen elegantly rises out of the dashboard and features smart controls and menus for the myriad infotainment functions. It's one of the better electronics integration systems on the market. However, the center stack buttons are flush mounted to each other and can be hard to distinguish at a glance. The audio controls (whether with or without the navigation system) can also be a bit of a reach.

All but the base SRX comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, which gives the cabin an airy feel, but it also significantly reduces rear seat headroom. Taller passengers will need to slouch, and even those of average height will find themselves uncomfortably close to the roof. Cadillac put a lot of thought into the cargo area, however -- the power tailgate (standard on all but the base SRX) has a two-position height setting so the tailgate won't whack low garage ceilings, and the nifty U-ring track in the cargo floor allows a fence to be erected to contain fragile cargo. Maximum cargo capacity is an average 61 cubic feet, but there is a useful 30 cubic feet behind the rear seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Cadillac SRX.

5(40%)
4(28%)
3(17%)
2(13%)
1(2%)
3.9
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this Caddy!
CaddyLove,08/08/2015
4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned my 2011 SRX Luxury since May 2011. Regretfully, I will be selling it soon. I have loved this crossover and have never had any issues. Aside from a few minor recalls, this vehicle has been virtually maintenance-free! I have to admit that after 4.5 years I have racked up a meager 33,000 miles (mostly city driving), but have had the opportunity to take it for a couple of long road trips. Except for sluggish acceleration, it drives like a dream. I have the pop-up Nav screen and the sound system is awesome! The interior is beautiful and the ambient lighting (at night) is a nice touch. The seats are comfortable and the ride is very smooth. My major complaint is the lack of room in the back seats. We have a massive car seat for my son, which only works in the middle of the backseat. With another on the way, it has come time to get a larger vehicle. If it weren't for needing more room, I'd drive this until the wheels fell off, which I'm sure would be a very long time from now at the rate we're going! One thing I think could be improved is the vents...I live in Houston, Texas and the summers here are brutal. I'm sure it didn't help that I picked a black SRX with charcoal interior...but the A/C system was a little too slow to cool the vehicle some days. I ended up using the Onstar remote start feature a lot to get the car going and cooled off early. All in all, I would definitely recommend this Caddy and I would consider buying one again (once the kids are older and in smaller booster seats)!
Loving My New Luxury SRX FWD
creeative123,02/07/2011
I have been watching this vehicle since it came out in 2010. I went back and forth between the Infinity FX35, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Cadillac SRX. Coming from a Japaneese SUV I was hesitant at first, but I must say, GM really stepped it up a knotch. I went with the Luxury Model and to be honest I don't think it is sluggish at all. It is stylish, they spared no expense on all of the bells and whistles. It can be alittle hard to see backing up but the camera which comes on your rear view mirror more than makes up for that. You do loose a little head room with the Pani sunroof, but the benfits more than outway the negatives. Give the SRX a try I think u will be majory supprised.. I was
Awesome Caddy
sonnysideup,10/16/2011
I've had this Caddy for about 3 weeks. I absolutely love it. It's fun to drive, & makes it's presence on the road felt. This is a heavy SUV, & makes one feel secure especially in Washington D.C. traffic which is the worst in the Country. The only drawback is that it is a bit under powered, something that has been addressed in the new 2012. It's also the best looking SUV. GM is back.
Loving my SRX
cadcoo,06/21/2011
Purchased the SRX May 2011. I love the drive, ride, and design. It gets tons of looks on the road. I purchased the black ice after going back and forth from the red to black ice. Of course I had to pick the 2 most popular colors so it took some time for the dealership to find just what I wanted (I had to have black interior b/c I have 2 kids). I wish I had purchased the premier with air conditioned seats, but I saved $3000 not getting them so I just use the app on my iphone to start my car and cool it off.
See all 47 reviews of the 2011 Cadillac SRX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6950 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6950 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6950 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6950 rpm
See all Used 2011 Cadillac SRX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Cadillac SRX

Used 2011 Cadillac SRX Overview

The Used 2011 Cadillac SRX is offered in the following submodels: SRX SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Turbo Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Turbo Performance 4dr SUV AWD (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Cadillac SRX?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Cadillac SRX trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury is priced between $7,995 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 45297 and147885 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Cadillac SRX Performance is priced between $10,900 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 108656 and108656 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Cadillac SRX Premium is priced between $12,799 and$12,799 with odometer readings between 83996 and83996 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Cadillac SRXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Cadillac SRX for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2011 SRXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 45297 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Cadillac SRX.

Can't find a used 2011 Cadillac SRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac SRX for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,903.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac SRX for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,322.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,606.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Cadillac SRX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac SRX lease specials

Related Used 2011 Cadillac SRX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles