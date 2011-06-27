  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac SRX
  4. Used 2006 Cadillac SRX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2006 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent engine lineup, roomy and comfortable interior, optional third-row seat, excellent ride and handling dynamics.
  • Questionable interior design and materials, mediocre fuel mileage with V8.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac SRX for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$2,380 - $3,731
Used SRX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy on the inside and a superb handler on the street, the 2006 Cadillac SRX is a desirable alternative to the premium import crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Once dismissed as "soft trucks" that couldn't put in an honest day's work, crossover SUVs have proven to be an easy sell in the early years of the 21st century. These trendy vehicles that look something like traditional SUVs but don't drive like them speak to those fed up with the clumsy handling of truck-based SUVs and the parent-for-life image of minivans.

Although more sedate in appearance than Cadillac's first SUV, the SRX is one SUV that will never get lost in a parking lot. Like it or not, there's no escaping the company's current approach to exterior design, as the SRX bears a strong family resemblance to its CTS platform mate. Inside, the Cadillac SRX makes up for its so-so design and materials quality with a great deal more practicality than you typically get in a luxury SUV. A two-person third-row bench is optional on every SRX -- something you can't get at all on the X5, FX35/45 or the RX 330.

In addition, the SRX's sporty driving dynamics make it a desirable choice among midsize luxury SUVs. Cadillac gives buyers the choice of a 260-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 or a 320-hp, 4.6-liter V8. With the optional Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, handling is outstanding, as the body feels tight and responsive around turns, giving the Cadillac SRX a tossable feel on par with the X5 and FX35/45. At the same time, the highway ride is smooth and comfortable, just the way most crossover SUV buyers want.

The 2006 Cadillac SRX is one of the most refined sport-utility vehicles ever turned out by a domestic manufacturer. Its drivetrain and handling dynamics are sublime, its interior comfort and space lead the class for the most part, and its exterior design lends it a distinctiveness few modern vehicles can offer. If the interior were better sorted it would be hard to fault the SRX, but even as it stands, the vehicle is still one of the most compelling choices in the midsize luxury SUV segment.

2006 Cadillac SRX models

There are two Cadillac SRX models to choose from -- V6 and V8. Every V6 model includes leather seating, side airbags for front occupants, head curtain airbags for the first two rows and OnStar. The V8 model adds such features as wood trim pieces, seat heaters, power-adjustable pedals, a power front-passenger seat and a six-disc CD changer; this stuff is optional on the V6. Options for both models include all-wheel drive, Magnetic Ride Control, a third-row seat, the extra-large UltraView sunroof, a DVD rear entertainment system (with the screen mounted on the center console) and a DVD-based navigation system.

2006 Highlights

The Cadillac SRX has a new power-operated liftgate for 2006, and satellite radio is now standard. New wheel designs round out the changes.

Performance & mpg

There are two available engines: a 3.6-liter V6 good for 255 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, and a 4.6-liter Northstar V8 that generates 320 hp and 315 lb-ft of torque. Both engines feature variable valve timing and electronic throttle control. A five-speed automatic with regular and sport shift programs, as well as a separate automanual gate, comes standard with either engine. Buyers must decide whether they want rear-wheel drive (to maximize performance and economy) or all-wheel drive (for winter traction). One option to consider is Magnetic Ride Control, an adaptive damping system also available on the XLR and Corvette. Thusly equipped, the Cadillac SRX offers decidedly sporty handling characteristics.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes (with a panic assist feature) and stability control are standard. Airbags include seat-mounted side bags for front occupants and head curtain airbags spanning the first and second rows. In tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Cadillac SRX earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a perfect five-star rating for front and rear passengers.

Driving

Handling is nothing short of exceptional, as the body feels tight and responsive, giving the 4,400-pound vehicle a tossable feel on par with only the X5 and FX35/45. We have also been impressed by the well-weighted steering and progressive brakes. Fortunately, this doesn't come at the expense of ride quality, which is smooth and comfortable. If you love to drive but need more space than competing SUVs can provide, the 2006 Cadillac SRX is probably the best alternative.

Interior

Inside, the Cadillac SRX provides comfortable accommodations for its passengers, but both the design and the materials leave something to be desired. Available wood trim helps create a more luxurious ambience. There is plenty of room to go around in the second row, though occupants of the third-row seat may feel more cramped than in some competitors. The optional UltraView sunroof allows both front and rear passengers to experience open-air driving. The rearmost bench folds flat into the floor, yielding 32 cubic feet of capacity behind the second-row seats. Fold the second-row seats and you've got 70 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Cadillac SRX.

5(73%)
4(14%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love My 2006 Cadillac SRX
Don C,02/12/2018
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
Spoiler alert: This is going to be a sloppy Valentine kiss to my trusty SRX. This is the first generation SRX and it was built on a truck platform, which translates to DURABILITY. Trucks are built to last and this is one tough-built SUV. But for all of its ‘truck DNA’ this is a fantastic passenger vehicle for daily use and highway driving — great road car. The interior is well laid out and super comfortable (excellent front seats). Reliability has been terrific and maintenance is generally inexpensive, even at the Cadillac dealer. I did have to replace the timing chains at 92,000 miles due to a supplier quality issue — at my expense. That’s it. Gosh, my only regret about this outstanding SUV is that it’s got 154,000 miles on the odometer now In 2018 and I know it’s getting long in the tooth. I’m actually shopping for a newer SRX (first generation) with much lower miles. 2009 was the last year for this truck-based SRX, so hopefully there are some pampered low mileage ones stills out there. The 2010+ models were totally redesigned using a car-based FWD chassis, so they’re smaller, lighter, and less durable.
This is a great car
k_man60,12/29/2011
I purchased our 2006 Cadillac SRX for my wife in 2009. It was a low milage unit and it was exactly what we were looking for. Aside from some normal maintenance issues we have not had any major issues with this car. The car runs well and while it doesn't get 40 MPG the fuel economy is pretty good for a V8. The SRX has a great ride and is a sporty looking unit for a family wagon. We haven't had any of the problems other posters have had. Must be the luck of the Irish. I also do my preventative maintenance (oil changes, inspections etc.).
SRX puts the Sport in SUV
thomas2006,07/20/2012
Smooth, Fast and fun to drive. I traded in my 2008 Mustang GT and I haven't looked back. I would buy another anytime. I drive over 80 miles a day to work and back. I now look forward to the trip. You can't beat the Bose stereo. It is almost a surreal experience.
Great Car !!!!
Shaunna,11/12/2009
I bought this car a year and a half ago and the only problem Ive experienced is a dead cell in my battery which Cadillac replaced under warranty. It handles well in bad weather and is fun to drive. It does drink gas and oil and that could have been an issue standing for improvement. But, overall its a great car. I would purchase another. The best car Ive driven in my 13 yrs.
See all 70 reviews of the 2006 Cadillac SRX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Cadillac SRX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Cadillac SRX

Used 2006 Cadillac SRX Overview

The Used 2006 Cadillac SRX is offered in the following submodels: SRX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Cadillac SRX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Cadillac SRXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Cadillac SRX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Cadillac SRX.

Can't find a used 2006 Cadillac SRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac SRX for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,743.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac SRX for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,246.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,427.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Cadillac SRX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac SRX lease specials

Related Used 2006 Cadillac SRX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles