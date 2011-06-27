Vehicle overview

Once dismissed as "soft trucks" that couldn't put in an honest day's work, crossover SUVs have proven to be an easy sell in the early years of the 21st century. These trendy vehicles that look something like traditional SUVs but don't drive like them speak to those fed up with the clumsy handling of truck-based SUVs and the parent-for-life image of minivans.

Although more sedate in appearance than Cadillac's first SUV, the SRX is one SUV that will never get lost in a parking lot. Like it or not, there's no escaping the company's current approach to exterior design, as the SRX bears a strong family resemblance to its CTS platform mate. Inside, the Cadillac SRX makes up for its so-so design and materials quality with a great deal more practicality than you typically get in a luxury SUV. A two-person third-row bench is optional on every SRX -- something you can't get at all on the X5, FX35/45 or the RX 330.

In addition, the SRX's sporty driving dynamics make it a desirable choice among midsize luxury SUVs. Cadillac gives buyers the choice of a 260-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 or a 320-hp, 4.6-liter V8. With the optional Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, handling is outstanding, as the body feels tight and responsive around turns, giving the Cadillac SRX a tossable feel on par with the X5 and FX35/45. At the same time, the highway ride is smooth and comfortable, just the way most crossover SUV buyers want.

The 2006 Cadillac SRX is one of the most refined sport-utility vehicles ever turned out by a domestic manufacturer. Its drivetrain and handling dynamics are sublime, its interior comfort and space lead the class for the most part, and its exterior design lends it a distinctiveness few modern vehicles can offer. If the interior were better sorted it would be hard to fault the SRX, but even as it stands, the vehicle is still one of the most compelling choices in the midsize luxury SUV segment.