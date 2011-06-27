  1. Home
2007 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent engine lineup, roomy and comfortable interior, optional third-row seat, excellent ride and handling dynamics.
  • Mediocre fuel mileage with V8, still a few low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its sporty handling, smooth ride and roomy, luxurious cabin, the 2007 Cadillac SRX is one of our top choices for a midsize luxury crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

A member of that genre of SUVs known as "crossovers" (car-based as opposed to truck-based utes), the 2007 Cadillac SRX offers most of the features people want in an SUV, such as a roomy cabin, an elevated driving position and a sure-footed demeanor on slippery roads, but without the clumsy driving dynamics typically associated with traditional SUVs. Based on the platform used for the CTS luxury sport sedan, the SRX shares its sibling's sharp-edged styling and precise handling.

Previously praised for its athletic performance and accommodating cabin but derided for its subpar interior design and materials, the 2007 SRX sees a big improvement this year in the latter area. The whole cabin has been revamped, with a more cohesive and upscale look to the dash, center stack and door panels. Higher-quality materials are used and handsome wood accents (optional on the base trim) abound.

On the move, the SRX impresses with its outstanding handling and brisk acceleration. A choice of V6 or V8 power is available, both potent engines that are matched to smooth and quick-witted automatic transmissions. A Cadillac-worthy ride on the highway rounds out the SRX's impressive performance portfolio.

Offering more practicality than many competitors -- a third-row seat is available in the SRX, but not in the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Infiniti FX series or Lexus RX 350 -- along with polished performance and an interior befitting a luxury marque, the 2007 Cadillac SRX is a most compelling choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment. The only other vehicles you might want to consider before making a purchase are the redesigned Acura MDX and BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90, which are also highly regarded in this segment.

2007 Cadillac SRX models

The 2007 Cadillac SRX is a midsize luxury SUV offered in two trim levels. Those trims are defined by what's under the hood: V6 or V8. The V6 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, OnStar telematics, a Bose audio system with CD player and XM satellite radio, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power features and rear park assist. Step up to the V8 and in addition to the bigger engine you'll get 18-inch alloys, xenon HID headlights, a tire-pressure monitor, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, real wood accents, a power front-passenger seat and a six-disc CD changer. Most of the V8's features are optional on the V6. Major options for both models include a Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a third-row seat, a separate rear air-conditioning system, an extra-large "UltraView" sunroof, a DVD rear entertainment system, surround-sound audio and a navigation system. A new addition this year is the Sport Package, which adds larger 18- or 20-inch wheels, unique fascias and a limited-slip differential.

2007 Highlights

The Cadillac SRX receives a number of upgrades for 2007. First on the list is an updated interior. Cadillac has redesigned the instrument panel and center console and improved the quality of the interior materials. There's also a new surround-sound audio system available. To enhance the exterior, Caddy now offers a sport package for all-wheel-drive models that adds front and rear sport fascias, a unique grille, 4-inch dual polished exhaust tips, optional 20-inch wheels and a limited-slip differential. Mechanically, the 2007 Cadillac SRX with the V8 engine has been upgraded with a six-speed automatic transmission. Finally, the vehicle benefits from GM's new five-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Performance & mpg

Two engines see duty in the SRX. The 3.6-liter V6 makes 255 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, while the 4.6-liter V8 generates 320 hp and 315 lb-ft. Either way, an automatic transmission that offers a sport mode and manual shifting is fitted: a five-speed unit in the V6 and a six-speed unit in the V8. There is also a choice of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Even with the V6, performance is more than adequate, while the V8 furnishes a solid kick of power at any speed.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes (with a panic assist feature), stability control and a full complement of airbags (including front-seat side as well as side curtain for the first two rows) are all standard. In NHTSA crash tests, the SRX scored four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a perfect five-star rating for front and rear passengers. In IIHS frontal-offset crash tests, the Caddy scored "Good," the highest rating possible.

Driving

With the optional Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, handling is outstanding, as the body feels tight and responsive around turns, giving the SRX a tossable feel on par with the BMW X5 and Infiniti's FX crossover. At the same time, the highway ride is smooth and comfortable, just the way most crossover SUV buyers want. The response and feel of both the steering and brakes are impressive as well. A very well-rounded package, the 2007 Cadillac SRX is a top choice for those wanting a bit of extra on-road excitement from their SUV.

Interior

Inside, the 2007 Cadillac SRX provides comfortable accommodations, with an attractive design theme that incorporates a "V" shape on the seats, center stack and even the bottom of the analog clock. The genuine wood trim that's standard on the V8 and optional on the V6 steps up the luxury factor considerably, with generous fillets adorning the doors and instrument panel. Materials quality is significantly improved over past years, though there are still a few surfaces that seem out of place in a $40K vehicle. The optional UltraView sunroof spans both front rows, allowing nearly all passengers to experience open-air driving. There's plenty of room in the second row, though occupants of the optional power third-row seat may feel somewhat cramped. That third seat folds flat into the floor, yielding 32 cubic feet of capacity behind the second-row seats. Fold down the second-row, too, and there are 70 cubes available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac SRX.

5(59%)
4(27%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My first used car
william andersen,05/31/2017
V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
Always bought new before but this 10 year old SRX looks and feels almost new. Nicest car I've ever owned: most comfortable and most features. The only disappointment is the ride - a little truck like on anything other than smooth pavement. Now I know why I never had a Cadillac before: I can't afford the repairs. Only about 115,000 miles on the car and the alternator had to be replaced. Also, the battery, because it ran down too low more than once as the alternator was failing. Then the transmission failed and had to be replaced. SO, now I'll have this car forever because it isn't worth how much I've put into it on repairs. At least it gets better MPG than the van it replaced, and it's not our primary vehicle. UPDATE; I've now had this car for 1 year and I'm really pleased with it. Such a nice, comfortsble car. And it easily tows my 3000 pound boat. I use the Tow/Haul feature because it might avoid transmission damage, but it doesn't seem necessary and it increases fuel consumption by staying in lower gears longer. MOst of my towing is less than 20 miles and mostly on flat terrain. UPDATE: I guess it's been about 18 months that I've owned this car. Still really like it for the comfort, convenience and better MPG. No more repairs.!
Long-term Evaluation
calang1,12/30/2013
V6 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
We've owned this 2007 SRX AWD V-6 about 4-years. It now has 90K miles. The car has been very reliable, and we've only ever paid for routine maintenance. There are a few problems you should be aware of. (1) The engine consumes several qts. of oil between changes. (2) The build integrity is fair-poor, as evidenced by numerous squeaks and rattles. (3) The passenger foot-well is extremely narrow, and uncomfortable. (4) Fuel mileage is much lower than advertised. We experience 15/20. Update. The care was sold after experiencing a rear wheel bearing failure. The wheel bearing failure left us stranded at the side of the road with absolutely no help from the Cadillac dealership where we serviced the car. They would not even arrange a tow truck. The car performed as I stated, and I would not change the rating. I would caution a prospective Cadillac owner, however, to be extra-diligent in assessing your dealership experience before buying any Cadillac product.
Not My Father's Cadillac
Caddy,01/01/2007
This is my first Cadillac. I always thought of it as an older person's vehicle. I have one child who plays hockey and so I felt the SRX was a great size for room and comfort on road trips. I am only getting 15 miles to the gallon, with a V6, but so far that is the only disappointing feature.
More than just transportation
S.C. Good,11/26/2006
I ordered the new V8 Sport SRX with 20-inch wheels and took delivery 11/15/06. This Cadillac has everything I wanted in a new vehicle: great looks; smooth, powerful acceleration; comfortable ride; and attractive, well appointed interior with many driver convenience features. Since my car is also my part-time office, I wanted a vehicle in which I could enjoy time spent in it. Now I prefer my moving office to my stationary one! The Cadillac SRX is much more than just transportation.
See all 49 reviews of the 2007 Cadillac SRX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Cadillac SRX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
