2007 Cadillac SRX Review
Pros & Cons
- Potent engine lineup, roomy and comfortable interior, optional third-row seat, excellent ride and handling dynamics.
- Mediocre fuel mileage with V8, still a few low-grade interior materials.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its sporty handling, smooth ride and roomy, luxurious cabin, the 2007 Cadillac SRX is one of our top choices for a midsize luxury crossover SUV.
Vehicle overview
A member of that genre of SUVs known as "crossovers" (car-based as opposed to truck-based utes), the 2007 Cadillac SRX offers most of the features people want in an SUV, such as a roomy cabin, an elevated driving position and a sure-footed demeanor on slippery roads, but without the clumsy driving dynamics typically associated with traditional SUVs. Based on the platform used for the CTS luxury sport sedan, the SRX shares its sibling's sharp-edged styling and precise handling.
Previously praised for its athletic performance and accommodating cabin but derided for its subpar interior design and materials, the 2007 SRX sees a big improvement this year in the latter area. The whole cabin has been revamped, with a more cohesive and upscale look to the dash, center stack and door panels. Higher-quality materials are used and handsome wood accents (optional on the base trim) abound.
On the move, the SRX impresses with its outstanding handling and brisk acceleration. A choice of V6 or V8 power is available, both potent engines that are matched to smooth and quick-witted automatic transmissions. A Cadillac-worthy ride on the highway rounds out the SRX's impressive performance portfolio.
Offering more practicality than many competitors -- a third-row seat is available in the SRX, but not in the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Infiniti FX series or Lexus RX 350 -- along with polished performance and an interior befitting a luxury marque, the 2007 Cadillac SRX is a most compelling choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment. The only other vehicles you might want to consider before making a purchase are the redesigned Acura MDX and BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90, which are also highly regarded in this segment.
2007 Cadillac SRX models
The 2007 Cadillac SRX is a midsize luxury SUV offered in two trim levels. Those trims are defined by what's under the hood: V6 or V8. The V6 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, OnStar telematics, a Bose audio system with CD player and XM satellite radio, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power features and rear park assist. Step up to the V8 and in addition to the bigger engine you'll get 18-inch alloys, xenon HID headlights, a tire-pressure monitor, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, real wood accents, a power front-passenger seat and a six-disc CD changer. Most of the V8's features are optional on the V6. Major options for both models include a Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a third-row seat, a separate rear air-conditioning system, an extra-large "UltraView" sunroof, a DVD rear entertainment system, surround-sound audio and a navigation system. A new addition this year is the Sport Package, which adds larger 18- or 20-inch wheels, unique fascias and a limited-slip differential.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Two engines see duty in the SRX. The 3.6-liter V6 makes 255 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, while the 4.6-liter V8 generates 320 hp and 315 lb-ft. Either way, an automatic transmission that offers a sport mode and manual shifting is fitted: a five-speed unit in the V6 and a six-speed unit in the V8. There is also a choice of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Even with the V6, performance is more than adequate, while the V8 furnishes a solid kick of power at any speed.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes (with a panic assist feature), stability control and a full complement of airbags (including front-seat side as well as side curtain for the first two rows) are all standard. In NHTSA crash tests, the SRX scored four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a perfect five-star rating for front and rear passengers. In IIHS frontal-offset crash tests, the Caddy scored "Good," the highest rating possible.
Driving
With the optional Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, handling is outstanding, as the body feels tight and responsive around turns, giving the SRX a tossable feel on par with the BMW X5 and Infiniti's FX crossover. At the same time, the highway ride is smooth and comfortable, just the way most crossover SUV buyers want. The response and feel of both the steering and brakes are impressive as well. A very well-rounded package, the 2007 Cadillac SRX is a top choice for those wanting a bit of extra on-road excitement from their SUV.
Interior
Inside, the 2007 Cadillac SRX provides comfortable accommodations, with an attractive design theme that incorporates a "V" shape on the seats, center stack and even the bottom of the analog clock. The genuine wood trim that's standard on the V8 and optional on the V6 steps up the luxury factor considerably, with generous fillets adorning the doors and instrument panel. Materials quality is significantly improved over past years, though there are still a few surfaces that seem out of place in a $40K vehicle. The optional UltraView sunroof spans both front rows, allowing nearly all passengers to experience open-air driving. There's plenty of room in the second row, though occupants of the optional power third-row seat may feel somewhat cramped. That third seat folds flat into the floor, yielding 32 cubic feet of capacity behind the second-row seats. Fold down the second-row, too, and there are 70 cubes available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac SRX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the SRX
Related Used 2007 Cadillac SRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade