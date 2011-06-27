Vehicle overview

A member of that genre of SUVs known as "crossovers" (car-based as opposed to truck-based utes), the 2007 Cadillac SRX offers most of the features people want in an SUV, such as a roomy cabin, an elevated driving position and a sure-footed demeanor on slippery roads, but without the clumsy driving dynamics typically associated with traditional SUVs. Based on the platform used for the CTS luxury sport sedan, the SRX shares its sibling's sharp-edged styling and precise handling.

Previously praised for its athletic performance and accommodating cabin but derided for its subpar interior design and materials, the 2007 SRX sees a big improvement this year in the latter area. The whole cabin has been revamped, with a more cohesive and upscale look to the dash, center stack and door panels. Higher-quality materials are used and handsome wood accents (optional on the base trim) abound.

On the move, the SRX impresses with its outstanding handling and brisk acceleration. A choice of V6 or V8 power is available, both potent engines that are matched to smooth and quick-witted automatic transmissions. A Cadillac-worthy ride on the highway rounds out the SRX's impressive performance portfolio.

Offering more practicality than many competitors -- a third-row seat is available in the SRX, but not in the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Infiniti FX series or Lexus RX 350 -- along with polished performance and an interior befitting a luxury marque, the 2007 Cadillac SRX is a most compelling choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment. The only other vehicles you might want to consider before making a purchase are the redesigned Acura MDX and BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90, which are also highly regarded in this segment.