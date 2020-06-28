Used 2005 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me

1,068 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
SRX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,068 listings
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    138,093 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    $2,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    150,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,825

    $664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    175,367 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,238

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    144,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,288

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in Black
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    145,220 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V8 in Black
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V8

    109,392 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,977

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V6

    142,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,991

    $1,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Cadillac SRX V6

    33,122 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,239

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V8 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V8

    134,692 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,371

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V6

    153,629 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 in Gray
    used

    2004 Cadillac SRX V6

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V6

    92,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,225

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V6

    128,727 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac SRX V6

    163,949 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V8 in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V8

    93,233 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac SRX V8 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Cadillac SRX V8

    135,797 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,795

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac SRX V6

    104,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,696

    $901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac SRX V6

    57,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac SRX searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,068 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac SRX
  4. Used 2005 Cadillac SRX

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac SRX

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac SRX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4174 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 174 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (5%)
I'm 62 years old and worse car I've ever owned
Linda Massey,03/10/2016
Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car new in 2005, first 4 months it went through 5 or the dashboard computers. We have 85,000 miles on it and have spent 1500.00 on the rear end, 2 battery's (not because I've done anything wrong), had to have the engine rebuilt at 71K and now at 85K the ECM has gone out and the key won't come out of the ignition. This was supposed to be my dream car and instead has become my nightmare car. I will never again own a GM product of any kind unless it is given to me. The dealership is very nice, but I had no intention of having a frequent visitor card. This is not a dealer issue, but a quality issue, right from the start.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
SRX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac SRX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings