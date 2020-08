Close

Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida

THIS 2014 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY SUV COMES WITH BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LARGE DISPLAY SCREEN, WOOD TRIM, TOW PACKAGE, ROOFRACKS, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, ICE COLD AC, POWER OPTIONS AND SPACE FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY. RUNS GREAT AND MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. ***EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GYFNBE31ES610249

Stock: 610249

Certified Pre-Owned: No