In a world of look-alike crossovers, our extraordinary 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Graphite Metallic stands out from the crowd with luxury, innovation, and versatility. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 306hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination offers near 24mpg on the open road, a comfortably smooth ride, and the power to tow up to 3,500lbs. Beautiful from every angle, our SRX Luxury has a powerful stance that is enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights. Climb inside our Luxury to see that understated luxury abounds with a panoramic sunroof and heated leather seats. Amenities such as remote engine start, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, parking sensors, a cargo management system, and a power liftgate add to the convenience. With easy-to-use CUE infotainment, you'll appreciate connectivity and the personalized features through natural voice recognition and a responsive touchscreen, while you keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. Enjoy the smooth agility of our fantastic SRX as you listen to an outstanding sound system with a CD player and Full-Color Navigation, available satellite/HD radio, two USB ports, and an auxiliary audio jack. The ingenious Cadillac engineers have your safety in mind when implementing such features as a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, and a rearview camera. OnStar emergency communications offer even more peace of mind. You deserve the reward of owning this outstanding SRX Crossover. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GYFNBE38ES615416

Stock: ES615416

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020