Used 2014 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$17,144Great Deal | $3,277 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance43,682 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Only 43,670 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Cadillac SRX boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WOOD TRIM includes real Choco Sapele wood on steering wheel (heated) and shift knob, WOOD TRIM includes real Choco Sapele wood on door and center stack, WHEELS, 20' X 8' (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) CHROME, BRIGHT FINISH. This Cadillac SRX Features the Following Options DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, Safety Alert Seat and (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps , TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, FWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster (STD), RADIANT SILVER METALLIC, PERFORMANCE COLLECTION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT. Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at BMW of Westlake to claim your Cadillac SRX!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE32ES544378
Stock: WB13792T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $12,499Great Deal | $2,085 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury86,946 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2014 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY SUV COMES WITH BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LARGE DISPLAY SCREEN, WOOD TRIM, TOW PACKAGE, ROOFRACKS, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, ICE COLD AC, POWER OPTIONS AND SPACE FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY. RUNS GREAT AND MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. ***EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE31ES610249
Stock: 610249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,994Great Deal | $2,332 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Premium80,560 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa - Tampa / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY. 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adaptive Remote Start, Automatic Air Circulation/Air Quality Sensor, Automatic Collision Preparation, Body-Colored Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Cabin Humidity Sensor, Choco Sapele Wood Trim, Chrome Roof Rails, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, Driver Assist Package, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Keyless Access, LED Spotlights w/Lighting Pipes, Memory Package, Navigation System, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Floor Console, Rear Power Liftgate w/Memory Height, Rear Storage Area Cargo Management, Retractable Cargo Shade, Safety Alert Seat, Side Blind Zone Alert, Speed-Sensitive Variable Effort Power Steering, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Ventilated Driver Seat, Ventilated Passenger Seat, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps. 2014 Cadillac SRX Premium Silver Coast Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Cleaned and Sanitized All advertised prices are plus tax, tag, title, registration, and reconditioning costs. Prices do not include predelivery service charge of $999, electronic registration filing fee of $199.7, or tag agency fee of $85. Prices can expire or change at any time without notice. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, special APR programs, or available dealer cash back, or other incentives. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE37ES554247
Stock: Z148235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $16,195Great Deal
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance70,668 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE30ES581591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,499Great Deal | $2,057 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury112,510 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
The 2014 Cadillac SRX is a solid choice for an entry-level luxury crossover SUV, especially if you're looking for one that's well stocked with safety features. The base model comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a reclining and 60/40 split-folding rear seat, cruise control and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The CUE infotainment-control system with an 8-inch display is also standard, as are OnStar, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack. The Luxury trim adds a keyless/remote ignition, a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, a rearview camera, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate with adjustable opening height. Inside there's leather upholstery, adjustable thigh support for the driver seat, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver memory functions, power-adjustable pedals, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior wood trim and accent lighting and a cargo management system. A voice-activated navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system are optional. Also on the Luxury trim level is the optional Driver Awareness package, which includes forward-collision and lane departure warning systems, automatic high beams and a safety alert driver seat. The 2014 Cadillac SRX comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEE35ES614208
Stock: 2452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,990Great Deal
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury61,661 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
In a world of look-alike crossovers, our extraordinary 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Graphite Metallic stands out from the crowd with luxury, innovation, and versatility. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 306hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination offers near 24mpg on the open road, a comfortably smooth ride, and the power to tow up to 3,500lbs. Beautiful from every angle, our SRX Luxury has a powerful stance that is enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights. Climb inside our Luxury to see that understated luxury abounds with a panoramic sunroof and heated leather seats. Amenities such as remote engine start, heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, parking sensors, a cargo management system, and a power liftgate add to the convenience. With easy-to-use CUE infotainment, you'll appreciate connectivity and the personalized features through natural voice recognition and a responsive touchscreen, while you keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. Enjoy the smooth agility of our fantastic SRX as you listen to an outstanding sound system with a CD player and Full-Color Navigation, available satellite/HD radio, two USB ports, and an auxiliary audio jack. The ingenious Cadillac engineers have your safety in mind when implementing such features as a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, and a rearview camera. OnStar emergency communications offer even more peace of mind. You deserve the reward of owning this outstanding SRX Crossover. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE38ES615416
Stock: ES615416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $11,995Great Deal | $2,804 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Base77,891 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Right Buy Auto - Mesa / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE31ES538933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,396Great Deal | $2,659 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance67,468 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln - Baltimore / Maryland
NON SMOKER, Navigation System.Type your sentence here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE30ES545173
Stock: P9051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- Price Drop$15,998Great Deal | $2,021 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance88,206 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herb Gordon Nissan - Silver Spring / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. AWD. Ice 16/23 City/Highway MPG 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Internet Price Includes $450 rebate for financing through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. Only. Based on approved credit. Available on all CPO, Altima,, Rogue, Rogue Select models. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNFE30ES612131
Stock: HP2806A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- New Listing$19,555Great Deal | $3,840 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance38,267 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln - Baltimore / Maryland
BOB DAVIDSON FORD LINCOLN Experience the difference working with a dealership that treats you like family. Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln is located in Baltimore, MD and we are proud to be a premier Ford and Lincoln dealership servicing Baltimore and surrounding areas. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer competitive pricing and exceptional customer service. From vehicle financing and purchase of new or pre-owned cars; to after sale service, parts and even collision repair. We service Baltimore and its surrounding communities up to the Pennsylvania line including Baldwin, Cockeysville, Edgewater, Eudowood, Glen Arm, Hunt Valley, Hydes, Loch Raven, Lutherville, Monkton, Nottingham, Owings Mills, Parkville, Phoenix, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Rosedale, Ruxton, Sparks Glencoe, Timonium, Towson and White Hall, MD. Serving the greater Baltimore area for over 5 decades! Call (888) 349-8092.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNFE31ES519134
Stock: 50704A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Price Drop$12,995Great Deal | $1,622 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury85,946 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Trader Wholesale - Saddle Brook / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle We offer you the best quality at the lowest prices – wholesale prices You have stumbled upon the right place…Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. Financing available with rates as low as 2.49%. ‘’Good credit, bad credit, no credit’’ or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience our customers are our top priority and your complete satisfaction is guaranteed. Please visit us and take you dream vehicle for a test drive… Always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice and cannot be combined with any other offer(s).Online prices are special offers, must bring in ad to redeem. Prices advertised for listed vehicles as equipped do not include other charges and/or services such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, DPF, Finance and/or Documentation Fees. Service Contracts are available to protect your investment and have a peace of mind.* Down payments are subject to approval. All deals are subject to primary lenders approved. All pre-owned vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer (s) . Internet pricing posted on this website is only available to those customers who reference such pricing at time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEE33ES562710
Stock: 01002130520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,350Great Deal | $2,527 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury97,174 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mirage Motors Inc. - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE35ES571097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,499Great Deal
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury33,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autos of Texas - Carrollton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE34ES626879
Stock: 626879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,091Great Deal | $1,156 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury92,919 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smicklas Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2014 Cadillac SRX. This 2014 Cadillac SRX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Cadillac SRX gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! More information about the 2014 Cadillac SRX: Cadillac's performance-oriented SRX features a standard direct-injection V6 that provides good fuel economy and great performance. For families, the SRX offers a hard-drive-based entertainment system. Value always comes back to price, and with a price starting in the mid-thirties, the base-model 2014 SRX is a luxury crossover bargain. Strengths of this model include available turbocharged performance, tons of luxury upgrades available, Affordable full-fledged luxury crossover, comfortable interior, and respectable fuel economy We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE3XES545532
Stock: ES545532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $14,483Great Deal
2014 Cadillac SRX Premium118,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Silver Coast Metallic 2014 Cadillac SRX Premium FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT NON-SMOKER, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, FULLY DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE.THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : Driver Awareness Package (Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Headlamps, and Safety Alert Seat), Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE (8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Adaptive Remote Start, Automatic Air Circulation/Air Quality Sensor, Body-Colored Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Cabin Humidity Sensor, Choco Sapele Wood Trim, Chrome Roof Rails, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Keyless Access, LED Spotlights w/Lighting Pipes, Navigation System, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Floor Console, Rear Power Liftgate w/Memory Height, Rear Storage Area Cargo Management, Retractable Cargo Shade, Side Blind Zone Alert, Speed-Sensitive Variable Effort Power Steering, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Ventilated Driver Seat, Ventilated Passenger Seat, and Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps), 10 Speakers, 20 x 8 Bright Finish Chrome Wheels, 3.39:1 Final Drive Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE35ES517035
Stock: C20465A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,495Great Deal | $1,979 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury35,373 milesDelivery available*
Darcars Kia of Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEE33ES663150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,116Great Deal
2014 Cadillac SRX Performance67,606 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moore Chevrolet Buick GMC - Silsbee / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2014 Cadillac SRX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Memory Package, 10 Speakers, 20' x 8' Bright Machined Finish Wheels, 3.39:1 Final Drive Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Air Circulation/Air Quality Sensor, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Body-Colored Heated Power Outside Mirrors, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cabin Humidity Sensor, CD player, Chrome Roof Rails, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlamp Washer System, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Keyless Access, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Spotlights w/Lighting Pipes, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Premium audio system: CUE, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Console, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Power Liftgate w/Memory Height, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Storage Area Cargo Management, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Cargo Shade, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Variable Effort Power Steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps. Mooreanty for Life!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE31ES535493
Stock: S535493A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $15,495Great Deal | $1,424 below market
2014 Cadillac SRX Premium92,487 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Everett Auto Gallery - Everett / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNGE33ES659093
Certified Pre-Owned: No