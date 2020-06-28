Used 2006 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me

Spoiler alert: This is going to be a sloppy Valentine kiss to my trusty SRX. This is the first generation SRX and it was built on a truck platform, which translates to DURABILITY. Trucks are built to last and this is one tough-built SUV. But for all of its ‘truck DNA’ this is a fantastic passenger vehicle for daily use and highway driving — great road car. The interior is well laid out and super comfortable (excellent front seats). Reliability has been terrific and maintenance is generally inexpensive, even at the Cadillac dealer. I did have to replace the timing chains at 92,000 miles due to a supplier quality issue — at my expense. That’s it. Gosh, my only regret about this outstanding SUV is that it’s got 154,000 miles on the odometer now In 2018 and I know it’s getting long in the tooth. I’m actually shopping for a newer SRX (first generation) with much lower miles. 2009 was the last year for this truck-based SRX, so hopefully there are some pampered low mileage ones stills out there. The 2010+ models were totally redesigned using a car-based FWD chassis, so they’re smaller, lighter, and less durable.

