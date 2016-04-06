Vehicle overview

Since 2010, the current-generation Cadillac SRX has been the brand's offering for the entry-level luxury crossover SUV market. It's done well and has actually been the best-selling model in Caddy's entire lineup. But the competition hasn't been sitting still, and compared to some fresher rivals, the 2016 SRX is getting a bit long in the tooth.

The 2016 Cadillac SRX is a handsome luxury crossover SUV that seats five.

To its credit, the SRX is boldly styled and loaded with technology and luxury features, including standard 4G WiFi capability and an available "safety alert" seat that vibrates on the appropriate side when the SRX's multitude of safety monitors identify a threat coming at you from the right or left. The SRX also handles well while providing a comfortable ride, and for those who may bemoan the ongoing downsizing of the gasoline engine, the SRX is one of the few in its class that still comes standard with a V6.

On the downside, though, the SRX's interior is on the small side, with less rear headroom than you might expect. Outward visibility is a bit compromised as well, especially when backing up. The most significant fault for many potential buyers, though, is that the 2016 SRX retains the standard and somewhat sluggish CUE (Cadillac User Experience) electronics interface, while some other 2016 Cadillacs are getting an upgraded version with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for in-car smartphone integration.

Taking a 2016 Cadillac SRX for a test-drive still is a good idea if you are shopping in the small luxury crossover segment. But we also recommend looking at the 2016 Acura RDX, which also has a standard V6 but is roomier and a better value. The 2016 Volvo XC60 is a stylish, family-friendly choice as well, with a selection of powerful and fuel-efficient engines available. The Audi Q5 and BMW X3 are two other popular competitors here, offering athletic handling, classy interiors and available diesel engines. Overall, the SRX is likable enough, but we think these rival crossovers will likely prove to be more desirable overall.