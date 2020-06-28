Used 2004 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
- 33,122 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,239
Donley Ford Lincoln of Mt Vernon - Mount Vernon / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2004 Cashmere Cadillac SRX RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT DOHC This Cadillac SRX has many features and is well equipped including.Odometer is 102973 miles below market average!Donley Ford has been serving the heart of Ohio for over 40 years. Give us a chance to earn your business with our wide selection of new and pre-owned inventory. LIVE CHAT WITH A REAL SALESPERSON 24/7. Prices do not include tax, title, and document fees. Visit us at www.donleyford.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYDE637040121061
Stock: M20462B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! LEATHER PANORAMIC SUNROOF V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637340151076
Stock: VIN1076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,949 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
Kia of Bradley - Bradley / Illinois
Cruise Control Heated Seats Side Airbags Power Mirrors Leather Seats CD Player
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637240180228
Stock: B3861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,797 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,795
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
SEATS 3RD ROW POWER, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE XM SATELLITE RADIO is 100 channels of digital quality sound that goes wherever you go-coast to coast. Displays song title artist and entertainment genre., WHEELS 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) CAST ALUMINUM WITH ULTRABRIGHT MACHINE FINISH (STD), ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REAR SEAT includes DVD player LCD display wireless headphones and remote control, SEATS FRONT BUCKET LEATHER SEATING SURFACES includes driver 8-position power adjuster and articulating head restraints (STD), 3.23, TIRES P235/60R18 FRONT AND P255/55R18 REAR MICHELIN V-RATED ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER includes Radio Data System and digital signal processing (STD), TRANSMISSION 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED PTU OVERDRIVE HYDRA-MATIC 5L50-E WITH AWD, ENGINE 4.6L NORTHSTAR V8 VVT SFI VARIABLE VALVE TIMING NORTHSTAR (320 HP [238.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm 315 lb.-ft. [427.1 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, Traction Control, Rear Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Door Locks, Child Safety Locks, Power Windows, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Defrost, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Telematics, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Adjustable Pedals, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Cadillac SRX V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYDE63A640125675
Stock: 32745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 138,093 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,990$2,228 Below Market
Car Guys Online - Crozier / Virginia
Call 804-479-0497 2005 Cadillac SRX Luxury SUV Pano Roof Nav Heated Seats Check out this nice 2005 Cadillac SRX Luxury SUV we just purchased from a new car store in Virginia! Panoramic roof, leather interior, 3rd seat, Navigation, premium sound, just serviced and Virginia state inspected! Please don't hesitate to contact us at 804-479-0497 with any questions. Thanks The Car Guys
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637X50118626
Stock: 50118626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2019
- 150,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,825$664 Below Market
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2005 Cadillac SRX 4dr 4dr V6 SUV features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a Light Neutral Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 7-Passenger Value Package, Luxury Comfort Package, Luxury Package, Luxury Utility Package, Memory Package, 7 Speakers, Radio data system, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature, Automatic temperature control, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Limited-Slip Differential, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors with Driver Electrochromic, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Voltmeter, Wood Accented Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Driver & Front Passenger Power Adjustable Lumbar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Reconfigurable Rear Cargo Area Storage System, Rear window wiper, 3.73 Axle Ratio Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637650219162
Stock: 900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 175,367 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,238
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
This Cadillac SRX has a dependable Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WOOD TRIM PACKAGE includes burled walnut woodgrain accents, shifter knob, door handle pulls and PRNDL bezel and (N30) Steering wheel, leather wrapped, WHEELS, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) CAST ALUMINUM WITH ULTRABRIGHT MACHINE FINISH, UNIVERSAL TRANSMITTER, HOMELINK includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable.*These Packages Will Make Your Cadillac SRX 4DR SUV V6 the Envy of Onlookers*SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW power glass roof that opens over 1st and 2nd rows, tilt-sliding, electric with express-open, includes power sunshade, STEERING WHEEL, WOOD ACCENTED, LEATHER WRAPPED, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER, BOSE, DVD-BASED NAVIGATION includes Radio Data System and digital signal processing, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation., SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, 8-SPEAKERS, BOSE includes dual speakers in windshield pillars, front and rear doors, rear quarter and instrumentation panel and amplifier, SEATS, HEATED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES includes driver 8-position power adjuster and articulating head restraints (STD), SEATS, 3RD ROW, POWER, REAR AXLE, 3.91 RATIO, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (C57) Air conditioning, rear, (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat, (A45) Memory Package, memory "presets" for 2 drivers, (DD8) Mirror, inside rearview, electrochromic (light-sensitive auto dimming), includes OnStar controls, (JF4) Pedals, power adjustable, with memory, (AH8) Seat adjuster, power, front passenger 8-way, includes power recliner, (AL2) Seat adjusters, power lumbar control, driver and front passenger, (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, (AM0) Seats, 3rd row power, (U57) Sound system feature, 8-speakers, Bose, (U2V) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, Bose, DVD-based navigation, (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio, (CF5) Sunroof, UltraView, (UJ6) Tire pressure monitor, (UG1) Universal Transmitter, HomeLink, (B19) Wood Trim Package, (TT6) Headlamps, Xenon, high-intensity discharge, windshield wiper activated, (DR2) Mirrors, outside rearview, power, heated, body-color, folding, driver sid, PEDALS, POWER ADJUSTABLE, WITH MEMORY, MEMORY PACKAGE, MEMORY "PRESETS" FOR 2 DRIVERS includes 8-way power driver seat, outside mirrors and driver personalization.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Sid Dillon Crete, 2455 Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333.*Thank you for choosing to visit Sid Dillon in Crete, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Crete has the brand new, used, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Schedule service on your vehicle in Crete at Sid Dillon. Contact our Internet Specialist at (866)906-7153 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637750123542
Stock: 6U1861A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 144,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,288
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
Purchase luxury for less with the used 7 passenger 2005 Cadillac SRX 4WD in Orleans, IN. Age shouldn't matter for this wagon. How much does the 2005 Cadillac SRX cost? $ 144,000 miles has little meaning to the many years this vehicle has left on it. Its a v6 Blue Chip wagon that has room for both passengers and cargo. Drive to Babcock Motors and test drive the 2005 Cadillac SRX. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637750215993
Stock: U4141B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2018
- 145,220 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
LUXURY UTILITY PACKAGE includes (AM0) Seats 3rd row power (U57) Sound system feature 8-speakers Bose and (UJ6) Tire pressure monitor, 7-PASSENGER VALUE PACKAGE includes (QF8) Wheels 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) cast aluminum with ultrabright machine finish; (Q16) Tires P235/60R18 front and P255/55R18 rear Michelin V-rated all-season blackwall; (CF5) Sunroof Ultraview; (PCQ) Luxury Comfort Package; and (PDL) Luxury Utility Package, SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, REAR AXLE 3.91 RATIO, SEATS 3RD ROW POWER, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), SEATS FRONT BUCKET LEATHER SEATING SURFACES includes driver 8-position power adjuster and articulating head restraints (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (C57) Air conditioning rear (A45) Memory Package memory "presets" for 2 drivers (AH8) Seat adjuster power front passenger 8-way includes power recliner (AL2) Seat adjusters power lumbar control driver and front passenger (U2S) Sound system ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer (D7E) Storage system reconfigurable rear cargo area (UG1) Universal Transmitter HomeLink (B19) Wood Trim Package (DR2) Mirrors outside rearview power heated body-color folding driver side electrochromic, TRANSMISSION 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED PTU OVERDRIVE HYDRA-MATIC 5L40-E WITH AWD, TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR, MEMORY PACKAGE MEMORY "PRESETS" FOR 2 DRIVERS includes 8-way power driver seat outside mirrors and driver personalization, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE 8-SPEAKERS BOSE includes dual speakers in windshield pillars front and rear doors rear quarter and instrumentation panel and amplifier, SUNROOF ULTRAVIEW power glass roof that opens over 1st and 2nd rows tilt-sliding electric with express-open includes power sunshade, STEERING WHEEL WOOD ACCENTED LEATHER WRAPPED, UNIVERSAL TRANSMITTER HOMELINK includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable, TIRES P235/60R18 FRONT AND P255/55R18 REAR MICHELIN V-RATED ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL, WHEELS 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) CAST ALUMINUM WITH ULTRABRIGHT MACHINE FINISH, SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER includes Radio Data System (RDS) and digital signal processing, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music news sports talk comedy XM Instant Traffic and Weather and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation., WOOD TRIM PACKAGE includes burled walnut woodgrain accents shifter knob door handle pulls and PRNDL bezel and (N30) Steering wheel leather wrapped, LUXURY COMFORT PACKAGE includes (KA1) Seats heated driver and front passenger (JF4) Pedals power adjustable with memory and (U2K) Sound system feature XM Satellite Radio, PEDALS POWER ADJUSTABLE WITH MEMORY, ENGINE 3.6L V6 VVT (255 HP [190.2 kW] @ 6500 rpm 252 lb-ft [340.2 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD), Rear Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Rear Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Stability Control, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Telematics, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637250232796
Stock: 32711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 109,392 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,977
Anytime 2 Buy Auto - Oceanside / California
Good Credit, Bad credit, Financing for all! Come see us today! Buy Here Pay Here! No credit check! Lots of Cars Trucks and SUV's to choose from! Plus government fees and taxes,any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Please call (760)231-5434 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE63A650148542
Stock: 10571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,991$1,107 Below Market
Parks Chevrolet Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, LOCAL TRADE, Cruise Control, CARFAX Clean Vehicle History, CONTACTLESS PURCHASE !!!, DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE !!!, SRX V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 VVT DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic, Silver Smoke, Ebony w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 17' x 7.5' Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Finish, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Silver Smoke 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT DOHC CALL US TODAY AT 804-521-5300. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637060201774
Stock: 8R1461A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 134,692 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,371
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2006 Cadillac SRX V8 Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT RWD Light Platinum18 x 8 Cast Aluminum Wheels, Bose ETR AM/FM Stereo w/DVD Navigation, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, SRX V8 Standard Package, Trailering Package, UltraView Power Glass Sunroof, Utility Package.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac SRX V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE63A160217042
Stock: 217042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 153,629 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
Bob King Hyundai - Winston Salem / North Carolina
2006 Cadillac SRX 4D Sport Utility V6 RWD 3.6L V6 VVT DOHC Light PlatinumPlease do not hesitate to call and ask about any of the vehicles we have for sale!!! Contact our BDC Department here at the dealership to make your appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637260129492
Stock: 0HY2713B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 92,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,225
Korf Continental Ford - Julesburg / Colorado
DVD, NAV, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER, BOSE, DVD-BASED NAVIGATION, ENGINE, 3.6L V6 VVTWHY BUY FROM USKORF Autogroup is locally owned, locally operated and locally involved. That means we put our customers first, before everything else. Proudly serving Yuma, Brush, Julesburg, Sterling and all Northeastern Colorado. Call us today for all automotive needs. We believe that everyone deserves to drive a newer, nicer car today.OPTION PACKAGESSOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER, BOSE, DVD-BASED NAVIGATION includes Radio Data System and digital signal processing, TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED PTU OVERDRIVE, HYDRA-MATIC, 5L40-E, WITH AWD, SUNROOF, ULTRAVIEW power glass roof that opens over 1st and 2nd rows, tilt-sliding, electric with express-open, includes power sunshade, DRIVERS LEVEL ONE PACKAGE includes (G80) Limited Slip Differential (G80 included only on RWD); (Q16) Tires, P235/60R18 front and P255/55R18 rear, Michelin, V-rated, all-season, blackwall; (QF8) Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) cast aluminum with ultrabright machine finish; (TT6) Headlamps, Xenon, high-intensity discharge, windshield wiper activated and (CE4) Headlamp washer system, SEATING PACKAGE includes (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger; (AL2) Seat adjusters, power lumbar control, driver and front passenger; (AH8) Seat adjuster, power, front passenger 8-way, (A45) Memory Package, memory "presets" for 2 drivers and (DR2) Mirrors, outside rearview, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEMDealer Price may include rebates and/or incentives, some of which may only be available to select or qualifying consumers. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy Pricing analysis performed on 6/28/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637860138262
Stock: 138262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 128,727 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Casey Chevrolet - Newport News / Virginia
All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, MUST SEE!, Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition.. 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 3.6L V6 VVT DOHC Silver
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637060214623
Stock: KL50612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 93,233 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,900
AutoFair Hyundai - Manchester / New Hampshire
2006 Cadillac SRX Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23686 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac SRX V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE63A260186111
Stock: HY04017T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 104,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,696$901 Below Market
Faulkner Buick GMC - Trevose / Pennsylvania
JUST ARRIVED :Faulkner Buick GMC in Trevose is now offering a really clean 2007 Cadillac SRX with new Pa state inspection. Every dollar counts in todays world and that is whay this SRX will not last long at our price. This is a chance to get a inexpensive luxury vehicle with new inspection, Fully detailed, and w/ ice cold air conditioning. Please call if you have any additional questions or would like to schedule a test drive.Every New & Pre-owned Vehicle includes: 3 Free Oil Changes, ~~ 3 Free Tire Rotations ~~ | and dont forget to ask about Apple Car play & Android Auto.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637170132868
Stock: 70132868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 57,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,997
Prestige Auto Sports - North Hollywood / California
2007 Cadillac SRX V6 4dr Luxury Collection, Third row seat, Navigation, Panoramic glass roof, leather, loaded!! power everything, FULLY LOADED ,RUNS AND DRIVE VERY SMOOTH, COME AND TEST DRIVE THIS BEAUTY .COME WITH 30 DAYS WARRANTY .WE WORK WITH ALL KIND OF CREDIt. CALL FOR MORE DETAIL 818-761-4900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYEE637470130967
Stock: 12709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
