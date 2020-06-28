Used 2004 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me

I thought I was doing my wife a favor, she drove 3 different Ford Explorer Sports for about 12 years. I told her I wanted to get her a different car and showed her a 2004 SRX. Well it was love at first sight, nice car all loaded up, we bought it. Well it does not, always, like to start when it is warm. She has been stranded several times and needed rescued. When it does this it will not turn over, will not shut down the electrical system and holds on to the key. I took it to my brother, a service director at Mercedes, and he sent me to a GM guy. The GM guy worried about it for several days and found some advice on the internet, he removed the 7.5amp fuse for the security system......Several more trips to a GM shop and way more spent ($1006.56 the last time) I traded it for a 2011 Cadillac SRX and it is perfect in every way. I met the person that bought this car from the Cadillac dealer that I traded with. She has not had any problems except that something caused her and the car to drive it into a building causing about $5000. in damages. The 2011 SRX that I traded for has been spot ever since it's purchase.

