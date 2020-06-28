Used 2004 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Cadillac SRX V6

    33,122 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,239

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 in Gray
    used

    2004 Cadillac SRX V6

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac SRX V6 in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac SRX V6

    163,949 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac SRX V8 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Cadillac SRX V8

    135,797 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,795

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in Red
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    138,093 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,990

    $2,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    150,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,825

    $664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    175,367 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,238

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    144,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,288

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 in Black
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V6

    145,220 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac SRX V8 in Black
    used

    2005 Cadillac SRX V8

    109,392 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,977

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V6

    142,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,991

    $1,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V8 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V8

    134,692 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,371

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V6

    153,629 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V6

    92,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,225

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V6 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V6

    128,727 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac SRX V8 in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac SRX V8

    93,233 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac SRX V6

    104,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,696

    $901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac SRX V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac SRX V6

    57,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,997

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,068 listings
After another $1000.00 repair I traded. No longer
jimm222,04/01/2014
Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I thought I was doing my wife a favor, she drove 3 different Ford Explorer Sports for about 12 years. I told her I wanted to get her a different car and showed her a 2004 SRX. Well it was love at first sight, nice car all loaded up, we bought it. Well it does not, always, like to start when it is warm. She has been stranded several times and needed rescued. When it does this it will not turn over, will not shut down the electrical system and holds on to the key. I took it to my brother, a service director at Mercedes, and he sent me to a GM guy. The GM guy worried about it for several days and found some advice on the internet, he removed the 7.5amp fuse for the security system......Several more trips to a GM shop and way more spent ($1006.56 the last time) I traded it for a 2011 Cadillac SRX and it is perfect in every way. I met the person that bought this car from the Cadillac dealer that I traded with. She has not had any problems except that something caused her and the car to drive it into a building causing about $5000. in damages. The 2011 SRX that I traded for has been spot ever since it's purchase.
Report abuse
