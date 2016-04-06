Used 2016 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo; Single Disc CD Player Base Preferred Equipment Group Ebony With Ebony Accents; Leatherette Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P235/65R18 H-Rated All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Fwd; 6T70 Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Painted Cast Aluminum

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GYFNAE38GS586870

Stock: GS586870

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-19-2020