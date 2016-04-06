Used 2016 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
2016 Cadillac SRX Standard40,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,289$4,364 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo; Single Disc CD Player Base Preferred Equipment Group Ebony With Ebony Accents; Leatherette Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P235/65R18 H-Rated All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Fwd; 6T70 Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Painted Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE38GS586870
Stock: GS586870
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 58,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,491$4,031 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Cadillac SRX FWD 4dr Performance Collection..."PRICED TO SELL"...***INCREDIBLE WEEKEND SPECIAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE36GS577886
Stock: X577886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2019
- 40,628 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,999$4,148 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Spoiler. Radiant Silver Metallic 2016 Cadillac SRX Standard FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVTReviews:* Abundant luxury and safety features; balanced ride and handling; classy cabin design. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNAE36GS580629
Stock: 102919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2019
2016 Cadillac SRX Premium22,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,900$3,924 Below Market
Andrews Cadillac - Brentwood / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE31GS583777
Stock: 0XT5-52A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 55,936 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,995$2,986 Below Market
Donohoo Chevrolet - Fort Payne / Alabama
Due to COVID-19 open by appointment only. Appointment slots are limited so be sure to reserve your time slot as soon as possible. Please ask about our vehicle Home Delivery and pick-up services. We are passionate about providing great customer service while promoting a healthy work environment. If the picture price does not match the listed price it is due to a lag in photos updating on the website. Please use the listed price as the most up to date price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE35GS576955
Stock: 65068A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
2016 Cadillac SRX Performance36,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,995$4,936 Below Market
Brogan Cadillac - Totowa / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine * * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * 2016 ** Cadillac * * SRX * * Performance Collection * Treat yourself to this 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance Collection, which features a backup sensor, remote starter, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Drive away with an impeccable 5-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE39GS548821
Stock: UC2926
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 65,426 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,991$2,191 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Cadillac SRX FWD 4dr Luxury Collection..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE30GS584925
Stock: X584925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 34,942 milesGreat Deal
$21,989$3,530 Below Market
McKenney Cadillac - Lowell / North Carolina
Certified. 2016 Cadillac SRX Radiant Silver Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT Check out all the great features this vehicle has to offer like. Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Keyless Entry, Traction Control. All of our vehicles go through a 127 multi-point inspection and we perform all necessary repairs and maintenance required to meet factory standards. For more information please contact one of our Pre-Owned professionals at 704-823-1040. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date 17/24 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE33GS552759
Stock: PC6885
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 27,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,900$2,749 Below Market
Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia
2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **We Deliver**, **Clean CarFax!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Adaptive Remote Start, Automatic Air Circulation/Air Quality Sensor, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10 Speaker System, Cabin Humidity Sensor, Choco Sapele Wood Trim On Door & Center Stack, Choco Sapele Wood Trim On Steering Wheel/Shift Knob, Chrome Roof Rails, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Power Lumbar Control, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Park Assist, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Keyless Access, LED Spotlights w/Lighting Pipes, Memory Package, Navigation System, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Power Liftgate w/Memory Height, Rear Storage Area Cargo Management, Rear Vision Camera, Shale & Titanium Retractable Cargo Shade, Side Blind Zone Alert, Universal Home Remote.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50This Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac comes with a 6 year, 100,000 mile warranty! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 172 point inspection by a team of Cadillac Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Cadillac has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Cadillac Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified warranties are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first and are valid at every Cadillac dealership nationwide!Welcome to Hennessy Cadillac, Georgia’s #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Cadillacs! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Cadillacs in the market, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE30GS582625
Stock: 20694P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 51,053 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,190$2,537 Below Market
ALM Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
*Packages: Transmission, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 6T70 - M7U, Driver Awareness Package -- PCW,Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate control, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, HID headlights, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Multi-Zone A/C, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Seat Memory, Tire Pressure Monitor, Woodgrain Interior Trim A/C, Adjustable Pedals, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, CD Player, Child Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, HD Radio, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Mirror Memory, MP3 Player, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Traction Control, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,3.6L None, ABS Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Gasoline Fuel, V6 Cylinder Engine.*WOOD TRIM includes Raven Sapele wood on steering wheel (heated) and shift knob, WOOD TRIM includes Raven Sapele wood on door and center stack. Includes (34G) Wood Trim., WHEELS, 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED FINISH WITH PREMIUM PAINTED ACCENTS (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down (STD), TIRE, COMPACT SPARE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster (STD), PERFORMANCE COLLECTION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, LIGHT TITANIUM WITH EBONY ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT. This Cadillac SRX has a dependable Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Cadillac SRX Performance Collection Has Everything You Want *DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, Safety Alert Seat and (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps , LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM, GRAPHITE METALLIC, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [229.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 265 lb-ft of torque [357.8 N-m] @ 2400 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, SINGLE DISC CD PLAYER USB port and auxiliary jack (STD), Wipers, Rainsense, Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express-down and remote express down feature for all windows, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, AWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down, Traction control, all-speed brake and engine controlled, Tires, P235/55R20 H-rated all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tire inflation kit, Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III+, Theft-deterrent alarm system, Suspension, Sport, Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at ALM Marietta, 1071 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE33GS512722
Stock: GS512722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 100,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,999$3,248 Below Market
Cartina - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNBE35GS526213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2016 Cadillac SRX Performance56,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,808
Crest Cadillac - Frisco / Texas
NAVIGATION, SRX Performance, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, Silver Coast Metallic, Navigation System. Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Performance with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNCE34GS530162
Stock: C34100A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 41,169 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,650$2,382 Below Market
Harvey Cadillac - Grand Rapids / Michigan
LOW MILEAGE!! HARD TO FIND ALL WHEEL DRIVE CADILLAC SRX LUXURY SUV!!! PURCHASED AS A CERTIFIED PRE OWNED VEHICLE RIGHT HERE AT HARVEY CADILLAC AND STILL UNDER CERTIFIED WARRANTY COVERAGE!! GORGEOUS BLACK RAVEN WITH SHALE LEATHER INTERIOR!! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, LUXURY PACKAGE WITH HUGE SKYSCAPE MOONROOF, NAVIGATION WITH PREMIUM BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE INC LANE DEPARTURE, SAFETY ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, XM RADIO, VOICE ACTIVATED BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE, 3.6 V6 ENGINE, AND MUCH MORE!! BALANCE OF CERTIFIED CADILLAC PRE OWNED WARRANTY TRANSFERS AT NO CHARGE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEE30GS583288
Stock: 112-C20
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 40,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$23,800$2,145 Below Market
Hare Chevrolet - Noblesville / Indiana
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 40,064! BLACK RAVEN exterior and SHALE W/ BROWNSTONE ACCENTS interior, Premium Collection trim. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Cadillac Premium Collection with BLACK RAVEN exterior and SHALE W/ BROWNSTONE ACCENTS interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 308 HP at 6800 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE includes (KSG) adaptive cruise control and (UVZ) Front and Rear Automatic Braking, LPO, ALL-WEATHER MAT PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) All-weather floors mats, LPO and (VLZ) Premium all-weather cargo mat, LPO. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO, SINGLE DISC CD PLAYER USB port and auxiliary jack (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AWD, 6T70 with tap-up/tap-down (on shifter), performance shifting and manual-up/manual-down (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [229.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 265 lb-ft of torque [357.8 N-m] @ 2400 rpm) (STD). MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE38GS577149
Stock: GS577149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 40,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,995$4,435 Below Market
Brogan Cadillac - Totowa / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $22,995 ** ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * 2016 ** Cadillac * * SRX * * Luxury Collection * Treat yourself to this 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection, which features a backup sensor, remote starter, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This safe and reliable SUV AWD has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEE39GS512817
Stock: UL20827A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 70,031 milesGreat Deal
$20,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY!!... COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM !!... LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!... NAVIGATION SYSTEM!!... BLIND SPOT ALERT!!... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES!!... PWR SEATS!!... HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS!!... ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM!!... KEYLESS ENTRY & START!!... PWR WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS!!... CRUISE CONTROL!!... TILT & TELESCOPING WHEEL!!... BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM!!... BLUETOOTH WIRELESS!!... ONSTAR!!... PARK ASSIST!!... PARKING SENSORS!!... BACK-UP CAMERA!!... HID HEADLAMPS!!... DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS!!... FOG LIGHTS!!... OVERSIZED PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS!!... EXCELLENT CONDITION!!... More information about the 2016 Cadillac SRX: Cadillac's performance-oriented SRX features a standard direct-injection V6 that provides good fuel economy and great performance. For families, the SRX offers a hard-drive-based entertainment system. Value always comes back to price, and with a price starting in the mid-thirties, the base-model 2016 SRX is a luxury crossover bargain. Strengths of this model include available turbocharged performance, tons of luxury upgrades available, Affordable full-fledged luxury crossover, respectable fuel economy, and comfortable interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE3XGS568212
Stock: GS568212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 40,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,388$3,374 Below Market
Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC - Springfield / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNDE38GS547343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,379 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,999$2,180 Below Market
Ellis Suzuki - Lyndora / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GYFNEE33GS505670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
