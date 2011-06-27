I bought this car new in 2005, first 4 months it went through 5 or the dashboard computers. We have 85,000 miles on it and have spent 1500.00 on the rear end, 2 battery's (not because I've done anything wrong), had to have the engine rebuilt at 71K and now at 85K the ECM has gone out and the key won't come out of the ignition. This was supposed to be my dream car and instead has become my nightmare car. I will never again own a GM product of any kind unless it is given to me. The dealership is very nice, but I had no intention of having a frequent visitor card. This is not a dealer issue, but a quality issue, right from the start.

