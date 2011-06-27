2005 Cadillac SRX Review
Pros & Cons
- Potent engine lineup, roomy and comfortable interior, optional third-row seat, excellent ride and handling dynamics.
- Questionable interior design and materials, missing key convenience features, mediocre fuel mileage with V8.
Other years
List Price Range
$4,990 - $5,450
Used SRX for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Roomy on the inside and a superb handler on the street, the SRX is a desirable alternative to the premium import crossover SUVs.
2005 Highlights
No major changes for the SRX this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac SRX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Linda Massey,03/10/2016
Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car new in 2005, first 4 months it went through 5 or the dashboard computers. We have 85,000 miles on it and have spent 1500.00 on the rear end, 2 battery's (not because I've done anything wrong), had to have the engine rebuilt at 71K and now at 85K the ECM has gone out and the key won't come out of the ignition. This was supposed to be my dream car and instead has become my nightmare car. I will never again own a GM product of any kind unless it is given to me. The dealership is very nice, but I had no intention of having a frequent visitor card. This is not a dealer issue, but a quality issue, right from the start.
Sameer Sinha,03/13/2009
I purchased this new. you'd expect a $55,000 will be flawless but that i snot the case quite a few mechnical problems. Suspension noise- got replaced, driveshaft seal noise, exhaust system noise, troque converter noise, audio replced twice. interior bracket and clips replced. When it is not in the shop it is awesome. rides great, not a great touring car due to uncomfortable rea seats.
specialk57,11/26/2012
I was in love with my 05 SRX until I started having major problems. I have replaced the Catalytic Converter,The Transmission and there is a definite problem with the engines that treats oil like water! General Motors has always had a bad reputation for the quality of the automobiles they deliver and as far as I am concerned ,I am very disappointed in the major problems consumers are having that are not addressed by GM. I will Never purchase another GM automobile. Its beginning to sound like an old truck and I am ready to junk it......Never had problems like that with Toyota
bernard long,11/27/2010
Overall, we have enjoyed our SRX. However it is a GM car. Seats very comfortable and after a 16 hour drive from SW FL to DC, we were not even stiff. However, this doesn't compare to Lexus, BMW, MB or Volvo in trim quality, fit and finish. Moreover the drive train is suspect. Replaced the torque converter at just under 50000 miles (warranty); timing chain stretched out due to insufficient lube, I was told, at 70000. N engine is an unannounced oil burner and oil needs changing more quickly than indicated. GM picked up most of the Timing Chain cost ($4000/$4500). Now (75,000) there is strange noise from under the hood and the smell of coolant. I would not again buy any early GM or N engine
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Cadillac SRX features & specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the SRX
Related Used 2005 Cadillac SRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade