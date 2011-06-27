  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(174)
2005 Cadillac SRX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent engine lineup, roomy and comfortable interior, optional third-row seat, excellent ride and handling dynamics.
  • Questionable interior design and materials, missing key convenience features, mediocre fuel mileage with V8.
List Price Range
$4,990 - $5,450
Edmunds' Expert Review

Roomy on the inside and a superb handler on the street, the SRX is a desirable alternative to the premium import crossover SUVs.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for the SRX this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac SRX.

5(65%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.4
174 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm 62 years old and worse car I've ever owned
Linda Massey,03/10/2016
Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car new in 2005, first 4 months it went through 5 or the dashboard computers. We have 85,000 miles on it and have spent 1500.00 on the rear end, 2 battery's (not because I've done anything wrong), had to have the engine rebuilt at 71K and now at 85K the ECM has gone out and the key won't come out of the ignition. This was supposed to be my dream car and instead has become my nightmare car. I will never again own a GM product of any kind unless it is given to me. The dealership is very nice, but I had no intention of having a frequent visitor card. This is not a dealer issue, but a quality issue, right from the start.
quite a few problems
Sameer Sinha,03/13/2009
I purchased this new. you'd expect a $55,000 will be flawless but that i snot the case quite a few mechnical problems. Suspension noise- got replaced, driveshaft seal noise, exhaust system noise, troque converter noise, audio replced twice. interior bracket and clips replced. When it is not in the shop it is awesome. rides great, not a great touring car due to uncomfortable rea seats.
Cadillac 2005 SRX
specialk57,11/26/2012
I was in love with my 05 SRX until I started having major problems. I have replaced the Catalytic Converter,The Transmission and there is a definite problem with the engines that treats oil like water! General Motors has always had a bad reputation for the quality of the automobiles they deliver and as far as I am concerned ,I am very disappointed in the major problems consumers are having that are not addressed by GM. I will Never purchase another GM automobile. Its beginning to sound like an old truck and I am ready to junk it......Never had problems like that with Toyota
Five+ years out
bernard long,11/27/2010
Overall, we have enjoyed our SRX. However it is a GM car. Seats very comfortable and after a 16 hour drive from SW FL to DC, we were not even stiff. However, this doesn't compare to Lexus, BMW, MB or Volvo in trim quality, fit and finish. Moreover the drive train is suspect. Replaced the torque converter at just under 50000 miles (warranty); timing chain stretched out due to insufficient lube, I was told, at 70000. N engine is an unannounced oil burner and oil needs changing more quickly than indicated. GM picked up most of the Timing Chain cost ($4000/$4500). Now (75,000) there is strange noise from under the hood and the smell of coolant. I would not again buy any early GM or N engine
See all 174 reviews of the 2005 Cadillac SRX
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Cadillac SRX

Used 2005 Cadillac SRX Overview

The Used 2005 Cadillac SRX is offered in the following submodels: SRX SUV. Available styles include Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), and Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Cadillac SRX?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Cadillac SRX trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V6 is priced between $4,990 and$4,990 with odometer readings between 138093 and138093 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Cadillac SRX V8 is priced between $5,450 and$5,450 with odometer readings between 120390 and120390 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Cadillac SRXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Cadillac SRX for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 SRXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,990 and mileage as low as 120390 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Cadillac SRX.

Can't find a used 2005 Cadillac SRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac SRX for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,714.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,611.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac SRX for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,304.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,576.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Cadillac SRX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

