Used 2011 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    77,800 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,695

    $1,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    112,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,499

    $2,559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    130,586 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    $1,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    84,255 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,499

    $1,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    114,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,187

    $1,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX

    91,810 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    $1,103 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    120,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Performance in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Performance

    98,548 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,999

    $668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    82,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    54,569 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,490

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    117,912 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX

    124,756 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,894

    $618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    95,951 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Gold
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    53,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,970

    $1,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Premium

    79,415 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,250

    $232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    142,058 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,788

    $410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    138,520 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,927

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury in Gray
    used

    2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury

    115,731 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,450

    $510 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,068 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac SRX

Overall Consumer Rating
3.947 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Love this Caddy!
CaddyLove,08/08/2015
4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned my 2011 SRX Luxury since May 2011. Regretfully, I will be selling it soon. I have loved this crossover and have never had any issues. Aside from a few minor recalls, this vehicle has been virtually maintenance-free! I have to admit that after 4.5 years I have racked up a meager 33,000 miles (mostly city driving), but have had the opportunity to take it for a couple of long road trips. Except for sluggish acceleration, it drives like a dream. I have the pop-up Nav screen and the sound system is awesome! The interior is beautiful and the ambient lighting (at night) is a nice touch. The seats are comfortable and the ride is very smooth. My major complaint is the lack of room in the back seats. We have a massive car seat for my son, which only works in the middle of the backseat. With another on the way, it has come time to get a larger vehicle. If it weren't for needing more room, I'd drive this until the wheels fell off, which I'm sure would be a very long time from now at the rate we're going! One thing I think could be improved is the vents...I live in Houston, Texas and the summers here are brutal. I'm sure it didn't help that I picked a black SRX with charcoal interior...but the A/C system was a little too slow to cool the vehicle some days. I ended up using the Onstar remote start feature a lot to get the car going and cooled off early. All in all, I would definitely recommend this Caddy and I would consider buying one again (once the kids are older and in smaller booster seats)!
