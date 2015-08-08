Used 2011 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
- 77,800 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,695$1,849 Below Market
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499$2,559 Below Market
- 130,586 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,995$1,682 Below Market
- 84,255 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,499$1,639 Below Market
- 114,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,187$1,088 Below Market
- 91,810 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,950$1,103 Below Market
- 120,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
- 98,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,999$668 Below Market
- 82,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$1,392 Below Market
- 54,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,490$804 Below Market
- 117,912 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$878 Below Market
- 124,756 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,894$618 Below Market
- 95,951 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$337 Below Market
- 53,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,970$1,466 Below Market
- 79,415 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,250$232 Below Market
- 142,058 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,788$410 Below Market
- 138,520 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,927
- 115,731 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,450$510 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac SRX
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac SRX
CaddyLove,08/08/2015
4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned my 2011 SRX Luxury since May 2011. Regretfully, I will be selling it soon. I have loved this crossover and have never had any issues. Aside from a few minor recalls, this vehicle has been virtually maintenance-free! I have to admit that after 4.5 years I have racked up a meager 33,000 miles (mostly city driving), but have had the opportunity to take it for a couple of long road trips. Except for sluggish acceleration, it drives like a dream. I have the pop-up Nav screen and the sound system is awesome! The interior is beautiful and the ambient lighting (at night) is a nice touch. The seats are comfortable and the ride is very smooth. My major complaint is the lack of room in the back seats. We have a massive car seat for my son, which only works in the middle of the backseat. With another on the way, it has come time to get a larger vehicle. If it weren't for needing more room, I'd drive this until the wheels fell off, which I'm sure would be a very long time from now at the rate we're going! One thing I think could be improved is the vents...I live in Houston, Texas and the summers here are brutal. I'm sure it didn't help that I picked a black SRX with charcoal interior...but the A/C system was a little too slow to cool the vehicle some days. I ended up using the Onstar remote start feature a lot to get the car going and cooled off early. All in all, I would definitely recommend this Caddy and I would consider buying one again (once the kids are older and in smaller booster seats)!
