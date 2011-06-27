Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews
The Escalade EXT is in a league of it's own.
I must say I am very impressed with this truck! Although you can feel the weight behind the truck, the ride comfort and performance are excellent. I love the functionality of having a truck for the occasional tow and the ability to haul the periodic large purchase. I traded my 2004 Silverado LT for the refinement of the Cadillac. Despite the fact that the two vehicles are completely incomparable the only downfall to the Cadillac is that it is too gorgeous to get dirty. The EXT is definitely a head-turner. I think GM has the most market for the high-end truck. However, if the functionality of having a truck didn't prevail, my wife liked the BMW X5's interior over the Escalade's.
2007 Caddy Escalade EXT
I have bought two new Escalades. An '02 and an '04, but I have to tell you, Cadillac out did themselves with the '07's. This truck drives and handles like you cannot believe. The dealer gave me a new Escalade SUV to drive until my EXT came in two weeks later. It drove fantasticly as does my EXT. The driving experience is night and day between the earlier models and the redesigned '07. This is my first EXT and it is a blast. I have been given a lot of "nice truck" comments with the SUV's, but man they are coming fast and furius with the EXT...heads turning every which way. Only bad thing...I paid full list for the EXT. Ouch! Well to be the first on the block I guess you have to pay to play...lol.
FUNTASTIC!
This truck is very beautiful. It makes people stare. They come up to you in parking lots and gas stations to comment on the beauty. I have a 2006 Cadillac STS V8 fully loaded and it has been parked since I got the Escalade. I am 6'5" and this truck has ample leg room and head room. It also has a great ride. I am looking forward to a road trip in the spring. This truck is beautiful, versatile, and powerful. I would recommend the 2007 to anyone.
Way Improved over my past 2004 EXT
Very quiet and smooth. Nice new features. Lots of power. However, does not feel quite as quick as my 04 EXT, that only had a 4 speed automatic & 345 HP. Acceleration from lower speeds feels like the engine's power is not fully making it to the wheels. Acceleration from higher freeway speeds is awsome. This vehicle does so many things well, that it is hard for me to consider driving anything else. Let's see, It has nice overall styling, great power, luxury seating / interior & comforts that match just about any luxury vehicle, plus tremendious utility. Could use an MP3, bluetooth hook-up, and more cubby storage spaces inside.Those minor things aside, a safe practical vehicle for many purposes.
What a truck!
Wow! What a beautiful truck! Powerful, functionality as a truck, but luxurious appointments, all in one. The exterior turns heads and receives many compliments. But the interior is wonderful -- great style, nice materials, an incredible Bose surround sound system. Life is good in this truck.
