Used 2014 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
Good looking car, handles great but limited
I have had the car exactly 2 years. I still love the look and feel of the car. However, it needs to be a V6. It really whines when you floor it to get up to speed. The infotainment system is AWFUL. Slow response to finger touches or voice commands. Drops blue tooth calls. voice activation is terrible. It never understands what I am trying to say. The best feature is the adaptive cruise control. I must have on any car I buy in the future. Overall, I am still satisfied with the car. I enjoy getting into it and driving everyday. However, for $40+k I expect a better electronic system.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Buick Regal is an amazing car.
I can't say enough great things about this vehicle. Most everything about this vehicle is "just perfect". It has that "just right" feel to it, in EVERY category. The size is great, not too small, not too big. Easy to get in and out of, front and back seats. The trunk is big! The 4 cylinder turbo gets really good mileage, but is strong enough to pin you back in your seat. Sporty and strong describes this engine. Pulls hard up to 100 mph. The interior design is classy and tasteful and all the controls are easy. Riding in this car makes you feel like you're in a much more expensive , luxury sports sedan. It's "Buick" quite, but gives you the feedback you need to drive it hard. The seats are nice and comfortable and there are no blind spots to speak of. I'd put this car up against anything germany or japan have to offer and if they beat this car in any category, you can bet that it would be by one that cost $20k more than this Regal.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my Buick!
This an awesome car if you want to drive in comfort and style! Drives well and hopefully will last for a long time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
honey of a car
be aware of the dealers extras, like etching,dealer prep, state taxes
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2014 Buick Regal premium 1
This is a great car watch the pricing it varies on mileage. I bought the exact same care for 2k less but 15k more miles unfortunately I totaled it so I was determined to buy the exact same car but got ripped off by the dealer
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 2014 Buick Regal info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave