It's powered by Google's Android operating system, which means it has Google Assistant built right in, complete with its excellent voice recognition. The display that faces the driver is customizable with various views, including one view where a Google map overlay takes over most of the instrument cluster. The best news, however, is that despite GM's move away from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Envision will still come with both as standard kit.

The rest of the dash also gets a reshuffle. There's a brand-new steering wheel complete with Buick's new logo and the shifter has been moved to a stalk that sits just behind the right side of that new wheel. The climate controls get consolidated into a single row of physical controls that sit just below the infotainment screen, the center console gets a minimalist redo, and the air vents have been reprofiled. The seats in both the front and the back are new, and in our experience felt a touch more comfortable — special mention should go to the vast head- and legroom in the back seats of the Envision as well.

Mechanically is where the Envision has seen the least amount of change. The engine across all three trims is still a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes the same 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, and it's paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard all-wheel drive is new for 2024, however, ditching the standard front-wheel-drive layout from 2023. And for 2024, the adaptive suspension that previously was optional on the Avenir now comes included on this top-trim spec.