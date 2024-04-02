- The Envision gets a whole new look for 2024.
- The interior also gets a new design and an enhanced tech suite.
- Prices start at $37,295.
2024 Buick Envision First Look: Can We Call It a Comeback?
Buick adds Wildcat-inspired spice to its lineup
The 2024 Buick Envision is the last of the automaker's (admittedly small) lineup of crossovers to get the Wildcat treatment. The Wildcat Concept was a bold statement of intent for the brand's future designs — but that was almost two years ago. Since then Buick has been updating its models to reflect that vision, and now the changeover to Wildcat-inspired machines is complete. But the new Envision brings more than just some handsome new design cues.
The big change, aside from the brand-new exterior sheetmetal, are the look and feel of the interior. Gone are the separated gauge cluster and infotainment pods, and they now share one huge, continuous 30-inch diagonal screen. It wasn't that long ago that flat-screen televisions were that large. The new infotainment setup is much the same as what's been integrated into other General Motors products, but with a Buick-specific skin.
It's powered by Google's Android operating system, which means it has Google Assistant built right in, complete with its excellent voice recognition. The display that faces the driver is customizable with various views, including one view where a Google map overlay takes over most of the instrument cluster. The best news, however, is that despite GM's move away from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Envision will still come with both as standard kit.
The rest of the dash also gets a reshuffle. There's a brand-new steering wheel complete with Buick's new logo and the shifter has been moved to a stalk that sits just behind the right side of that new wheel. The climate controls get consolidated into a single row of physical controls that sit just below the infotainment screen, the center console gets a minimalist redo, and the air vents have been reprofiled. The seats in both the front and the back are new, and in our experience felt a touch more comfortable — special mention should go to the vast head- and legroom in the back seats of the Envision as well.
Mechanically is where the Envision has seen the least amount of change. The engine across all three trims is still a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes the same 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, and it's paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard all-wheel drive is new for 2024, however, ditching the standard front-wheel-drive layout from 2023. And for 2024, the adaptive suspension that previously was optional on the Avenir now comes included on this top-trim spec.
Aside from the vast changes to the infotainment and its operating system, the Envision also gets a load of new driver assistance tech as standard. Adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking at intersections, automatic braking for pedestrians and cyclists, rear cross-traffic alert (and braking), a 360-degree view camera, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitoring with steering assistance are all included on every model. Even the base model gets a head-up display — unheard of in this segment — and a Bose sound system right out of the gate.
The refreshed Envision is expected to hit dealers this summer. Pricing for all three trims has been announced, and the base Preferred model will start at $37,295. The Sport Touring (ST) trim starts at $39,795 and top-spec Avenir models start at $48,395.
Edmunds says
The upcoming refresh to the 2024 Buick Envision injects some much-needed personality, and at a reasonable price, too.