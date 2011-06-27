Estimated values
2014 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,634
|$13,068
|$14,476
|Clean
|$11,047
|$12,420
|$13,727
|Average
|$9,874
|$11,122
|$12,230
|Rough
|$8,701
|$9,825
|$10,733
Estimated values
2014 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,516
|$13,152
|$14,741
|Clean
|$10,935
|$12,499
|$13,979
|Average
|$9,774
|$11,194
|$12,454
|Rough
|$8,613
|$9,888
|$10,930
Estimated values
2014 Buick Regal Premium II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,729
|$12,239
|$13,707
|Clean
|$10,188
|$11,632
|$12,998
|Average
|$9,106
|$10,417
|$11,581
|Rough
|$8,024
|$9,201
|$10,163
Estimated values
2014 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,284
|$11,814
|$13,295
|Clean
|$9,765
|$11,228
|$12,608
|Average
|$8,728
|$10,055
|$11,233
|Rough
|$7,691
|$8,882
|$9,858
Estimated values
2014 Buick Regal 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,402
|$11,096
|$12,716
|Clean
|$8,928
|$10,546
|$12,058
|Average
|$7,980
|$9,444
|$10,743
|Rough
|$7,032
|$8,342
|$9,428
Estimated values
2014 Buick Regal Premium I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,731
|$11,372
|$12,947
|Clean
|$9,240
|$10,807
|$12,278
|Average
|$8,259
|$9,678
|$10,939
|Rough
|$7,278
|$8,549
|$9,600
Estimated values
2014 Buick Regal Premium I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,753
|$12,336
|$13,866
|Clean
|$10,211
|$11,723
|$13,149
|Average
|$9,127
|$10,499
|$11,715
|Rough
|$8,043
|$9,274
|$10,282
Estimated values
2014 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,246
|$13,831
|$15,379
|Clean
|$11,628
|$13,144
|$14,584
|Average
|$10,394
|$11,771
|$12,993
|Rough
|$9,159
|$10,398
|$11,403