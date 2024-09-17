- The three-row Enclave SUV is Buick's flagship product.
- This Enclave has a more distinctive and premium interior than prior models, making it feel like a better luxury SUV.
- Unfortunately, the new four-cylinder under the hood doesn't feel sophisticated enough to match the rest of the SUV's luxury identity.
2025 Buick Enclave First Drive: Moving Away From Anonymity
Buick's new flagship points the brand in the right direction
The 2025 Buick Enclave leaves behind its formerly generic styling and near-luxury trimmings; front to back, top to bottom, this SUV is a whole lot better. After driving the new Enclave for the first time around Portland, Oregon, I can confidently say I like what the biggest Buick has to offer. Had Buick given its SUV a more robust powertrain, I might actually love it.
Turbo power across three trim levels
The 2025 Enclave's trim level structure is now easier to understand. The base model is called Preferred, followed by the Sport Touring and Avenir. Having spent time in all three, I'd stick with the Preferred and just add the available Super Cruise and Power packages. This approach gives you a very nicely equipped vehicle with Buick's best tech. The top-trim Avenir costs roughly 10 grand more than a loaded Preferred, but it isn't compelling enough to command the extra money.
All 2025 Enclaves get a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on every trim level. Buyers can also spec a tow package that upgrades the engine cooling, raising the SUV's max trailering rating to 5,000 pounds. The standard tow rating is only 1,500 pounds, so for anyone doing regular hauling, the tow package is a must-have.
Compared to the outgoing Enclave with its 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6, the new turbo-four has an additional 18 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque. Buick says this new powertrain is more efficient, and the EPA-estimated fuel economy backs up that claim. A front-wheel-drive 2025 Enclave is expected to return 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway), compared to the outgoing model, which was rated at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway).
The Enclave Preferred and ST come standard with 20-inch wheels, while the Avenir rides on 22s. The high-zoot Avenir comes with adaptive dampers, and all Enclaves have Buick's signature QuietTuning, which just means the SUV has additional insulation to keep wind and road noise out of the cabin.
The engine isn't great, but the Enclave drives well
When I drove the new Chevy Traverse a few months ago, I noted that its four-cylinder engine was a little intrusive, and I was hoping that Buick remedied that issue in the Enclave. While the Buick’s cabin is generally quieter than the Traverse's thanks to that QuietTuning, unfortunately, its engine is just as coarse and noisy.
There’s plenty of power from the 2.5-liter powertrain, but the harder you accelerate, the louder it is — and not in a robust, sporty way. I'm more willing to forgive this in the less expensive Chevy, but for an SUV like the Enclave trying to position itself as luxurious, the engine is anything but. After several hours on the road in the Buick, I came away thinking that it would benefit greatly from a wholly different powertrain. A hybrid setup like what's in the Lexus TX might be nice.
Engine manners aside, there's still a lot to like about the way the Enclave drives. This SUV is at its best coasting along the highway, preferably with Super Cruise activated. Super Cruise is the most natural-feeling hands-free system on sale today, and and in the Enclave, it's outstanding. Plenty of other driving aids are standard on the Enclave, too, including blind-spot steering assistance, traffic sign recognition, lane keeping assistance and more.
Buick nailed the rest of the basics too. The suspension is well damped and very comfortable — and strangely, I prefer the ride quality of the less expensive ST to the Avenir with its fancier air springs. The Enclave's steering is light and easy to operate, just like a luxury product should be. With a more sophisticated powertrain, the Enclave would be a total home run.
A swanky interior with better tech
More than ever before, the Enclave has a level of fit and finish that better compares with its luxury rivals. I especially love the two-tone blue-and-cream cabin offered on the Enclave Avenir, which gives it a distinct personality all its own. The seats could use a bit more side bolstering, but apart from that, this is a very comfortable, well-designed interior.
All Enclaves have seating for seven passengers, and plush second-row captain's chairs are available. Buick doesn’t offer ventilated second-row seats or a heated third row, which are starting to become more common in the luxury world. A large cargo area is accessed via a hands-free liftgate (no kick necessary; just approach with the key in your pocket and it opens), and the rear seats can be folded electronically. There is nearly 23 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, and that number swells to 97 cubes with both rows folded.
The Enclave gets a swanky new 30-inch curved display, housing both a digital gauge cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. It looks great, and thankfully, unlike some other new GM vehicles, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still included — with wireless connectivity, to boot.
After using the system on the road for a few hours, I did notice that the screen’s severe curvature means that the CarPlay projection is quite small, at least by modern standards. The same is true of the camera display, which shows up on a small section of the huge screen. That said, the native Google-based mapping system is the best way to go about in-car navigation. Not only does it take up the whole screen, but it works just as seamlessly as using your phone.
More competitive than before
2025 Buick Enclave pricing starts at $46,395 including destination for a front-wheel-drive Preferred. From there, the Sport Touring arrives at $48,795, but it's quite a leap up to the $59,395 Avenir that, again, I just don't think is worth the money. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 upcharge for all trims.
The Enclave finally does enough to distance itself from its other General Motors platform-mates, the Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia. Hopefully, as GM starts to once again embrace hybrid technology, the Enclave will benefit from a smoother, quieter, more modern powertrain to truly help put this luxury SUV at the top of its class.