The engine isn't great, but the Enclave drives well

When I drove the new Chevy Traverse a few months ago, I noted that its four-cylinder engine was a little intrusive, and I was hoping that Buick remedied that issue in the Enclave. While the Buick’s cabin is generally quieter than the Traverse's thanks to that QuietTuning, unfortunately, its engine is just as coarse and noisy.

There’s plenty of power from the 2.5-liter powertrain, but the harder you accelerate, the louder it is — and not in a robust, sporty way. I'm more willing to forgive this in the less expensive Chevy, but for an SUV like the Enclave trying to position itself as luxurious, the engine is anything but. After several hours on the road in the Buick, I came away thinking that it would benefit greatly from a wholly different powertrain. A hybrid setup like what's in the Lexus TX might be nice.

Engine manners aside, there's still a lot to like about the way the Enclave drives. This SUV is at its best coasting along the highway, preferably with Super Cruise activated. Super Cruise is the most natural-feeling hands-free system on sale today, and and in the Enclave, it's outstanding. Plenty of other driving aids are standard on the Enclave, too, including blind-spot steering assistance, traffic sign recognition, lane keeping assistance and more.