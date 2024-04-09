2025 Buick Enclave First Look: Hands-Free Driving and a Swanky Interior

The Enclave is Buick's flagship; it's the brand's largest and most luxurious SUV. For its third generation, that statement is more accurate than ever, thanks to the addition of General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system, a big in-car tech upgrade and generally fancier accommodations.

Buick says the new Enclave is larger than its predecessor, and the SUV wears updated styling that better brings it in line with the brand's other SUVs. Influence from the 2022 Wildcat concept is evident up front, and Buick's done a good job of differentiating the Enclave from its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Traverse.

Arriving at dealers in late summer, the 2025 Buick Enclave comes with a new, turbocharged engine, replacing the outgoing V6. Buyers will be able to choose from base Preferred, sporty-looking ST and premium Avenir grades, and all Enclave trims can be had with front- or all-wheel drive. Pricing is still TBD, but we expect the 2025 Enclave to start in the mid-to-high $40,000s.