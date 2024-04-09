- Fully redesigned 2025 Enclave arrives this summer.
- New turbo engine and optional Super Cruise hands-free driving tech are welcome additions.
- The SUV's interior is nicer than ever and includes a 30-inch curved touchscreen display.
2025 Buick Enclave First Look: Hands-Free Driving and a Swanky Interior
The third-generation Enclave goes on sale in late summer
The Enclave is Buick's flagship; it's the brand's largest and most luxurious SUV. For its third generation, that statement is more accurate than ever, thanks to the addition of General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system, a big in-car tech upgrade and generally fancier accommodations.
Buick says the new Enclave is larger than its predecessor, and the SUV wears updated styling that better brings it in line with the brand's other SUVs. Influence from the 2022 Wildcat concept is evident up front, and Buick's done a good job of differentiating the Enclave from its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Traverse.
Arriving at dealers in late summer, the 2025 Buick Enclave comes with a new, turbocharged engine, replacing the outgoing V6. Buyers will be able to choose from base Preferred, sporty-looking ST and premium Avenir grades, and all Enclave trims can be had with front- or all-wheel drive. Pricing is still TBD, but we expect the 2025 Enclave to start in the mid-to-high $40,000s.
Photo by Steven Ewing
Standard turbo power
All 2025 model-year Enclaves get a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that produces 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Buyers can also spec a tow package that adds extra engine cooling, upping the SUV's max trailering rating to 5,000 pounds. A 1,500-pound tow rating is standard.
Compared to the outgoing Enclave with its 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6, the new 2.5-liter turbo-four has an additional 18 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque. Buick also says this new powertrain is more efficient, so expect small gains over the previous Enclave's EPA estimates of 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway).
The Enclave Preferred and ST — for Sport Touring — come standard with 20-inch wheels, while the Avenir rides on 22-inchers. The high-zoot Avenir comes with adaptive dampers, and all Enclaves have Buick's signature QuietTuning, with additional insulation to keep wind and road noise out of the cabin.
Photo by Steven Ewing
How's the Enclave's interior?
Super nice, actually. We had the chance to poke around midgrade ST and top-trim Avenir trims at a backgrounder event outside of Detroit, and the focus on attention to detail is really noticeable. More than ever before, the Enclave has a level of fit and finish that better rivals its luxury-brand counterparts. We especially love the two-tone blue-and-cream cabin offered on the Enclave Avenir.
All Enclaves have seating for seven passengers, and plush second-row captain's chairs are available. A large cargo area is accessed via a hands-free liftgate (no kick necessary; just approach with the key in your pocket and it opens), and the rear seats can be folded electronically.
Super Cruise hands-free driving joins other new tech
The Enclave gets a swanky new 30-inch curved display, housing both a digital gauge cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. It looks great, and thankfully, unlike some other new GM vehicles, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still included — with wireless connectivity, to boot.
But the biggest upgrade for the 2025 Enclave is the inclusion of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving tech. It's available as an option on all Enclave trim levels and offers genuine hands-free driving capabilities on hundreds of thousands of miles of premapped roads in the United States and Canada. GM says that, by the end of 2025, Super Cruise will work on more than 750,000 miles of roadways across North America.
Plenty of other driving aids are standard on the Enclave, including blind-spot steering assist, traffic sign recognition, lane keeping assistance and more.
Edmunds says
Nicer-looking and more luxurious than before, the 2025 Enclave is better positioned to be a hit in the ultra-competitive three-row luxury SUV space.