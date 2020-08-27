Used 2014 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me
- 88,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,998$2,390 Below Market
- 37,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,950$1,789 Below Market
- 47,977 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995$567 Below Market
- 62,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,994$274 Below Market
- 46,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,397$827 Below Market
- 46,958 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,995
- 37,651 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,998
- 86,794 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,790
- 102,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,998$606 Below Market
- 33,932 miles
$16,449
- 40,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,590
- 83,862 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,900
- 79,057 milesDelivery Available*
$16,590
- 88,244 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
- 137,215 miles
$9,900
- 126,511 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 65,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,495$1,195 Below Market
- 100,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,990$2,327 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Roland Long,04/10/2017
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
Am very satisfied and happy with this tsx. only two questions to Acura is. What's was the deal with dull white Paint and the little bumps in the suspension. Overall the ride is great, but on turns like, interstate entrance's there are little choppy bumps. I read the reviews and was aware of it before I made the purchase so it does overwhelm me. And like some others the white paint is a chore the keep clean. Every bug and tree dropping takes more work the normal to wash off. I still find the car a delight and pleasure to drive. it fits me perfectly. Still am not sure if the problem with paint is the pigment or the clear coat. It just seems to hold dirt and any color leaf stains like a magnet. It cleans off but not with out a bit of scrubbing. if I had the money I would definitely repaint with a premium white metallic pearl paint.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.