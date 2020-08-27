Used 2014 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Parchment; Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Acura TSX with 88,395mi. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Looking for a one-owner vehicle? You've found it. CARFAX shows this vehicle was owned by the original buyer. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Acura TSX is in a league of its own Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Acura TSX is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. More information about the 2014 Acura TSX: While the TSX is considered Acura's entry-level sedan, it lacks in neither performance nor luxury. The TSX's base MSRP belies its well-equipped nature, as it offers a host of luxury and convenience items on all trims. The 2014 TSX holds its own against more expensive competition such as the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The Sport Wagon model takes all of the luxury and performance of the TSX sedan and adds cargo-carrying practicality. This model sets itself apart with practical and fun sport wagon model, aggressive styling, and Superior handling and acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4CU2F41EC002092

Stock: EC002092

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-28-2020