Estimated values
2003 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$2,879
|$3,414
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,551
|$3,026
|Average
|$1,245
|$1,896
|$2,248
|Rough
|$804
|$1,241
|$1,471
Estimated values
2003 Buick Regal LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,611
|$2,290
|$2,665
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,030
|$2,361
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,509
|$1,755
|Rough
|$680
|$988
|$1,148