Used 2003 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
Intrigue alternative
Previous 2000 Intrigue owner, 3.5l engine--got "tricked" into test driving Regal LS w/ Leather and touring suspension package. Easily the equivalent of, if not better than the Intrigue in every aspect. I personally prefer the 3.8l engine over the DOHC 3.5l, because of vastly increased lower end torque. Tranny shifts a lot less in urban driving situations--i.e, accelerating off a ramp from 35-40 mph to 55-60 mph in a short acceleration lane. Plenty of oomph passing going from ca. 55 up to 75 to pass on two- lane roads. Fit and finish (of leather interior) absolutely flawless, as is exterior finish.
03 Regal LS AT
I bought this car about 8 months ago, and it had 49k miles on it. Now it's got 61k, with no problems. Well, no problems other than the window regulator that I replaced. But that was cheap and easy. Kinda like my first wife. I love this car. The seats are quite possibly the most comfortable that I've ever sat upon. Leather interior is very nice looking and very sturdy. The mileage for this powerful 3.8L V6 is amazing. I drive mostly on the highway, and I've been getting 29.1 mpg. My wife's 07 Altima 2.5L 4cyl gets the same. I'd rather drive my 03 Regal than the 07 Altima (and it's loaded!). I'd buy it again!
Exceptional reliability
I've had this car for 5.5 years. I have not had a single problem with it since my purchase. In comparison, my wife drives a Lexus 330 RX 2004. We've had numerous problems and it has been a far less reliable car. I highly recommend the Buick Regal 2003.
solid auto
This car is bulletproof. I was a loyal acura/honda owner. I bought this car to resell. I bought if from a private owner. All I can say is wow, I can't believe an american car is this good. Needless to say I won't be selling this car for a loooonnnngggg time.
03 Regal Chrome/Aluminum Wheels
I love my Regal with two exceptions. Recently discovered that the $250.00 16" Chrome over Aluminum Wheels have corroded leading to separation between the Chrome and the Aluminum. This resulted in my new Michelin tires not sealing to the rim. In addition the headlight dimmer switch, buried in the stalk on the steering wheel failed. Discovered that there is no relay, so failure is expected. Most other cars in the world use a replaceable relay for high current use. Very bad design!
