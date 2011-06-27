Estimated values
1999 Buick Regal GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,308
|$2,182
|$2,660
|Clean
|$1,152
|$1,925
|$2,348
|Average
|$839
|$1,413
|$1,723
|Rough
|$526
|$901
|$1,099
Estimated values
1999 Buick Regal LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$1,844
|$2,219
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,628
|$1,959
|Average
|$744
|$1,195
|$1,438
|Rough
|$466
|$762
|$916