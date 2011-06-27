Used 1999 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
this car saved my life
this car is by far the best i have ever owned im looking for my next regal since mine was totaled. at 50+ mph head on collision i walked away with a brused knee and a broken heart to see her like that i only had to keep up regaular maintance the hole time i owned it. before the wreck it had just went over the 250xxx mile mark and still ran like it was brand new i know i could easily got another 250xxx miles out of her i would reccomend this car to every one for safty and reliability
Tried and True
I think this car has proven to be one of the best cars of the past decade. There are some things I wish had been designed differently but all in all, this car has been a gem. I have about 145K miles on it, and have had a repair or two. This is my third Buick and won't be my last.
These owners are preaching the truth!
My father's generation used to say, "People with money buy Cadilacs, but SMART people with money buy Buicks!" I would update this for my generation to say, "People with money buy BMW's (or Lexus or Infiniti), but SMART people with money buy the Buick Regal." I have owned several new BMW's over the years and don't get me wrong, the Regal GS can't match them in the handling department, but overall my Regal is much more car for the money than any BMW I ever owned. These other reviewers are preaching the truth. The Buick Regal GS is one of the best values and one of the best kept secrets on the road.
Want a new car but can't let go.
Other reviews are pretty on mark, great car. Except little electronic things like windows with 125,000 miles and counting nothing but tires, brakes have cost me. I do notice some jerking with shifting so may need some transmission work, but in optional performance shift no jerking. Highway mpg's around 29-30. Making up for my occasional immature actions at stop lights to let my kids know their old mom is still cool!
The car for people who like cars.
Alright, so, i have had this car for around a year and you know what?.... i wouldn't trade it for the world! it has had it's share of problems, not gonna lie. Infact, i have to spring for a new transmission at 200,000(km) because mine is destroyed. 2 windows don't work, the dash will sometimes go dark during night driving and i can see my speed or anything, it needs new front shocks and a muffler. But, this car stills rids good despite all this, it has never let me down and never left me stranded. I still get great gas mileage(car says 28 MPG in 25/75 city/hwy driving!) and great power output. and once i put a new transmission in, i know it will be great, just the way General Motors made it
Sponsored cars related to the Regal
Related Used 1999 Buick Regal info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave