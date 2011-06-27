Estimated values
2002 BMW 7 Series 745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,485
|$3,386
|$3,884
|Clean
|$2,207
|$3,014
|$3,457
|Average
|$1,652
|$2,270
|$2,602
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,526
|$1,748
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,634
|$3,620
|$4,165
|Clean
|$2,340
|$3,222
|$3,707
|Average
|$1,752
|$2,426
|$2,791
|Rough
|$1,163
|$1,631
|$1,874