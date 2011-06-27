Used 2018 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

M550i of the Decade G K , 08/16/2017 M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Nothing else to say, BMW couldn't have made a better M550i 2018 series car. We have had many other luxury vehicles, including an MB, Lexus, and a Volvo. This outclasses all of them in every scenario, hands down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing and undiscovered gem Gaurav , 03/26/2018 M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful All the comfort and convenience of a top-line BMW 5 series, with the power and handling of a real M car. i've owned this car for a little over 6 months now, and its been flawless. This is my first new car that i have not taken to dealer in the first 6 months. I drive it in Sport mode most of the time, and its simply fantastic. Fuel economy mixed is about 24 mpg, which i feel is very good for a car like this. Its faster than a base 911, a M2, M3, M4, C63 AMG, and most other super cars. In that context, its an amazing bargain, and a well kept secret, as i have seen very few in my neck of the woods.

Great Performance Machine! Neil S , 02/18/2018 M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After researching the E43 AMG and the M550i, I decided to lease the M550i. From the styling to the twin turbo V8 to all the amazing features...it's a great car. The power is effortless and sounds great. The interior is very comfortable and everything is easy to use. The car rides very nicely on the 20" wheels. And the upgraded Bowers and Wilkins sound system is amazing. The dealership even delivered the car to my house. Very happy so far...

BWM Worth the Price for 3 Cars in One C. Michael Morgan , 05/16/2018 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Great luxury car and worth the investment. Sport, Comfort, and Eco Pro modes make this car feel like owning three different cars. Each one engaging in its own right. I'm blown away by this car's ability to effortlessly accelerate and sustain speeds in Sport mode. It continues to pile on the torque while getting north of most legal speed limits. Ride is smooth and handling is superb. Comfort mode gives you the luxury ride and stability you'd expect from a BMW and when not looking to blow past people on the freeway. Eco Pro gives you the tools to best conserve fuel when driving in city and stop and go traffic. Fuel economy is in the low 30's MPG on the freeway - lows 20's MPG in the city. Interior is very comfortable and technology are accommodating and helpful. iDrive system takes some getting used to but offers engaging and cool tech views of your car's performance and diagnostics. USB and Bluetooth Phone integration allow easy access to contacts and music. A pleasure to drive in any setting. An absolute joy on the open road!