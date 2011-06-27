  1. Home
2018 BMW 5 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,126$50,280$53,860
Clean$45,887$48,964$52,451
Average$43,411$46,334$49,632
Rough$40,935$43,704$46,813
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,861$34,123$36,690
Clean$31,024$33,230$35,730
Average$29,349$31,445$33,810
Rough$27,675$29,660$31,889
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 540d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,390$42,603$46,246
Clean$38,355$41,488$45,036
Average$36,285$39,260$42,616
Rough$34,215$37,031$40,195
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,671$33,022$36,815
Clean$28,891$32,158$35,851
Average$27,332$30,431$33,925
Rough$25,773$28,703$31,998
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,736$33,894$36,345
Clean$30,902$33,007$35,394
Average$29,234$31,234$33,492
Rough$27,567$29,461$31,589
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,574$38,098$40,961
Clean$34,639$37,101$39,889
Average$32,770$35,108$37,746
Rough$30,901$33,115$35,602
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,516$38,902$41,611
Clean$35,557$37,884$40,522
Average$33,638$35,849$38,345
Rough$31,719$33,814$36,167
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,753$35,032$37,619
Clean$31,892$34,115$36,634
Average$30,171$32,283$34,666
Rough$28,450$30,450$32,697
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 BMW 5 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 5 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,158 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 5 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 5 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,158 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 BMW 5 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 5 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,158 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 BMW 5 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 BMW 5 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 BMW 5 Series ranges from $25,773 to $36,815, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 BMW 5 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.