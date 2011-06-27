Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,126
|$50,280
|$53,860
|Clean
|$45,887
|$48,964
|$52,451
|Average
|$43,411
|$46,334
|$49,632
|Rough
|$40,935
|$43,704
|$46,813
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,861
|$34,123
|$36,690
|Clean
|$31,024
|$33,230
|$35,730
|Average
|$29,349
|$31,445
|$33,810
|Rough
|$27,675
|$29,660
|$31,889
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 540d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,390
|$42,603
|$46,246
|Clean
|$38,355
|$41,488
|$45,036
|Average
|$36,285
|$39,260
|$42,616
|Rough
|$34,215
|$37,031
|$40,195
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,671
|$33,022
|$36,815
|Clean
|$28,891
|$32,158
|$35,851
|Average
|$27,332
|$30,431
|$33,925
|Rough
|$25,773
|$28,703
|$31,998
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,736
|$33,894
|$36,345
|Clean
|$30,902
|$33,007
|$35,394
|Average
|$29,234
|$31,234
|$33,492
|Rough
|$27,567
|$29,461
|$31,589
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,574
|$38,098
|$40,961
|Clean
|$34,639
|$37,101
|$39,889
|Average
|$32,770
|$35,108
|$37,746
|Rough
|$30,901
|$33,115
|$35,602
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,516
|$38,902
|$41,611
|Clean
|$35,557
|$37,884
|$40,522
|Average
|$33,638
|$35,849
|$38,345
|Rough
|$31,719
|$33,814
|$36,167
Estimated values
2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,753
|$35,032
|$37,619
|Clean
|$31,892
|$34,115
|$36,634
|Average
|$30,171
|$32,283
|$34,666
|Rough
|$28,450
|$30,450
|$32,697