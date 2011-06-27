Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

Fatal Flaw in Windshield and Mileage semitame , 02/24/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had several BMW's from the M3C to the X5M. The 550ix with sport line package satisfies my need for a nice looking, powerful 4-dr sedan that is less challenging to drive than an M series. There are two fatal flaws for me. 1. Windshield area and angle makes it impossible to get out of too much direct sun. Even with cooling seats and the a/c running, it can be quite uncomfortable in summer. 2. After 5,000 miles, still getting only 14 mpg. Have had problems with variable comfort settings (comfort, normal, sport and sport plus) and battery not holding a charge. The battery issue came up with X5M as well. Ridiculous placement of what is supposed to be an ashtray. Report Abuse

Awesome Car! beachbum20 , 02/16/2015 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful Ive had my 2013 BMW 528i for a little over a year and I love it - best car I've owned. Ive driven sports cars and luxury sedans and for me this is a great hybrid of fun to drive and creature comfort. The 4-cyl engine is plenty powerful for city and highway driving and the fuel economy is surprisingly good. Its a very comfortable car for daily driving and easily accommodates four adults. The interior is quiet, comfortable, luxurious, and attractive. The handling is excellent. I purchased it from a BMW dealer as a CPO vehicle and I havent had any reliability issues. Overall, the 528i is an excellent car with a great balance of luxury, comfort, sportiness, and fuel economy Report Abuse

Performance Hybrid Winner zaxman , 10/11/2012 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my 5th BMW and my second in the 5 series line. I had 2010 535 and loved it. I was going to order an X1 2.8 M-line, but the sales manager mentioned the arrival of new car the day I stopped by see my salesperson. I was not looking for an ActiveHybrid 5 but an outstanding discount on top of the $4500 eco-credit sealed the deal. The car has all the performance of a 535 and added fuel economy. It is early yet but on the same circuit of driving I averaged 24 MPG with my 2010 535 and I am in the low 30s with this one. With 25% better MPG and the eco-credit, the price difference between the regular 535 and hybrid disappears. Check one out if you can. They are difficult to find. Report Abuse

5 1/2 years, almost 80k miles jim9757 , 05/10/2013 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I am very happy with this car. I've only had two maintenance issues - needing to "retrue" the rims and replacing tie rod assemblies because they had seized and they couldn't align the car. Both probably due to years of Houston potholes . The car is a dream to drive and I still get over 30 mpg on the highway. I did go to Bridgestone driveguard tires on the third set at 60k miles and they have softened the ride. I think it is an improvement. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse