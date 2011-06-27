Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,922
|$12,787
|$14,329
|Clean
|$10,213
|$11,959
|$13,399
|Average
|$8,795
|$10,303
|$11,538
|Rough
|$7,377
|$8,648
|$9,678
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,662
|$14,717
|$16,417
|Clean
|$11,840
|$13,764
|$15,351
|Average
|$10,196
|$11,859
|$13,219
|Rough
|$8,553
|$9,953
|$11,088
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,157
|$13,015
|$14,552
|Clean
|$10,433
|$12,172
|$13,607
|Average
|$8,985
|$10,487
|$11,718
|Rough
|$7,537
|$8,802
|$9,828
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,582
|$14,720
|$16,489
|Clean
|$11,765
|$13,767
|$15,419
|Average
|$10,132
|$11,861
|$13,278
|Rough
|$8,499
|$9,955
|$11,137
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series ActiveHybrid 5 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,417
|$16,622
|$19,265
|Clean
|$12,546
|$15,546
|$18,015
|Average
|$10,804
|$13,394
|$15,513
|Rough
|$9,063
|$11,242
|$13,012
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,794
|$16,314
|$18,397
|Clean
|$12,899
|$15,257
|$17,202
|Average
|$11,108
|$13,145
|$14,814
|Rough
|$9,317
|$11,033
|$12,425
Estimated values
2013 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,483
|$16,800
|$18,717
|Clean
|$13,543
|$15,712
|$17,501
|Average
|$11,663
|$13,537
|$15,071
|Rough
|$9,783
|$11,362
|$12,641