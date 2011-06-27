Vehicle overview

As luxury sedan go, the Audi A8 is hardly a household name. It's long lived in the shadow of its more popular rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. But that doesn't mean it's been a bad choice. Lightweight aluminum construction, standard all-wheel drive and impeccably trimmed cabin have made the A8 our favorite alternative pick in this segment. But for the third-generation example of this car, Audi seems determined to move the A8 from indie status to full-on blockbuster.

Longer, lower and wider than before, the 2011 Audi A8 -- at least in its "L" long-wheelbase form -- can now lay claim to being the biggest luxury sedan. Of course, the A8 still weighs less than most of its luxury sedan rivals; aluminum construction is once again a key technology here. This year, the A8's 4.2-liter direct-injected V8 is tweaked for more output and cranks out a respectable 372 horsepower. It's matched to a new eight-speed automatic transmission that not only helps boost performance but also notably improves fuel economy as well.

Audi promises sportier driving dynamics for the 2011 A8 thanks to the all-wheel-drive system's decidedly rear-biased power split; the idea here is to provide more of the feel of a rear-drive performance sedan. Under normal driving conditions, power is split 40 percent front/60 percent rear, but up to 80 percent can be sent rearward when needed. For even more athleticism, an optional, torque-vectoring limited-slip differential is available.

This year the A8 is also loaded with enough technological doodads to make even the most jaded of gizmo geeks swoon. A new dynamic steering system can intervene with automatic countersteering in a slide, and can also quicken the steering ratio by 100 percent when parking. There is also adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, automatic emergency braking, and night vision with thermal imaging and pedestrian detection. Audi's MMI electronic interface is still in use but now features an additional touchpad interface that reads fingertip gestures as letters and commands. Google Earth mapping for the navigation system is another A8 exclusive.

Taken as a whole, the 2011 Audi A8 is certainly a keen choice. It has everything we liked about last year's model, but it's now bolder. True, the A8's rivals like the 2011 BMW 7 Series, 2011 Jaguar XJ, 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and 2011 Porsche Panamera offer an advantage as far as engine choices, with hybrid as well as gonzo V8 and V12 versions of their flagship sedans. If the latter is a non-issue, the multitalented A8 stands fully competitive among large luxury sedans.