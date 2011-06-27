Vehicle overview

A full-size luxury car is to a millionaire's driveway as a designer handbag is to a socialite's arm. While both serve a practical purpose, the appeal of such trappings of wealth goes far beyond functionality. Some well-heeled consumers subscribe to the "louder is better" school of thought -- and for them, there are plenty of luxury sedans that scream prestige like overexposed couture labels dripping with gold hardware and signature plaid. But for those who prefer a more understated aesthetic, the 2009 Audi A8 is a compelling proposition, even if it won't necessarily raise as many eyebrows in the country club parking lot.

As ever, this full-size luxury sedan features an impeccably finished cabin, refined acceleration and polished road manners. Audi's adaptive air suspension handles both freeway cruises and twisty back roads with aplomb, and unlike its main competitors, the A8 features standard all-wheel drive. The Audi's restrained exterior styling is another strong point, we think, striking a sweet balance between muscularity and elegance. Yet the A8 still lags in sales behind its competitors, the BMW 7 Series, Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and that isn't because it's more expensive. In fact, the 2009 Audi A8 is a couple grand shy of its BMW equivalent and nearly $9,000 less than the Benz.

The A8 probably owes those underwhelming sales numbers to its slight but undeniable lack of cachet compared with its chief German rivals, as well as its inability to compete with the LS 460's sterling reputation for quality. But other than these perceived deficiencies, the A8 is top-notch. It moves out smartly, handles confidently and coddles its occupants with luxury and style. If you're in the market for a full-size luxury sedan and don't mind being a bit unconventional, the A8 is certainly worth a close look.