Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2019 Audi A8

What’s new

  • Completely redesigned for 2019
  • New V6 engine
  • Executive rear-seat package includes wireless tablet for control
  • Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted cabin
  • Impressive interior appointments and technology
  • Responsive steering and cornering for a big sedan
  • Exceptionally comfortable seats all around
  • Relatively small trunk
  • Infotainment interface can be tough to learn
  • Powertrain is a little unrefined
  • Ride is too floaty at high speeds and bumpy around town
MSRP Starting at
$83,800
2019 Audi A8 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which A8 does Edmunds recommend?

Since there's only one Audi A8 currently available, you won't exactly be spoiled for choice. The A8 L with the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 comes with plenty of standard features and all of Audi's new in-car infotainment features. If you want a bit more in the way of creature comforts and safety features, we recommend getting the optional Executive package. You'll also need that package in order to get many of the A8's additional options.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

Redesigned for 2019, the A8 signals all sorts of changes for Audi. With a new infotainment interface, more advanced safety features and an updated powertrain with mild-hybrid technology, the A8 should be worth a close look.

The A8's infotainment interface, still referred to as Audi MMI, is completely redesigned. It's a multi-touchscreen system, and there's no longer a controller knob. In our early testing, we've found that using these touchscreen-only controls increases the possibility of causing driver distraction. Luckily, the voice controls work flawlessly. And after some learning, the system can become second nature.

The A8 also gets many of Audi's newest and most high-tech safety features such as Pre Sense Plus, Pre Sense Rear and Pre Sense Side, all of which are designed to protect you even before a collision occurs. Then there's adaptive cruise control, steering assist and an available 360-degree parking camera. Certainly, this A8 is on the cutting edge.

Finally, the A8 has a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This system comes standard, so the A8 is now a hybrid but only in the loosest sense of the word. It's mostly used to smooth out and speed up the engine's stop-start feature and power vehicle accessories in certain situations, such as coasting down from highway speeds.

All of these are significant improvements for the 2019 Audi A8. And thankfully, along the way, the big Audi hasn't lost any of its luxury prowess. It's still a massively comfortable and impeccably built sedan with excellent materials and a strong presence on the road. If you're in the market for high-end luxury, it should be near the top of your shopping list.

2019 Audi A8 models

The 2019 Audi A8 is a flagship luxury sedan available in a single long-wheelbase L body style called the A8 L. It comes standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (Audi calls it the 55 TFSI Quattro) that's paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid electric system. This combination provides 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

A turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (60 TFSI Quattro) is also available and produces 453 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque. Every A8 is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard.

As you'd expect, standard equipment for the A8 is plentiful. It comes with 19-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights and taillights, heated and power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, parking sensors, a rearview camera, power door closers, a power trunklid, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, you get four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, 22-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and four-way lumbar adjustment), front-seat memory settings, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and power rear sunshades.

Standard electronic equipment includes Audi's new dual-screen MMI infotainment interface, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio, voice controls, and a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and satellite radio.

Many of the A8's options are grouped into packages. The Executive package includes multicontour front seats (with ventilation and massage), a heated steering wheel, a top-view parking camera, a head-up display, Audi Pre Sense Basic and Rear (a system that pre-tensions the seat belts and closes the windows if it senses an impending collision), Audi Side Assist (a similar system but for side-impact collisions) with rear cross-traffic assist, and wireless smartphone-charging capabilities.

Nearly every other package requires the addition of the Executive package first, so they build from there. Highlights include the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control and active lane keeping assist) and the Luxury package (simulated-suede headliner, additional leather-wrapped interior surfaces, a multicolor ambient lighting display, and an upgraded cabin air filter with fragrance control).

For enhanced rear passenger comfort, Audi offers the Rear Seat Comfort package (rear-seat heating, ventilation and massage), the Rear Seat Connectivity package (which includes two tablet-style rear displays) and the Executive Rear Seat Comfort package (even more leather, folding tables for the rear seats, and a rear-passenger footrest with a massage function).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi A8 L w/ Executive package (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
At this level, a car's performance should be almost transparent, letting the passengers enjoy the experience of a true luxury car. But the A8 L gets most of its athletic aptitude from optional summer performance tires instead of a more well-rounded approach. The A8 L can feel a bit numb and clumsy where it can least afford to.

Acceleration

7.5
The A8 L is by no means slow, but that doesn't mean it couldn't do with a little more in the power department. The engine can feel strained at higher speeds and lacks a bit of punch around town, the kind of punch you'd get from a V8 engine. Still, the V6 revs quickly and hits 60 mph in 5.5 seconds at our test track.

Braking

7.5
These brakes are definitely not lacking for maximum stopping power. Panic stops from 60 mph take a sports car-esque 106 feet, aided by grippy summer tires. But the brakes perform less commendably in the city, proving to be a bit jumpy in heavy traffic. The 48-volt mild hybrid system lets the A8 L coast silently up to stoplights.

Steering

6.5
The big Audi lacks a bit more steering feel than we'd like. And it still manages to be overly busy when the road surface gets a bit rough. That's not a good combination at any price point. Our test car's optional four-wheel steering did prove useful in tight situations.

Handling

8.5
When equipped with summer performance tires, like our test car, the levels of grip are very close to astonishing. Despite its size, the car is quick to change direction. The all-wheel drive and optional rear-wheel steering work hard to maximize traction, but their efforts are more noticeable than we'd like.

Drivability

6.5
Shifts are silky-smooth, even at full throttle, and exactly what you'd expect from a big German sedan. But the car tends to wait a beat before moving away from a stop. And when it does, it does so with a lurch of power. Downshifts take a deliberate stab at the gas pedal, making the car feel slightly unresponsive.

Comfort

7.5
On the right road, and in the right conditions, the A8 L is nearly as good as they come, offering supremely comfortable seats for all passengers. But the ride can feel decidedly downmarket on less than perfect roads, and the climate control works a bit harder than it should have to in a car of this status.

Seat comfort

9.0
With the Executive Rear Seat Comfort package, front-seat passengers benefit from 22-way-adjustable ventilated and heated seats with vigorous massage functions. As part of that Executive package, the two rear seats are highly adjustable and heated with the right seat getting a massaging footrest. Decadent.

Ride comfort

6.0
At high speeds, the A8 L feels a bit soft and too floaty through dips and over crests. Yet in town, the A8 cannot isolate its occupants against impacts from potholes or even rougher road surfaces. When driven briskly, Dynamic mode does a commendable job of managing body roll, but impacts feel even harsher.

Noise & vibration

6.5
On a smooth highway, the A8 L is nearly silent, with only a faint rush of wind around the windshield. Rougher roads introduce distracting levels of tire noise for a luxury car. The engine has two personalities: It has a bit too much vibration at idle yet is remarkably smooth at higher rpm.

Climate control

7.0
The narrow air vents look sleek, but they prove a bit too small to maintain cabin temperature effectively without using higher fan speeds. The touchscreen interface makes sense but proves a bit less intuitive than any traditional three-knob and button setup. Rear-seat passengers get their own climate control and vents.

Interior

8.0
To put it simply, if Audi retained the use of its old MMI system, the A8 L would have received a higher score. Visibility and interior space are difficult to fault. But the new dual touchscreens, though not impossible to figure out, are not intuitive, and the screens can look dirty after a day's use.

Ease of use

7.5
Any familiarity with past Audis will be of no use in this new A8 since dual touchscreens replace Audi's tried-and-true MMI system. The menus are deep, and it will take some time for an owner to learn the system. Thankfully, Audi's digital instrument panel remains much the same and easy to use.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Generous door openings, especially for rear-seat passengers, make entry and exit quite easy so long as you have enough room to open the long rear doors. The seats prove easy enough to slide over, and the driver gets an easy exit function that moves the seat back and slides the steering wheel out of the way.

Driving position

8.5
As different as the interior may be, the driving position is still very typically Audi, which is to say excellent. Drivers of varying heights will find adequate adjustability from both the seats and steering, and major controls fall readily to hand for both taller and shorter drivers.

Roominess

8.5
As expected with a long-wheelbase luxury sedan, rear legroom is excellent. The Executive Rear Seat Comfort package adds extra legroom for the right rear passenger by way of moving the front seat well forward, exposing a footrest in the seatback. Headroom is ample for all passengers, as is shoulder room.

Visibility

8.5
For such a long car, visibility is impressive due to the thin window pillars and the long windows. Tighter parking spots are easily navigated thanks to The top-down 360-degree camera system, and the backup camera is crisp and handles varying light conditions well.

Quality

9.0
Fit and finish is excellent both inside and out, and Audi manages to combine traditional luxury surfaces, such as wood and leather, seamlessly with touchscreens and modern design. Even the plastic parts feel substantial and impart a satisfying sense of quality to all passengers.

Utility

7.0
Audi's streamlined styling and Executive Rear Seat Comfort package takes a bit of a toll on cargo capacity for both passengers and trunk space. Both front- and rear-seat passengers will need to declutter. And while the trunk will likely never see a run to a home store, it also can't hold more than a couple of large suitcases.

Small-item storage

6.5
There's not much room for accessories beyond a phone, keys and sunglasses for both front and rear passengers. In the front seat, the center console storage is occupied by a wireless phone charger, and the control tablet blocks storage for rear passengers. The door pockets are small but lined with fabric.

Cargo space

7.0
Passenger comfort has taken priority over cargo capacity. But the A8 L still offers a trunk with some usable space (12.5 cubic feet), albeit less than competitors from Mercedes-Benz (16.3 cubes) and BMW (14.8 cubes). There is a center pass-through for longer items, but the rear seats do not fold.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Isofix anchors are marked and easily accessible. The extended wheelbase should make loading and unloading even the largest car seats a breeze.

Technology

8.0
Definitely impressive to look at and absolutely impressive to listen to, the A8 L should be the runaway class leader when it comes to in-car tech. But some usability issues, as well as some conservative tuning with the adaptive cruise control system, show there's still some room for improvement.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard as well as quick connecting Bluetooth. Front-seat passengers get a wireless charging pad and two USB ports in the center console, and rear passengers each get their own USB port.

Driver aids

7.0
As you'd expect for a luxury car of this price, driver aids are plentiful in number and advancement. Audi's Pre Sense 360 provides constant coverage and situational awareness for the A8 L. The adaptive cruise control was mildly frustrating with somewhat lazy response times to changes in traffic flow.

Voice control

8.0
The A8 L uses a more natural voice recognition system that proved relatively accurate across navigation, audio and climate control commands. And since the Audi's touchscreen interface can be a bit complex to use quickly, the voice controls prove to be more useful than most.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A8.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 25%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, An exceptional Vehicle
    Mike R,
    L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    Absolutely love my new A8. The comfort, ride, and features are exceptional. It is so quiet inside. When talking on the phone, it feels like the person is sitting right next to you. Such clarity. The audio system and navigation system are fantastic. My family love the room and comfort of the rear seats and love having control of their space with their own climate controls. I find reasons to travel just to enjoy the ride and comfort.

    1 out of 5 stars, Absolute lemon
    RC,
    L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    My third A8 and seventh Audi, never any issues but this one has been over engineered electronically , buggy and dangerous ( the steering froze up mid-drive with family inside the car), even more painful is dealing with VW group to get it resolved been over 6 months

    5 out of 5 stars, Unbelievable car!
    Ken,
    L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    Exceptional ride, comfort, design, and features.

    4 out of 5 stars, fuel saving on luxury full size car, is it needed
    full size car driver,
    L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    Start and stop, how to turn off permanently ?

    2019 Audi A8 video

    2019 Audi A8 Debut

    2019 Audi A8 Debut

    [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody. We're in Barcelona where we just checked out the unveiling of Audi's 2019 A8, their flagship luxury sedan. And there's a lot riding on it, obviously. The big news, though, is how much technology they packed into it. It's going to be a class three, semi-autonomous vehicle that means it will literally drive itself with little interaction needed from the driver. It's also completely redesigned, nose to tail. All new style that kind of adopts Audi's latest design language, which I'm actually a fan of. It's got these sharp creases from nose to tail. Even though the grill is a little too big, maybe a little too angular for my taste, that's up to you to decide. The interior is also very much Audi, minimalist, sophisticated, but still packed with a ton of features. It's going to have these two large touch screens, and we've had a bit of a love/hate relationship with some of those large touchscreens, but these actually show some promise. There's going to be some haptic feedback and the buttons are actually pretty large and easy to use. Elsewhere in the interior, it's got that lovely simplistic, yet sophisticated look. It's a really wide horizontal look for the dash with impeccable materials. These wonderful matte [? open pore ?] wood trim. As we would expect from any luxury flagship sedan, comfort is paramount. And much like Mercedes magic ride suspension, the Audi will react before it gets to an imperfection in the road, and adapt and counteract whatever action it's going to cause. So if it senses a pothole coming up, it will just glide right over it like it didn't exist. Initially when these come out in 2018, as a 2019 model, they're going to be a mild hybrid, probably with a V-6 that's turbocharged, but there will be other versions to follow. From a plug-in hybrid, all the way to the W12, which probably is going to be my choice, if you ask me. Also available will be a four wheel steering to help this big car maneuver in tight spaces. In addition to four wheel steering, it will also have self-parking capability where you won't even have to be in the car to have it parallel park or perpendicular park itself. So it's been said that [? Fortune ?] favors the bold and Audi is certainly being bold with this new A8. There's a lot riding on it, and I have to say, I'm hopeful that they can fulfill all of these promises. Keep checking back with Edmunds as we get closer to the 2018 launch of the all new 2019 Audi A8. Let us know what you think. Leave us a comment, and hit subscribe to see other videos just like this.

    Senior Writer Mark Takahashi takes you on a tour of Audi's flagship luxury sedan, from all the new technology packed into it to its redesigned, angular exterior styling. The new Audi A8, which is slated to arrive in mid- to late 2018, is going to be a Level 3 semiautonomous vehicle, driving itself with little interaction needed from the driver. Fortune favors the bold and Audi is certainly being bold with this new A8.

    Features & Specs

    L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$83,800
    MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    L 4.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    L 4.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$96,800
    MPG 15 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower453 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Audi A8 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite A8 safety features:

    Pre Sense Side
    Detects a possible imminent side collision and can roll up the windows or raise the suspension if necessary.
    Pre Sense Rear
    Reacts to an imminent rear-end collision by tensioning seat belts, closing windows, and adjusting the seats for optimal protection.
    Active Lane Assist
    Warns the driver if he or she deviates from a lane without using a signal. Can also apply steering to help maintain lane integrity.

    Audi A8 vs. the competition

    Audi A8 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is currently Edmunds' top-ranked luxury sedan, with lots to love. It's one of the most comfortable cars on the road thanks to a forgiving suspension and excellent seats. The S-Class also has a range of available powertrains, whereas the Audi A8 is currently only available with the standard V6. Some buyers may prefer the Audi's look or its sporty driving characteristics, but the S-Class is the overall winner in this heat.

    Compare Audi A8 & Mercedes-Benz S-Class features

    Audi A8 vs. BMW 7 Series

    The BMW 7 Series and the Audi A8 are evenly matched cars. The BMW is 2 inches shorter than the Audi, but it still provides more cargo space in the trunk and a cabin that's almost the same size. They're both exquisitely equipped with lots of available creature comforts on their options lists. The BMW, however, may have a slight edge in this battle because it has several engines to choose from, including a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a turbocharged V12 powerhouse.

    Compare Audi A8 & BMW 7 Series features

    Audi A8 vs. Lexus LS 500

    The A8, while comfortable, probably best suits a buyer who wants driving engagement and fun. The LS 500, while capable on the road, is better suited to buyers who prioritize quiet comfort and serenity. The LS 500 lacks some of the Audi's ultra-modern features, too, but it is significantly less expensive in terms of its base price. A choice between these two will come down to buyer priorities.

    Compare Audi A8 & Lexus LS 500 features

    Related A8 Articles

    First Drive: 2019 Audi A8

    Audi's Flagship Sedan Flaunts Technology Wrapped in Luxury

    Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerOctober 17th, 2018

    We previously drove the European version of the 2019 Audi A8 and reported on our experience in our First Look article. Now we've sampled the American-spec A8, which differs in a few ways. Here's what you need to know about this redesigned A8.

    Improved Customizable Drive Modes

    Supporting what we wrote in the First Look, the A8 is engaging to drive and provides an excellent balance of handling precision and ride comfort. Audi equips the A8 with four selectable driving modes. The two fixed modes, Dynamic and Comfort, provide enough variation in handling and comfort to make a noticeable difference in what you feel from the car. In previous years, the A8's Dynamic mode felt excessively stiff and artificial, so this is a welcome change. You could probably drive it in Dynamic mode all the time and still enjoy luxury-car levels of on-road comfort. Then there are two adjustable modes, Individual or Automatic. Here, either the driver (Individual) or the computer (Automatic) can make adjustments to the powertrain, suspension, and steering to change the ride comfort and performance.

    These modes are also relevant when you turn on the A8's adaptive cruise control. The A8 will make subtle changes in the settings based on the amount of spacing between you and cars in front of you. It can also make adjustments based on the aggressiveness of an upcoming turn. In Comfort mode, the system is conservative and exercises caution when going around turns. In Dynamic mode, the A8 acts more like a regular driver. We found the sensors couldn't keep up when driving around sharper mountain road turns, but they worked great on the open highway.

    Easier-to-Use Infotainment Interface

    The 2019 Audi A8 is one of the most advanced sedans on the market. Alas, the car's complete catalog of equipment won't be available until sometime in calendar year 2019. That's because some of the high-tech features won't be available with the first batch of cars coming to the States, but more on that later. To make the advanced features easy to use, Audi changed the way you interface with the A8.

    The dual-screen Multi Media Interface (MMI) is, at first examination, no different than a regular touchscreen that's found on any typical luxury car. The most significant difference is in the amount of customization you can make and the system's haptic feedback.

    First, the customization. Most of the aspects of the MMI operate like a smartphone. On the top screen, the driver can move any of the large icons to whatever position he or she wants. There's a persistent ticker tape display on the left margin that is also customizable to quickly switch between navigation, audio controls, vehicle settings, or whatever you want.

    The bottom screen handles climate control, but it also has the buttons to disable the stop-start system, HUD display control, lane departure warning, the rear sunscreen, and a Homelink button. Another button squishes down the climate control display and adds a bookmark bar. The driver can select just about any function that's possible within the MMI and have it display as a one-touch icon in the bar. Radio stations, frequent destinations, and configuration screens are just some of the choices available, and the bookmarks help streamline operations that require multiple inputs.

    To make using the gigantic screens easier while on the move, Audi's MMI features haptic feedback. Instead of a traditional system in which only a touch is required to activate a function, the A8's system requires an actual push and follows it up with an actual click feel and sound for feedback. It's weird at first because you're not used to pushing down on a screen, but you get accustomed to it and it's helpful to prevent inadvertent clicks as you're driving down the road.

    The overall effect is that you feel as if you're still pushing a button, just without the actual button. It prevents accidental pushes and feels more satisfying to interface with than a lifeless piece of clear plastic. You notice the benefit of the effect when you switch over to Apple CarPlay, as the screen then works like a regular touchpad without any haptic functionality.

    Very Comfortable, Just as You'd Expect

    The seats feature plenty of adjustment range, as does the steering wheel. The seat width is excellent, and you never get the feeling of being cramped or even cocooned. At maximum intensity, the available seat-massaging function may be uncomfortable for some, but the two remaining less intense settings should be just right. Seat ventilation and heating are also very effective.

    Active noise cancellation and excellent passive sound-deadening measures ensure the cabin is secluded from the outside, and an available scent system can inject fragrant scents into the airstream. An ambient light system is also completely configurable based on location in the car, and even driving mode. To keep all of these adjustable settings in check, memory profiles for up to seven drivers allow all that customization to be stored for the next time you get to drive the car.

    Audi offers two rear seat packages, and both of them feature adjustable seats, Matrix beam lights, and rear-seat climate and infotainment system control via wireless tablet controller. The Matrix beam interior reading lights have a similar technology as the A8's LED headlights. They use an array of LEDs pointing in different directions that can be adjusted for the direction and width of the beam. There's nothing mechanical in the light. It's a clever gimmick that also shows the lack of lag between the wireless controller and the car.

    It's Fast, but You Might Want to Wait for the V8

    For the near term, the only engine that will be available is the turbocharged V6 that produces 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It's enough power to move the big sedan on flat ground, but you'll want more when the road gets hilly or when you've got a full load of passengers and luggage. Helping out the V6 is an integrated starter-generator system. It provides a seamless stop-start experience and helps boost up initial torque when leaving a stop to smooth out acceleration.

    It's an odd choice to bring a flagship sedan but only have the base engine available, so we're looking forward to the 460-hp turbocharged V8 that will provide more legitimate flagship-sedan performance.

    So What's Not Available Yet?

    There are two features that are notable but not yet available: a predictive suspension and a bigger engine. The suspension is already an adaptive system. It senses what the shocks are doing and adjusts them to suit the road conditions while keeping the ride level. But it's not predictive yet. We sampled a car with the A8's predictive system onboard. It works by utilizing the output of a forward-facing camera to analyze what dips and bumps are on the road ahead. It then can raise or lower the car in anticipation of the road surface irregularity. For example, if a bump is seen by the camera and analyzed by the computer as the car approaches the bump, electromechanical actuators raise the entire car, giving the wheel that will hit the bump more travel to dissipate the shock. Think of a landing cat, with its paws stretched out.

    The system works well and is also used in conjunction with Audi's Pre Sense impact mitigation system. It can raise the side of the car that's in imminent danger of a side impact, thereby moving the impact from the door to the relatively stronger lower frame of the body.

    So should I get one now, or wait?

    As it stands, the first batch of A8s will be missing some of Audi's key features, such as the predictive suspension, that will set the sedan apart from its competitors. Still, the A8 provides an engaging driving experience for individuals who value having the ability to control and customize hundreds of features about their car. It's comfortable and has enough gadgets to draw out oohs and ahhs from your friends and family in both the front and rear seats.

    If you're in the market to buy soon, we still recommend the A8 due to its efficient powertrain, standard all-wheel-drive, and tidy driving dynamics. Starting at just under $85,000 with destination, it presents a substantial value in this routinely stratospheric price segment.

    2019 Audi A8 Release Date and Price

    The 2019 Audi A8 is expected to go on sale during the fall of 2018. The first A8s to go on sale will be the turbocharged V6 models. The V6 will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. According to Audi, the A8 equipped with a V8 powertrain will go on sale in summer 2019.

    Pricing for the entire A8 lineup hasn't been released yet, but we do know what it'll cost to get your hands on a 2019 A8 with the 3.0-liter V6. That model has an MSRP of $84,795, including destination. With a wide array of available options (and the not-yet-available V8), you can expect prices to go up significantly from there, likely upwards of $100,000. Similarly priced competitors include the Mercedes-Benz S Class, the BMW 7 Series and the Tesla Model S.

    European First Drive: 2019 Audi A8

    Cutting-Edge Tech and a New Look for the Flagship Audi Sedan

    Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorSeptember 27th, 2018

    After nine years on the market, the Audi A8 received a full redesign for 2019. The 2019 Audi A8 still has a classic Audi look, yet there are obvious changes, such as the prominent trapezoidal grille up front, accentuated by crisp and angular LED headlights. Out back, fantastically complicated taillights make for a sophisticated and fantastically sleek and luminescent display. Despite all the new details, the 2019 Audi A8 still looks stately and mature rather than bloated or overly complicated.

    2019 Audi A8

    More Power and Passenger Space

    Though its styling is certainly impressive, the A8 also has a commanding presence thanks to it significant size. Underneath its new sheet metal is a new structure, which is bigger and more rigid than before. The new design has a slightly longer wheelbase and extends the A8 from bumper to bumper by 1.3 inches. The A8's slightly larger size delivers more legroom and headroom than the previous model, making an already spacious luxury cruiser even more friendly on the inside.

    Under the hood, the A8 will arrive with a new turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 as the standard engine. It puts out 340 horsepower (up 7 hp from the previous supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine) and is surprisingly capable of hauling around the A8's significant weight. A standard eight-speed automatic transmission sends the power to all four wheels through Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system.

    A 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 with a much more satisfying 460 horsepower will eventually become available as an option. An even more powerful 12-cylinder engine might arrive later, along with a plug-in hybrid model. A diesel-powered A8 isn't a likely option for the U.S. this time around.

    2019 Audi A8

    The Future of Luxury

    When it comes to technology, this A8 luxury sedan is a showcase of the brand's most innovative new features. From the new MMI touch infotainment interface to Audi Connect services such as traffic sign recognition and on-street parking information, the A8 pushes the limits at every opportunity. Its Level 2 autonomous driving features such as lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are expected in this class, but its Level 3 features, including the Audi AI (Artificial Intelligence) Traffic Jam Pilot, offer an increased level of automated driving. The Traffic Jam Pilot allows for "conditional automated driving" in which the A8 will handle acceleration, braking and steering below 37 miles per hour. A promising future, no doubt, but it has yet to be approved for use in the U.S.

    The A8 will also eventually offer features driven by communication between cars, also known as "swarm intelligence." For example, on-street parking data will be shared between cars, so another A8 could alert you to open parking spots in your area. Another potential use is the transmission of alerts between cars regarding accidents and traffic backups, allowing the driver to avoid an area entirely.

    During our drive of the A8, we were able to test many of the Level 2 features, and Audi employees were on hand to give demonstrations of the Level 3 technology. Though many of the features were impressive, none felt flawless. For example, the AI remote parking pilot (in which you control the parking from outside the car on your smartphone) worked well, but it took a few attempts to get the car parked properly. The parallel parking assistant did well, but it required a few tries to get within a respectable distance of the curb.

    2019 Audi A8

    Still a Driver's Car

    For those who actually prefer to drive themselves, the A8 experience will feel just as enjoyable as previous models. From behind the wheel, it feels easily manageable despite its size. The steering is well-weighted and responsive, and visibility is excellent. It is no more difficult to drive than the compact A4.

    No matter the engine under the hood, the A8s we drove felt incredibly refined and silent on the road. Whether we were on smooth highways or bumpy city streets, we felt isolated from the world thanks to features such as active noise cancellation and double-pane window glass. It's truly a quiet and serene driving experience.

    The lane-keeping assist system did well on relatively straight roads, but curves on the highway seemed to upset it. We were most impressed by the optional Audi AI active suspension and available all-wheel steering. The all-wheel steering was very helpful in tight spaces, and the optional adaptive air suspension was capable of anticipating a speed bump then adjusting the suspension height, causing the car to glide over the bump practically unfazed.

    Audi A8 Interior

    Impressive Details

    Around every corner and crease in the A8, there are a lot of technologies that make it a very smart car. Touch-sensitive door handles can delay the door opening if they sense a car or bike approaching, and front-mounted cameras can sense someone coming from around a corner.

    This A8 is also Audi's first use of an all-new driver interface called MMI touch response. Accessed through two touchscreens (a 10.1-inch screen and a 8.6-inch screen below it), this new interface does away with the center-console-mounted rotary knob used on previous MMI systems. In its place are big, easy-to-read icons on the dual touchscreens. Things aren't as simple they used to be with the rotary knob, but the system is definitely easy to use and it feels sophisticated. For those drivers who will lament the loss of something to turn, there is still one physical volume knob below the screens.

    2019 Audi A8

    As in previous A8s, the back seat offers a potentially more luxurious experience than the front. All U.S.-bound A8s will be long-wheelbase models, so no matter how tall you are, there's room to stretch out. An available rear-seat remote allows you to control varying massage functions, turn on the heated and cooled seats, or even engage the "relaxation seat" on the passenger side, which folds down the front seat and provides a footrest for the rear passenger.

    A Package Deal

    According to Audi, the new Audi A8 is not about the details; it's about innovation as a package. The A8 has an impressive array of automation without being detached from the driving experience or sacrificing any of its luxurious feel. If you're in the market for serenity and technology all rolled into one package, we think this A8 puts it all together in a way that will be worth the price.

    2019 Audi A8 Video

    2019 Audi A8 Debuts With an Emphasis on Technology

    Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorJuly 11th, 2017

    In a packed convention hall in Barcelona, Audi unveiled its flagship luxury sedan, the fourth-generation 2019 A8. The company proudly proclaimed it will feature a Level 3 automated driving system as it marches toward the goal of a fully autonomous vehicle.

    According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, Level 3 automation is "the driving mode-specific performance by an automated driving system of all aspects of the dynamic driving task with the expectation that the human driver will respond appropriately to a request to intervene." That means with a touch of a button, the new A8 will be capable of driving itself when certain conditions are met. If those conditions change, the driver will receive alerts that intervention will be needed. We have it on good authority that the driver will have 10 seconds to respond, which is a generous amount of time.

    Dubbed "Audi Piloted Driving," this system will theoretically be effective at speeds up to 60 km/h, or 37.3 mph. We say theoretically because the legality of these systems are still being hashed out worldwide. In the U.S., individual states will be responsible for setting guidelines for automated and autonomous vehicles, so Piloted Driving availability will depend on location. If approved, the A8 will be one of the leaders in what most experts refer to as the next great automotive frontier.

    Besides Piloted Driving, the 2019 A8 is all-new from nose to tail. The design adopts Audi's current design language, featuring a bold trapezoidal grille up front and a sharply creased character line all the way down the side. In the back will be a striking band of OLED taillights that will perform a mini light show as the driver approaches. Audi's reputation for simple sophistication is on display inside the A8, with a wide horizontal dash and only the most basic of switches and knobs present. The majority of functions will be controlled via two large touchscreens in the center stack.

    The loss of Audi's MMI controller knob is somewhat concerning since it is one of the better systems on the market, but we'll hold final judgment until we get to drive the A8. Though we currently prefer the knob-based controllers, this new touchscreen system shows promise with large configurable buttons and a simulated click to confirm each touch. You have to be very deliberate with touch commands, pushing fairly hard in order to trigger a function. This will hopefully eliminate inadvertent commands caused by accidentally brushing the screens.

    Mechanically, the new A8 builds on existing technologies. An advanced active suspension will function much like Mercedes-Benz's Magic Body Control, using a laser scanner on the road ahead and adjusting each individual wheel to react to imperfections. In theory, potholes and bumps will no longer be felt as the car glides unaffected over them. A four-wheel steering system will also be available, enhancing maneuverability at all speeds and contributing to the Audi AI Remote Parking Pilot system. Once activated, the driver can direct the A8 to park itself in a spot without ever having to be in the car, and command it to exit the spot as well.

    As far as engines go, the A8 will debut with a turbocharged V6 gasoline engine in a mild hybrid system. A V8 model will follow, as will a plug-in hybrid and a range-topping W12. Expect to see the 2019 Audi A8 in U.S. showrooms in mid- to late 2018 with prices starting around the $100,000 mark.

