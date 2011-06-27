2005 Audi A8 Review
Pros & Cons
- Superb driving dynamics, plenty of passenger space, exquisite interior, standard all-wheel drive.
- Inconvenient glovebox location for the CD changer.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,173 - $4,573
Used A8 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It may not have the name recognition of its German peers, but the A8 matches or beats them in just about every meaningful category.
2005 Highlights
A standard-wheelbase version of the A8 is introduced this year for those who don't need all the size of the A8 L, along with a tire-pressure monitor, rain-sensing wipers and LED lighting for the door handles and mirror controls. New optional equipment includes a keyless entry and start system, a wood steering wheel and shift knob, satellite radio and power door closers for the front and rear side doors. Horsepower has been bumped up to 335 (from 330). A 6.0-liter W12 power plant, which provides 450 hp, 428 lb-ft of torque, has also been added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Audi A8.
Most helpful consumer reviews
J Ortiz,03/01/2009
I purchased a 2005 CPO A8L 6 months ago. From the day I drove it off the lot I have had nothing but trouble. From the minor (ie. remote keys didn't work) to the major items (ie. sunroof, power trunk, console buttons, water pump, head lamps, etc.) my vehicle has been in the shop a total of 3 weeks. The CPO checklist was a total misrepresentation. Most of the items that were bad on the vehicle were checked off as having passed a "rigorous" inspection. I have owned several other luxury new and used brands. But I never had this kind of trouble before. Truly a horrible experience. The final slap in the face is the trade value. All I want to do is trade out of this car but the values are way down.
John,02/04/2010
This is my second A8 and I really love this car, but this might be the last one. These cars are very costly to maintain. Things like suspension parts breaking on a car with 32000 miles shouldn't happen, especially on a car driven very carefully on paved roads. Also electric gremlins that shouldn't happen, like parts breaking when I had it in for a software upgrade for other problems(telephone module broke). But, it looks and handles like a million dollars when it's not in the shop!
hazar,06/03/2013
I traded in my big failure 07 BMW X5 with this beauty : and I am very pleased with this move. . It was nightmare to own a very expensive SUV like the 07 X5 ( top of the line ) which give us only troubles... the driving of this car is nothing close to any of BMW & MB .. I drove the S class, C63 -AMG , as well as the BMW , but never tried the Audi which I realize the mistake I did .. This car is a luxury feeling , sporty feeling , fun feeling.. great interior , high quality material , smooth engine.. This is the one to have in your Garage for all season ... you should know that you will not be able to drive MB in snow... It was a big failure m at least to me...
Poor Quality,07/23/2009
Purchased a certified pre-owned with 25k miles. Has been in the dealer 17 times within a little over a year of ownership: sunroof not closing, improperly designed thermostat (Audi's words not mine), Software controller staying and draining battery ($450 to replace, not covered under warranty).
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Audi A8 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 6200 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the A8
Related Used 2005 Audi A8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4