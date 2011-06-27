I purchased a 2005 CPO A8L 6 months ago. From the day I drove it off the lot I have had nothing but trouble. From the minor (ie. remote keys didn't work) to the major items (ie. sunroof, power trunk, console buttons, water pump, head lamps, etc.) my vehicle has been in the shop a total of 3 weeks. The CPO checklist was a total misrepresentation. Most of the items that were bad on the vehicle were checked off as having passed a "rigorous" inspection. I have owned several other luxury new and used brands. But I never had this kind of trouble before. Truly a horrible experience. The final slap in the face is the trade value. All I want to do is trade out of this car but the values are way down.

