Consumer Rating
(92)
2005 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb driving dynamics, plenty of passenger space, exquisite interior, standard all-wheel drive.
  • Inconvenient glovebox location for the CD changer.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It may not have the name recognition of its German peers, but the A8 matches or beats them in just about every meaningful category.

2005 Highlights

A standard-wheelbase version of the A8 is introduced this year for those who don't need all the size of the A8 L, along with a tire-pressure monitor, rain-sensing wipers and LED lighting for the door handles and mirror controls. New optional equipment includes a keyless entry and start system, a wood steering wheel and shift knob, satellite radio and power door closers for the front and rear side doors. Horsepower has been bumped up to 335 (from 330). A 6.0-liter W12 power plant, which provides 450 hp, 428 lb-ft of torque, has also been added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Audi A8.

5(80%)
4(9%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
92 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Horrible Experience
J Ortiz,03/01/2009
I purchased a 2005 CPO A8L 6 months ago. From the day I drove it off the lot I have had nothing but trouble. From the minor (ie. remote keys didn't work) to the major items (ie. sunroof, power trunk, console buttons, water pump, head lamps, etc.) my vehicle has been in the shop a total of 3 weeks. The CPO checklist was a total misrepresentation. Most of the items that were bad on the vehicle were checked off as having passed a "rigorous" inspection. I have owned several other luxury new and used brands. But I never had this kind of trouble before. Truly a horrible experience. The final slap in the face is the trade value. All I want to do is trade out of this car but the values are way down.
Beauty with flaws
John,02/04/2010
This is my second A8 and I really love this car, but this might be the last one. These cars are very costly to maintain. Things like suspension parts breaking on a car with 32000 miles shouldn't happen, especially on a car driven very carefully on paved roads. Also electric gremlins that shouldn't happen, like parts breaking when I had it in for a software upgrade for other problems(telephone module broke). But, it looks and handles like a million dollars when it's not in the shop!
The Best of 2005 luxury car
hazar,06/03/2013
I traded in my big failure 07 BMW X5 with this beauty : and I am very pleased with this move. . It was nightmare to own a very expensive SUV like the 07 X5 ( top of the line ) which give us only troubles... the driving of this car is nothing close to any of BMW & MB .. I drove the S class, C63 -AMG , as well as the BMW , but never tried the Audi which I realize the mistake I did .. This car is a luxury feeling , sporty feeling , fun feeling.. great interior , high quality material , smooth engine.. This is the one to have in your Garage for all season ... you should know that you will not be able to drive MB in snow... It was a big failure m at least to me...
Poor Quality
Poor Quality,07/23/2009
Purchased a certified pre-owned with 25k miles. Has been in the dealer 17 times within a little over a year of ownership: sunroof not closing, improperly designed thermostat (Audi's words not mine), Software controller staying and draining battery ($450 to replace, not covered under warranty).
See all 92 reviews of the 2005 Audi A8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Audi A8 features & specs

More about the 2005 Audi A8

Used 2005 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 2005 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include L quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and L W12 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Audi A8?

