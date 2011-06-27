Used 2007 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me
- $8,995
2007 Audi A8 L quattro136,179 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV44E87N014173
Stock: A5442D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $6,999Good Deal | $454 below market
2008 Audi A8 L quattro165,196 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Perfect 10 Auto - Spring Lake Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV94E08N015641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,136
2008 Audi A8 L quattro91,245 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
2008 Audi A8 quattro L 4.2 quattro Ibis White 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof/ Moonroof, Keyless Access, Push Button Start, Sirius XM Radio, Parking Sensors, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Cardamom Beige Leather, 8.5J x 19'' 5-Spoke Cast Alloy Wheels, Advanced Key Sensor At Top Of Door Handle, Ash Nougat Wood Decorative Inlays, Ash Nougat Wood Multifunction Steering Wheel, Ash Nougat Wood Shift Knob, Audi Advanced Parking System w/Rear-View Camera, Black Alcantara Headliner, Black Door Panels, Exclusive Package 1, Front Heated Comfort Seats, Front Seat Ventilation & Massage, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated Rear Vanity Mirrors, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window Sunshades, Power Trunk Opener/Closer, Premium Package, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery w/Exclusive. Odometer is 21517 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV94E28N012157
Stock: 2223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,999
2008 Audi A8 L quattro81,615 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Adaptive Cruise Control, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Leather Appointment Upgrade. This Audi A8 L also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Surround Sound, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Heated Seats , Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, Voice Control, Power Brakes, Forward Collision Warning. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, This Audi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV94E98N013418
Stock: 5116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $5,999
2006 Audi A8 L quattro158,350 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified A8 L today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Audi A8 L also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Xenon, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Electronic Trunk Closer, 12v Power Outlet, HID Headlamps, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Electronic Trunk Closer, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E76N004772
Stock: 6N004772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $4,995
2006 Audi A8 L quattro98,179 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AAA Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E76N005274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,490
2008 Audi A8 L quattro150,893 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diamond Jim's Motor Cars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV94E78N003356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,977
2008 Audi A8 L quattro150,394 milesDelivery available*
Balise Hyundai of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV94E08N000895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2005 Audi A8 L W12 quattro84,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
This car is like a penthouse on wheels. The rear seats are like a limousine. All-wheel drive, factory DVD TV's built into the headrests, power lumbar and heated rear seats, tons of legroom, beautiful flawless Olive Ash wood finish, factory in-dash navigation system, multi-disc CD changer, premium 20 wheels with newer tires, power sliding sunroof, steering wheel controls for the stereo, power everything, and so much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A8 L W12 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMR44E85N014336
Stock: 014336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,963
2009 Audi A8 L quattro127,876 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
2009 Audi A8 quattro L 4.2 quattro Silver 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, Active Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Cooled Seats/ Ventilated Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof/ Moonroof, Keyless Access, Push Button Start, Automatic Headlights, Voice Recognition, Leather Seats, Bench Seat, Sirius XM Radio, Parking Sensors, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Brake Assist, Homelink, Premium Sound System, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Memory Package, Performance Handling Package, Premium Audio Package, Sport Package, Suspension Package, 4D Sedan, 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, Silver, Leather, 12 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Front Bucket Seats, Front Seat Ventilation & Massage, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear Window Blind, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV94E39N003033
Stock: 2520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,295
2005 Audi A8 L quattro156,898 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sheehan Cadillac - Pompano Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! Sheehan's believing 70 years strong!!! Here we GROW again! The ALL NEW Sheehan Cadillac in Beautiful Pompano Beach, FL is proud to offer you this STUNNING 2005 Audi A8 equipped with the L 4.2 Trim Package and beautifully finished in Gray over in the cabin AND its ready for your APPROVAL! 18/24 City/Highway MPG WELCOME TO THE ALL NEW SHEEHAN CADILLAC WHERE SHEEHANS BELIEVIN 70 YEARS STRONG!!!! Cadillac is once again a leader in quality, design and style which has made Cadillac an icon of luxury. The Sheehan Automotive Group of dealerships are among the most successful Family-Owned dealerships of its kind in the United States. We continue to be among the leaders in the top tier markets. We believe the principal ingredient of this success is the quality of our people and their commitment to exceed our customers expectations in quality of service. The excellence of their work and their professional attitude are what will set Sheehan Cadillac apart from the rest and motivates our customers to come back again and again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E75N014930
Stock: U103596A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $9,990
2009 Audi A8 L quattro112,962 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Highline Group - Lowell / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMV94EX9N004941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro131,235 milesDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2T Quattro AWD. 2 owner Audi with a clean car-fax available!Over 21 service records available! This vehicle is equipped with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, power sunroof, bose sound system, heated seats, rear heated seats, push-to-start, alloy wheels, cruise control, tinted windows, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFA7AN007124
Stock: 007124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $10,880
2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro113,370 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports is extremely pleased to offer this beautiful 2010 Quattro Audi A8L in impeccable condition! This beauty is powered by a 4.2L V8 that has lots of power and sounds great! This black sedan is very well equipped with Bang Olufsen premium sound system, heat seats, dual climate control and more! ↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio Financing available and trade ins welcome regardless of your credit history! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFA5AN007686
Stock: 2405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,999
2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro105,897 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
This vehicle has been Inspected and serviced and ready to go come experience the Allen Automotive difference. Call or Text Waseem at 913-999-4214or Brad at 913-638-3858 **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFA6AN006241
Stock: AA1913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,950
2004 Audi A8 L quattro96,567 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John's Route 13 Auto Sales - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*FIVE STAR LUXURY CAR!* The platinum beige pearl A8 has it a technological treasure. From the long luxurious body, 19" slotted wheels, and spectacular air suspension options, Audi knows their way around lavishness. The interior is swathed in Valcona leather along with birch or amber Vavona wood. Along with the traditional high-end materials, the cabin features high-resolution LED instrumentation, Telematics by OnStar, a high-power stereo from Bose, and Audi's MMI, heated front seats and steering wheel, side and rear sunshades, power trunk operation, and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Come check this great car today!Print this special pricing page and stop by! Test drive in confidence towards the vehicle you've been searching for with a price you can afford. We pride ourselves as a family owned dealership that will give you peace of mine as your drive away in your new purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E74N008771
Stock: TR7490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-22-2016
- New Listing$7,995
2004 Audi A8 L quattro84,450 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!, Leather. 2004 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 65114 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A8 L quattro with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUML44E24N023209
Stock: SR-D17209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $14,995
2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro99,186 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Vinson Motors - Clinton Township / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAURVAFA9AN006427
Stock: 18053
Certified Pre-Owned: No