Used 2017 Audi A8 for Sale Near Me

- 21,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,892$4,463 Below Market
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0 TFSI Sport. Only 21,514 miles on this 1-Owner Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $101,120! That was $8,670 over the original window sticker of a standard model! This A8 L comes in a refined Monsoon Gray Metallic on Black and upgraded with the Dynamic, Rear Seat Comfort and Driver Assistance packages. This A8 L includes the added versatility of quattro all-wheel drive, and is perfect for weekend adventures to the mountains. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Dynamic Package, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Driver Assistance Package, Black Optic Package, Vavona Wood Assam Gray inlays, Black Alcantara Headliner, Quattro with sports differential, Dynamic steering, Front passenger seat adjustment from rear seat, Separate power outboard seats w/ power lumbar, Ventilation and massage function outboard seats, High-beam assistant, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi adaptive cruise control, 20 5-double-spoke wheels titanium finish, High-gloss black exterior package CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD2HN017130
Stock: U2110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 29,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$41,296$4,105 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A8 QUATTRO, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $88,775!! *ENJOY 20" 10-SPOKE STAR DESIGN WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE REAR, TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 22-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS, VENTILATION AND MASSAGE FUNCTIONS FRONT SEATS, REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, AUDI ACTIVE LAND ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ALL-SEASON TIRES, HIGH-GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOR MATS, AUDI GUARD CARGO MAT, AUDI GUARD WHEEL LOCK KIT, POWER SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK OPEN/CLOSE, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS (DRLS LOW/HIGH BEAMS TURN SIGNALS, AUTO DIMMING POWER-FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DUAL PANE GLASS ACOUSTIC & BREAK-RESISTANT SIDE WINDOWS,AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT (WITH 6 MONTH COMPLIMENTARY SUBSCRIPTION), SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION),AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD6HN007410
Stock: PHN007410
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 50,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,900$6,082 Below Market
Voss Honda - Tipp City / Ohio
NEW CAR TRADE IN, REGULARLY SERVICED, 1 OWNER CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, LIKE NEW TIRES, NAVIGATION GPS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, BACK UP CAMERA, 2 KEYS PROVIDED, EXCEPTIONALLY CARED FOR, Balao Brown w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery. **Professionally Detailed** Experience the Voss Honda Advantage!! At Voss Honda You are our #1 Priority!! The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Come see for yourself why more and more people are saying 'It's worth the trip to Tipp' Voss Honda, The Only Honda Dealership in the USA to win the President's Award 19 consecutive years! The #1 Honda Certified dealer Proudly Serving Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and surrounding areas!! We Offer all Makes and Models. **Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov. Audi A8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD7HN001392
Stock: H20993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 45,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,998$4,657 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A8 QUATTRO, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $87,425!! *ENJOY 20" 10-SPOKE-STAR DESIGN WHEELS, ALL-SEASON TIRES, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, ADUI PRE SENSE REAR, TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 22-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS, VENTILATION AND MASSAGE FUNCTIONS, FRONT SEATS, REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, HIGH-BEAM ASSISTANT, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, POWER SUNROOF, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, AUTO DIMMING POWER-FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, DUAL PANE GLASS ACOUSTIC & BREAK RESISTANT SIDE WINDOWS, 18-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS INCLUDING LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FOUR-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT (W/ 6 MONTH COMPLIMENTARY SUBSCRIPTION), SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE (W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION), 4-SPOKE LEATHER WRAPPED MULITFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS W/ REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD3HN019028
Stock: PHN019028
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 43,040 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,990$4,947 Below Market
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
*CARFAX CERTIFIED*NAVIGATION*ENGINE START PUSH BUTTON*BACKUP CAMERA*FULL LEATHER PKG*WE DELIVER IN THE 300 MILE RADIUS*CALL OR STOP BY TODAY*Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD2HN008666
Stock: 008666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,788$4,740 Below Market
Naples Nissan - Naples / Florida
New Price! Clean CARFAX. Cuvee Silver Metallic 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V ULEV II 333hp Velvet Beige w/Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery or Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, 22-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Sport Seats, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Alcantara Headliner, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Executive Package, Front Seat Ventilation with Massage, Luxury Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Lumbar Front & Rear Outboard Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Rear Seat Ventilation w/Massage, Separate Power Rear Outboard Seats, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Wheels: 9" x 20" 10-Spoke-Star Design. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14183 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD9HN020202
Stock: P4703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 38,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,898
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Executive package, Driver Assistance package, Black optic package, Panoramic Sunroof, Audi parking system plus with rearview camera, Top view camera system, Head-up display, Audi side assist, Audi pre sense rear, Ventilation and massage functions - front seats, Heated rear outboard seats, Heated steering wheel w/shift paddles, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi adaptive cruise control, Glacier White metallic exterior, and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD4HN018129
Stock: LHN018129
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 30,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,991$3,726 Below Market
Audi North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
A8 L 3.0T Monsoon Gray Metallic quattro ***AUDI FACTORY CERTIFIED, ***NAVIGATION, ***LEATHER, ***HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, ***SUNROOF, ***LOW MILES, ***MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ***PUSH BUTTON START, 20IN FACTORY UPGRADED WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TOP VIEW CAMERA, HEAD UP DISPLAY, MASSAGING SEATS, HEATED STEERING, HEATED REAR SEATS, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, 22-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Sport Seats, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Black Optic Exterior Package, Black Optic Package, Driver Assistance Package, Executive Package, Front Seat Ventilation with Massage, High-Beam Assistant, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Wheels: 9 x 20 10-Spoke-Star Design. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4236 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPG1 year certified warranty Unlimited miles $0 deductible $0 transfer fee (consumer to consumer)Our success can only be measured by Customer Loyalty. We must earn this loyalty by delivering the highest quality products and services - Consistently and with Customer Perceived Professionalism.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFDXHN019222
Stock: HN019222
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 35,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,998$5,253 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, TOPVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM!! This 2017 Audi A8 L comes loaded with features like Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof tilt and independent power sunshade Rear Heated Seats, High-Beam Assistant Audi Active Lane Assist Audi pre sense plus Audi Adaptive Cruise Control, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Audi Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD9HN020927
Stock: PHN020927
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 29,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,987$4,426 Below Market
DCH Audi Oxnard - Oxnard / California
Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD5HN017039
Stock: AXP3556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 51,554 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$32,998$4,740 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Velvet Beige w/Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Driver Assistance Package, High-Beam Assistant, Power Lumbar Front & Rear Outboard Seats, Rear Seat Comfort Package, Rear Seat Ventilation w/Massage, Separate Power Rear Outboard Seats.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFDXHN001998
Stock: 330088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2019
- 65,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,995$3,767 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this A8 L purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Audi A8 L also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Front AC Seats, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Heads Up Display, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD2HN003986
Stock: HN003986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 37,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,550$3,451 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD2HN000826
Stock: 5000826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 52,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,990$4,930 Below Market
Burdick Volkswagen - Cicero / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD4HN001492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$44,891$4,187 Below Market
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones presents this 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0 TFSI Sport. Only 22,048 miles on this 1-Owner Audi. This Audi had a stout original MSRP of $98,820! This A8 L comes in a sophisticated Moonlight Blue Metallic on Nougat Brown and upgraded with the Dynamic, Driver Assistance and 21-Inch Wheel packages. This A8 L includes the added versatility of quattro all-wheel drive, and is perfect for weekend adventures to the mountains. Live out of the area? Contact us to discuss convenient delivery options. (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Dynamic Package, Driver Assistance Package, 21-Inch Wheel Package, Vavona Wood assam gray inlays, Quattro with sports differential, Dynamic steering, High-beam assistant, Audi active lane assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi adaptive cruise control, 21 Audi Sport 10-V spoke design wheels CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD6HN017258
Stock: U2024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 47,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$36,996$4,765 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2017 A8 QUATTRO, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $88,425!!! *ENJOY AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH MMI TOUCH, 20" 10-SPOKE-STAR DESIGN WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, AUDI SIDE ASSIST WITH PRE SENSE REAR, TOP VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, 22-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS, VENTILATION AND MASSAGE FUNCTIONS, FRONT SEATS, REAR SEAT PASS-THROUGH, HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HIGH GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, DUAL PANE GLASS, ACOUSTIC & BREAK RESISTANT SIDE WINDOWS, VALETTA LEATHER SEATS, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA, ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD6HN019136
Stock: PHN019136
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 19,893 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$40,690$1,425 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMA SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), Black w/Valetta Leather Seat Upholstery or Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, 22-Way Power Heated Front Comfort Sport Seats, 4-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Audi Head-Up Display, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Executive Package, Front Seat Ventilation with Massage, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, Topview Camera System (Front, Rear & Side Views), Wheels: 9" x 20" 10-Spoke-Star Design.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU44AFD7HN018402
Stock: 018402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro10,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$49,991
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
Driver Assistance Package Wheels: 9" X 21" Audi Sport 5-Arm-Rotor Design Black Optic Package Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audi First Aid Kit Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Nougat Brown; Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery Oolong Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU43AFD8HN014555
Stock: HN014555
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
