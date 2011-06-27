Used 2011 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
German Quality
Supple leather, led lights in and out, 8 speed trans shifts smoove, AWD handles easily, bang olf. sound is crisp, dream to drive on highway in dynamic or sport mode. Not as powerful as s550 or 750li yet still my choice...more features that actually work well. ex; night vision assistant is better than bmw and mbz. Interior luxurious and up to date with technology. Roomy and nimble..aluminium. hard choice between comparable vehicles..but overall the best in my opinion for the LWB option.
2011 AUDI A8L - Awesome Car
I took delivery of my 2011 A8L earlier this week. I live in the midwest where we received several inches of snow, which turned to ice covering most roads. I had my A8L only one day when I was able to test it in these conditions. I love this car. It handles great in the snow. Prior to my purchase I tested a Benz S550 and a BMW 750LiX drive turbo. Hands down the Audi is the best value for the money. The instruments are a bit complicated, but once you get used to them you appreciate all the car can do. The Audi A8L is very understated, which is one of the reasons why I chose it. I have the Bang and Olufsen sound system and it is amazing.
Audi Company
I have owned a 2011 A8 and 2012 A6 and the basic cars work very well. But I am very disappointed in Audi Company in their technical service department and also with the National sales team. My A8 was having a electrical /mechanical issue with the relay that controls the power brake system. My understanding is that Audi technical support instructed the local Audi Mechanic to wrap insulation around the relay so I would not hear the relay closing and opening. The next item was to relocated the relay to another spot in the car so I would not hear the relay. Both of this approaches did not address the core issue of the problem why is the relay started working that way. Instead it appears that Audi was trying to mask the issue hope the owner would go away. This is very serious problem with this car and I would not aspect Audi would try to cover up of the issue. The next point is that I ask the local sales manager to see what Audi would do for a trade value on my car towards a newer one. The answer he give was that Audi would not help out in this matter besides not fixing the issue. Needless to say that the way Audi has handle this matter is very disappointing for a company that is trying to make inroads in the high end market.
Love my Audi
Very expensive to fix
