Consumer Rating
(22)
1999 Audi A8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Light weight. Powerful engine. Sumptuous luxury. All-wheel drive.
  • There is a price to be paid for technology in terms of interior size and MSRP.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The A8 just keeps getting better. Sporting senior A4 styling, sumptuous interior appointments, and the revolutionary Audi Space Frame (ASF), the A8 is lighter, tighter and more responsive than competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The ASF employs lightweight aluminum alloy construction designed to provide superior structural rigidity, improved handling and responsiveness, better fuel efficiency and easier recycling. Two models are available: the A8 3.7, which has front-wheel drive and is powered by a 3.7-liter twin-cam aluminum-alloy V8 engine producing 230 horsepower, and the A8 4.2 Quattro, which has all-wheel drive and a 300-horsepower 4.2-liter twin-cam aluminum-alloy V8 engine under the hood. The 4.2 Quattro also comes standard with a 200-watt Audi/Bose Music System.

A8 3.7s are equipped with the same four-link front suspension design found on the A4. This setup virtually removes torque steer while providing precise, neutral steering. Both models have a fully independent rear suspension, which features passive rear-wheel steering to help stabilize the A8's handling at all speeds.

Standard Electronic Differential Locking (EDL) provides low-speed traction control operating through the antilock braking system on all A8s, while the A8 3.7 also benefits from Anti-slip Regulation (ASR), which controls wheel slippage at all speeds by modulating engine power.

Airbags are provided for all passengers. Dual front airbags are supplemented by side airbags tucked into the front seats. Rear passengers also get side airbags, mounted to the seat rather than the door panel.

Drivers will find an interior slathered in burled walnut and Nappa leather upholstery. Instrumentation is superb and features soothing red nighttime back lighting. Front seats are power adjustable in 14 different ways, and a memory feature accommodates four different settings for the driver's seat, exterior mirrors, driver's headrest height and steering wheel position. The steering wheel tilts out of the way when the key is removed from the ignition. The automatic dual-zone temperature controls employ two sunlight sensors to help maintain accuracy. A central locking system controls windows, door locks, sunroof, trunk and fuel door. All windows have a one-touch up/down function, enhanced by a pinch protection system.

For 1999, Audi modifies its warm weather package to improve the performance of electronic accessories such as garage door openers and electronic toll passes. The package no longer includes insulated glass. Standard on the 1999 A8s is a larger right outside mirror for improved visibility, a first aid kit in the center console and a CD changer. A premium leather/alcantra interior trim package and a new volcano black exterior paint color are available.

Retail prices have not changed for 1999, despite the addition of more standard equipment. You can still buy an A8 3.7 for $57,400 and a 4.2 Quattro for $65,000. Audi claims that the Quattro will get from rest to 60 mph in less than seven seconds.

Audi is on a roll lately, thanks to the excellent A4 sedan, which manages to undercut nearly all of its competition in the entry-level luxury class without sacrificing the luxury portion of the equation. Time will tell if the rather expensive A8's technological advances and standard equipment are desirable enough to bring BMW, Lexus and Benz intenders into Audi showrooms.

1999 Highlights

The A8's warm weather package is modified to improve electronic accessory performance, while dual-pane laminated glass replaces insulated glass. Standard on the A8 is a larger right outside mirror, a first aid kit and a CD changer. A premium leather/Alcantara trim package and a new Volcano Black exterior paint color are optional. A8 prices will remain unchanged from 1998.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Audi A8.

5(77%)
4(14%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Audi A8
audi99,07/19/2013
Great Car. I have owned this car since 2000 with 18,000 miles and now have 152,000. I have minor repairs done to this car like a few of the 4 ball joints that are on both sides of the car. Cruise control brake switch and thermostat. The front seat is sagging a little bit and I may take it apart to adjust. The center arm rest broke so I repaired it myself. I replaced the timing belt and water pump at 100,000. I recommend changing the thermostat at same time as timing belt and water pump. I have not had any transmission problems and I have not changed transmission fluid. I don't drive it hard and fast and that policy seems to help longevity of any car.
Deep pockets required
nomoreaudi,02/26/2006
A beautiful car; smooth and quiet ride. Was looking forward to several years of ownership and driving pleasure. However, transmission trouble, numerous MIL error codes and gasket leaks generated enormous shop bills, (primarily the labor to diagnose problem & access components for servicing). There are few options for service outside of the dealer network. Yet, dealers and independent shops that specialize in German automobile service alike seemed puzzled by some of the issues this car presented. At purchase time, it looked like a bargain in comparison to the Lexus LS400. However, long term cost of ownership is outrageous. 1 year repair/maint. costs exceeded $7K with no end in sight.
Audi A8
parachute,02/28/2002
A fun to drive, powerful, classic looking, unpretentious, great for highway and on the curves, and with Quatro - good for all seasons.
145K and STILL going strong...
pocketchange,04/10/2013
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
After three years of ownership I have no complaints. When first purchased I decided to replace or rebuild all the systems (@123K) so as not to have any concerns for a few years. Having little service history I continue to think this was a positive move in spite of the moneys spent. Since these repairs were a few years back, I continue keeping the Audi looking good with interior repairs (headliner, tint, etc.) My greatest problem was locating a clean example of an A8 (this took months) due to their limited numbers and dubious ownership. If you have never driven a A8 you need too. Best driving vehicle I've ever owned in fifty years, bar none, including a 66' 911S that was close to perfect until the A8. For my limited investment, I am more than pleased with this very fine example of German craftsmanship. Mileage: City 18/20 Highway 23/24
See all 22 reviews of the 1999 Audi A8
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Audi A8

Used 1999 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 1999 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and 4dr Sedan.

