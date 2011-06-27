2021 Audi A8
|MSRP
|$87,545
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$87,545
2021 Audi A8 Review
- Impeccably crafted cabin
- Impressive interior technology
- Responsive steering and cornering for a big sedan
- Exceptionally comfortable seats all around
- Relatively small trunk
- Infotainment interface can be tough to learn
- Powertrain is a little unrefined
- Ride is too floaty at high speeds and bumpy around town
- Some optional features such as 22-way power-adjustable front seats now standard
- Packages consolidated to include more equipment
- All-wheel steering added to optional appearance packages
- Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019
Shopping Tools
Sponsored cars related to the A8
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi A8.
Trending topics in reviews
2021 Audi A8 video
Read Description
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Audi A8, but since the 2021 Audi A8 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Senior Writer Mark Takahashi takes you on a tour of Audi's flagship luxury sedan, from all the new technology packed into it to its redesigned, angular exterior styling. The new Audi A8, which is slated to arrive in mid- to late 2018, is going to be a Level 3 semiautonomous vehicle, driving itself with little interaction needed from the driver. Fortune favors the bold and Audi is certainly being bold with this new A8.
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody. We're in Barcelona where we just checked out the unveiling of Audi's 2019 A8, their flagship luxury sedan. And there's a lot riding on it, obviously. The big news, though, is how much technology they packed into it. It's going to be a class three, semi-autonomous vehicle that means it will literally drive itself with little interaction needed from the driver. It's also completely redesigned, nose to tail. All new style that kind of adopts Audi's latest design language, which I'm actually a fan of. It's got these sharp creases from nose to tail. Even though the grill is a little too big, maybe a little too angular for my taste, that's up to you to decide. The interior is also very much Audi, minimalist, sophisticated, but still packed with a ton of features. It's going to have these two large touch screens, and we've had a bit of a love/hate relationship with some of those large touchscreens, but these actually show some promise. There's going to be some haptic feedback and the buttons are actually pretty large and easy to use. Elsewhere in the interior, it's got that lovely simplistic, yet sophisticated look. It's a really wide horizontal look for the dash with impeccable materials. These wonderful matte [? open pore ?] wood trim. As we would expect from any luxury flagship sedan, comfort is paramount. And much like Mercedes magic ride suspension, the Audi will react before it gets to an imperfection in the road, and adapt and counteract whatever action it's going to cause. So if it senses a pothole coming up, it will just glide right over it like it didn't exist. Initially when these come out in 2018, as a 2019 model, they're going to be a mild hybrid, probably with a V-6 that's turbocharged, but there will be other versions to follow. From a plug-in hybrid, all the way to the W12, which probably is going to be my choice, if you ask me. Also available will be a four wheel steering to help this big car maneuver in tight spaces. In addition to four wheel steering, it will also have self-parking capability where you won't even have to be in the car to have it parallel park or perpendicular park itself. So it's been said that [? Fortune ?] favors the bold and Audi is certainly being bold with this new A8. There's a lot riding on it, and I have to say, I'm hopeful that they can fulfill all of these promises. Keep checking back with Edmunds as we get closer to the 2018 launch of the all new 2019 Audi A8. Let us know what you think. Leave us a comment, and hit subscribe to see other videos just like this.
Features & Specs
|L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$98,900
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 5500 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$86,500
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$95,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
FAQ
Is the Audi A8 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Audi A8?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A8:
- Some optional features such as 22-way power-adjustable front seats now standard
- Packages consolidated to include more equipment
- All-wheel steering added to optional appearance packages
- Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi A8 reliable?
Is the 2021 Audi A8 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A8?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi A8 is the 2021 Audi A8 L 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,500.
Other versions include:
- L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $98,900
- L 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $86,500
- L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,900
What are the different models of Audi A8?
More about the 2021 Audi A8
2021 Audi A8 Overview
The 2021 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), L 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Audi A8?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi A8 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A8.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi A8 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A8 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi A8?
2021 Audi A8 L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Audi A8 L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Audi A8 L 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2021 Audi A8 L 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Audi A8s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi A8 for sale near. There are currently 14 new 2021 A8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $87,545 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi A8. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,932 on a used or CPO 2021 A8 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Audi A8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,132.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi A8?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2021 Audi A8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 F-150
- Toyota Camry 2021
- 2021 Civic
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Coupes
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2021 Charger
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 Grand Caravan
- Dodge Journey 2020
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- Dodge Charger 2019
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Camaro
- 2020 911
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 Acura NSX
- Lamborghini Huracan 2020
- 2020 R8
- Nissan 370Z 2020
- 2020 Continental
Hot new vehicles
Other Vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga