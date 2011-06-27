  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi A8 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious and handsome cabin
  • powerful base V6
  • fuel-efficient diesel engine
  • sharp handling for a flagship sedan
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Small cargo capacity
  • missing a few key electronic driver aids.
List Price Range
$29,387 - $40,470
Used A8 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's no longer the freshest face among the luxury flagships, but the 2016 Audi A8 remains competitive on the basis of its fantastic interior, strong engines and athletic character. Key rivals offers more advanced technology features, though.

Vehicle overview

Once you start shopping for an elite luxury sedan, you realize quickly that all of the sedans in this class are outstanding automobiles. They're all fast, supremely comfortable, elegantly appointed and loaded with more technology than you'll ever use. So your decision will probably hinge on small details like personality and prestige. Although the Audi A8 has never been held in quite the same esteem as its more famous German rivals, it has an athletic character that might really speak to buyers who like to drive.

For 2016, all Audi A8s are the longer-wheelbase L version. The shorter-wheelbase sedan is discontinued.

Standard all-wheel drive, along with a carefully tuned suspension, contributes much to this Audi's road manners. Regardless of the wheels and tires you select, this very large sedan grips the road extremely well, and you might be inspired to take back-road detours for the sheer enjoyment of it. Even if you stick to major highways, you'll still be impressed by the way the 2016 Audi A8 carries itself, as the ride is neatly composed and never harsh. All four of the available engines have their own advantages, but the 4.0T offers the best overall performance, while the TDI is hard to beat if you're looking to maximize fuel economy.

Beyond performance, the 2016 Audi A8 is notable for its stunning interior. Of course, its rivals have great cabins, too, but there's a warmth to the Audi's decor that we find especially inviting and, for 2016, all A8s have been fitted with extended leather on their doors, dash and center console. Although we've commented favorably on the integration of technology in past years, the current A8 is starting to feel a bit dated in this area. Even with the addition of 4G LTE WiFi for 2016, Audi's dial-operated Multi Media Interface (MMI) is now a generation behind the interfaces in the newly redesigned BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Those sedans also offer more in the way of collision mitigation technology and other advanced driving aids.

And there's no denying that the 7 Series and S-Class are the ones to beat in this class. Neither one is as engaging to drive as the A8, but they surpass the Audi in the breadth of their amenities, old-world charm and, yes, name recognition. On the other side of the spectrum, the Porsche Panamera is unequivocally the best-handling executive sedan and should fill the bill for the rare driver who decides the A8 isn't sporty enough (though it isn't as spacious for passengers as the Audi). Another interesting option is the Jaguar XJ, which is similarly athletic and overflowing with British character and eccentricities. Nevertheless, we remain fond of the Audi A8, and it absolutely merits consideration if you're shopping for a large luxury sedan.

2016 Audi A8 models

A large luxury sedan, the 2016 Audi A8 is offered in a single, long-wheelbase L version. The lineup consists of two six-cylinder models, the 3.0T and the diesel TDI, along with the eight-cylinder 4.0T and the range-topping W12 version.

The 3.0T and TDI models are equipped with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, dual-pane acoustic glass, heated and power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, power door closers, an adaptive air suspension, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery (with extended leather on the doors, dash and console), 14-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with four-way power lumbar), front seat memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and power sunshades for both the rear glass and rear side windows. Electronic features include in-car 4G LTE WiFi, an 8-inch display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Audi's MMI infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, a rearview camera and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, iPod connectivity and satellite radio.

Regardless of which rear-seat configuration you select, the accommodations are downright decadent.

The eight-cylinder A8 4.0T includes all of the above plus 20-inch wheels, a sportier bumper and side sill treatment, a panoramic sunroof, upgraded leather upholstery with a simulated suede headliner, 18-way multicontour front seats (with four-way lumbar, ventilation and massage), side- and top-view cameras, a blind-spot monitoring system, a head-up display and interior active noise cancellation.

The W12 adds additional exterior chrome and stainless steel accents, enhanced variable-ratio steering, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable outboard rear seats with heating, ventilation, massage and a fixed console between them (reducing total seating capacity to four), a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system, a rear-seat pass-through and a glovebox-mounted six-CD/DVD changer. If you don't want the fixed console, a three-passenger layout for the backseat is a no-cost option.

Most of the extras on the upper trims are available as options for lower-line models. The Executive package for the 3.0T and TDI bundles most of the upgraded amenities from the 4.0T along with the heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and rear pass-through, and is being offered as a credit option for the 2016 model year. If you're buying a 4.0T, the Cold Weather package (heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and rear pass-through) is a credit option. Meanwhile, the Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning system (Audi Pre-Sense Plus), lane keeping assist and automatic high-beam control. It's optional on all 2016 Audi A8s, but there's a full package credit for the A8 W12.

Other notable add-ons include a night vision system, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system and sport seats. A variety of wheel designs and interior wood trim accents are also available.

On the A8 4.0T and W12, you can order up a sport rear differential that improves handling (on the 4.0T, it's part of the Dynamic package that includes the variable-ratio steering). The Executive Rear Seat Comfort package is limited to the W12 and includes a power foot rest for the right rear passenger, a cool box in the rear center console (deleting the rear pass-through) and a household-type power outlet. The front passenger seat loses some of its power adjustments and its massage feature when you select this package.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Audi A8 will be offered in only the longer-wheelbase L version on all trim levels. In addition, all 2016 A8s come with standard dual-pane acoustic glass, extended leather in the cabin (door armrests, center console and airbag cover) and upgraded 4G LTE WiFi. Audi has also added new wheel designs and revised the option packages, several of which are effectively no-cost add-ons depending on the trim level. For example, when a buyer selects the Executive package (18-way multicontour and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and side- and top-view cameras) for the A8 3.0T or TDI, Audi credits him or her for the full cost of the package.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2016 A8 3.0T is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 333 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. As with all A8 models, the 3.0T uses an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels through an all-wheel-drive system. In Edmunds testing, this model reached 60 mph in a short 5.3 seconds, which is quicker than other six-cylinder-powered rivals and almost as quick as some V8s. The EPA's fuel economy estimates for the A8 vary depending on which engine you opt for, but the 3.0-liter V6 gets an estimate of 22 mpg combined (19 city/29 highway).

The diesel-powered A8 TDI utilizes a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that's good for 240 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, the diesel Audi A8 hit 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy comes in at 28 mpg combined (24 city/36 highway).

Audi A8 4.0T models receive a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 435 hp and 444 lb-ft of torque. In our testing, the A8 4.0T sprinted to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. Fuel economy is estimated at 22 mpg combined (18/29).

All of the engines are excellent in their own way, but the V8 in the A8 4.0T is our pick.

The range-topping A8 W12 produces 500 hp and 463 lb-ft of torque from its 6.3-liter normally aspirated W12 engine. These are big numbers, but bear in mind that the A8 W12 is significantly heavier than the 4.0T model. Audi estimates its 0-60-mph acceleration at 4.4 seconds, and the EPA's fuel economy estimates drop to 17 mpg combined (14/22). Unlike other A8s, the W12 does not benefit from an automatic engine stop-start function to conserve fuel while stopped in traffic.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2015 Audi A8 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, front knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and Audi's Pre-Sense system that pretensions seatbelts and closes the sunroof and windows if it detects heavy braking.

Models equipped with the adaptive cruise control option also come with Pre-Sense Plus, which alerts the driver to imminent frontal collisions and, in certain situations, intervenes with maximum braking (although unlike rival systems, it doesn't detect pedestrians). Also included is Pre-Sense Rear, which reacts to imminent rear-end collisions by tensioning seatbelts, closing windows and adjusting the seats for optimal protection. Other features that may be standard or optional depending on trim level include a side- and top-view camera system, a night vision system (with pedestrian and animal detection), a lane-keeping assist system and a blind-spot monitoring system.

In Edmunds brake testing, A8 models equipped with summer tires have routinely come to a stop from 60 mph in distances shorter than 104 feet, which is exceptional for a large, heavy sedan. With all-season tires, those distances increased to 114 feet, which is also excellent.

Driving

With its abundant power and impressive fuel economy estimates, the V8-equipped 4.0T is our favorite among the gasoline-powered 2016 Audi A8 models. Of course, the supercharged V6 in the A8 3.0T provides brisk response in pretty much any driving situation, but the V8 model gets up to speed with a flood of power and such minimal effort that you'll be smitten with it. The same holds true for the diesel-powered A8 TDI, thanks to its wealth of torque. There's very little clatter coming from the engine, though the automatic stop-start function can be a little jarring. Thankfully, it can be disabled. Although it won't outrun the excellent 4.0T model, the portly W12 is destined to be the rarest A8, and it accelerates with the yawning ease that only 12 cylinders can provide.

Standard all-wheel drive provides high levels of cornering prowess and surefootedness on slick roads. Furthermore, the well-tuned suspension and intuitive steering response allow the big sedan to go around tight turns like a much smaller car. Drivers with high expectations for performance and handling should be quite happy with the Audi A8.

What's more, the A8 still delivers the superb ride comfort expected of an elite luxury sedan. The big Audi's suspension smooths out the roughest of pavement, and the cabin remains as quiet as a crypt over a variety of surfaces and at highway speeds. This desirable combination of world-class comfort and athletic handling sets the 2016 Audi A8 apart in this class.

Interior

Among large luxury flagships, interiors are arguably one of the most important deciding factors. The 2015 Audi A8 rises to the occasion with excellent materials, smart design and an abundance of high-tech features. Most Audis are notable for their businesslike austere design, but the A8 is decidedly luxurious in its execution, and rich wood inlays and supple leather surfaces are in abundance.

Comfort is in no short supply, even with the standard 14-way adjustable front seats. Upgrading to the optional 18-way adjustable ventilated seats enhances passenger satisfaction, and the massage functions should be enough to send most people over the edge (although most competitors also offer them). That same level of decadence can also be enjoyed in the rear seats by upgrading to the Rear Seat Comfort package. Even without that option, rear passengers enjoy a wealth of space and amenities.

Although the tech interface is dated, the A8's interior is still notable for its superb furnishings and warm ambience.

Audi's MMI infotainment interface features an 8-inch central screen and a dial-type controller on the console surrounded by useful shortcut buttons. There's also a small pad on which you can trace letters and numbers with your fingertip to enter addresses or search for phone numbers and music. Although MMI responds quickly to inputs, we've found that it generally isn't as easy to operate as rival systems. It's also starting to feel a bit dated from the standpoint of overall functionality, as BMW and Mercedes have rolled out next-generation interfaces with pinch-and-swipe capability that supports deeper integration for smartphone users.

Another potential downside is cargo capacity, as the A8 accommodates a maximum of only 14.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi A8.

5(89%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.6
9 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It Beats All of Them
Noel Christensen,02/25/2016
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
If you want a 4-door sedan that drives, handles and accelerates fantastically you need to buy an Audi A8L. I have had numerous Mercedes, BMW and Porsche vehicles and this car tops them all. It is a stealth vehicle that doesn't stand out with chrome, radical styling, 'look at me, I'm expensive' statements. It just quietly goes about its job of getting you where you want to go in comfort with all the power you can handle at your right foot. Great seat comfort, quiet interior, all you could want for a long drive in heavy Southern California traffic. I am totally satisfied! I now have 17,300 miles on the car. No problems and amazingly not one rattle in the car. I am still totally satisfied. In February, 2018 it now has 21,200 miles on the odometer. I'm returning to the Audi store in Riverside, CA on Monday for the 20,000 mile service as the car is two years old. To date there have been absolutely no problems with the vehicle. Even the Dunlop ultra high performance tires still have more than 10,000 miles of life. I am totally satisfied with nothing but praise for the Audi.
fine Machine
DINO,08/31/2017
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Vehicle rode very well - Has unbelievable performance w/4.0L V-8 - Absolutely NO evidence of bear-tracking no matter hard I pushed it. Road noise via tires was a bit more than the S550 & the dash was nice but not as plush or expensive looking - Actually the whole car, exterior & exterior was not as 'expensive looking as a S550 but very clean & soft lines. Trunk room is awful small for a 'L' luxury car & roof is somewhat low for a vehicle in this class. In spite of a few cons as listed here, this is a very, very nice vehicle & I will likely purchase one if I can get the right deal. According to the dealer, repair can be an expensive & long ordeal due to the amount aluminum used in the body & frame.
21.5K Preowned A8L 3.0 The Honest Truth!
Novice Audi Owner,09/27/2019
L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
The V-6 Supercharged engine is plenty of power and I never have longed for the V-8 or felt I made a mistake with the V-6.. The car is pure class, it gets a lot of stares and stands out against the daily drivers who paid 40Grand for newer vehicles. I was expecting a plush ride and in the comfort mode, with 20 inch tires it's a little stiff. In the sport mode it attacks the corners very well, just not nearly as nimble as TLX our other car. The car also rides low, I thought it would be higher, especially compared to a SUV. Turning radius is a little cumbersome. Hate the pop up screen which can be lowered to blend into the dash when your underway, a very good feature but it pops up when the car is reverse or for other functions. The brakes are sensitive, and there is a hint of nose plowing under aggressive stopping. The car is built like a tank, heavy steel, and fit and finish are outstanding. My favorite feature is the seats, they are very comfortable, and supportive. The massage feature gets to be annoying after a while, honestly. Do not like the sunroof which lifts up and slides back on the roof, a wind deflector also pops up, and I think the car doesn't look good when it is open. Really like the double sunroof. The car rides quiet, its easy to be going an effortless 70 plus and becoming a target. I think this car will go through a set of tires pretty quickly, the previous owner already replaced the front tires. Also, don't like the 'boat-shifter' transmission selector, it looks fantastic but a little clunky shifting it. The sunshades are very nice, especially the rear window one, not finding that unless your going top shelf. Lastly, love the adoptive cruise control and In-lane feature, the car will actually drive itself but starts beeping at you if your hands are off the wheel for a while. Overall I'm happy to own the car, rather then a run of the mill 40K car, but I know it's going to cost me some serious cash down the road, tires, brakes, and general maintenance are very expensive. You only live once!
Best car I ever owned!
kea4golf,04/13/2018
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Drive it before the competition
See all 9 reviews of the 2016 Audi A8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
500 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi A8 features & specs

More about the 2016 Audi A8

Used 2016 Audi A8 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi A8 is offered in the following submodels: A8 Sedan, A8 Diesel. Available styles include L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A), and L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi A8?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi A8 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro is priced between $29,387 and$29,966 with odometer readings between 19157 and61658 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro is priced between $40,470 and$40,470 with odometer readings between 23283 and23283 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi A8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi A8 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 A8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,387 and mileage as low as 19157 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi A8.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi A8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A8 for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,543.

Find a used Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,267.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A8 for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,614.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,964.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Audi A8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A8 lease specials

