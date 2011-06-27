Vehicle overview

Once you start shopping for an elite luxury sedan, you realize quickly that all of the sedans in this class are outstanding automobiles. They're all fast, supremely comfortable, elegantly appointed and loaded with more technology than you'll ever use. So your decision will probably hinge on small details like personality and prestige. Although the Audi A8 has never been held in quite the same esteem as its more famous German rivals, it has an athletic character that might really speak to buyers who like to drive.

For 2016, all Audi A8s are the longer-wheelbase L version. The shorter-wheelbase sedan is discontinued.

Standard all-wheel drive, along with a carefully tuned suspension, contributes much to this Audi's road manners. Regardless of the wheels and tires you select, this very large sedan grips the road extremely well, and you might be inspired to take back-road detours for the sheer enjoyment of it. Even if you stick to major highways, you'll still be impressed by the way the 2016 Audi A8 carries itself, as the ride is neatly composed and never harsh. All four of the available engines have their own advantages, but the 4.0T offers the best overall performance, while the TDI is hard to beat if you're looking to maximize fuel economy.

Beyond performance, the 2016 Audi A8 is notable for its stunning interior. Of course, its rivals have great cabins, too, but there's a warmth to the Audi's decor that we find especially inviting and, for 2016, all A8s have been fitted with extended leather on their doors, dash and center console. Although we've commented favorably on the integration of technology in past years, the current A8 is starting to feel a bit dated in this area. Even with the addition of 4G LTE WiFi for 2016, Audi's dial-operated Multi Media Interface (MMI) is now a generation behind the interfaces in the newly redesigned BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Those sedans also offer more in the way of collision mitigation technology and other advanced driving aids.

And there's no denying that the 7 Series and S-Class are the ones to beat in this class. Neither one is as engaging to drive as the A8, but they surpass the Audi in the breadth of their amenities, old-world charm and, yes, name recognition. On the other side of the spectrum, the Porsche Panamera is unequivocally the best-handling executive sedan and should fill the bill for the rare driver who decides the A8 isn't sporty enough (though it isn't as spacious for passengers as the Audi). Another interesting option is the Jaguar XJ, which is similarly athletic and overflowing with British character and eccentricities. Nevertheless, we remain fond of the Audi A8, and it absolutely merits consideration if you're shopping for a large luxury sedan.