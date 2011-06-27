Estimated values
2011 Audi A8 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,980
|$14,097
|$15,596
|Clean
|$11,042
|$12,995
|$14,371
|Average
|$9,167
|$10,792
|$11,921
|Rough
|$7,292
|$8,588
|$9,471
Estimated values
2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,702
|$15,219
|$16,998
|Clean
|$11,708
|$14,029
|$15,662
|Average
|$9,720
|$11,650
|$12,992
|Rough
|$7,731
|$9,271
|$10,322