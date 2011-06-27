Vehicle overview

When it comes to flagship luxury sedans, models from Germany have dominated the segment for some time now. It's also true that within that group the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class have traditionally enjoyed the lion's share of popularity. But the 2015 Audi A8 could very well change people's perceptions, as it has all the right qualities expected of the class while also endearing itself to drivers who enjoy a sense of connectedness with the road.

Go with an Audi A8 and you'll be getting a supremely luxurious interior, top-of-the-line materials and an abundance of high-tech features. As with other luxury sedans in this class, the A8 provides ample power throughout the lineup, but it stands out for its appeal as a driver's car. Thanks to standard all-wheel drive, the A8 is blessed with confident road manners and tenacious grip on a winding mountain road. It may be a big sedan, but it won't necessarily seem like that when you're behind the wheel.

Usually, sharp handling capabilities come at the expense of ride comfort, but the A8 has no such shortcoming. It rides just as smoothly as its rivals and adequately isolates the passengers from the harshness of the outside world. Whether it's performing daily commuting duties or transporting lucky passengers on a lengthy road trip, the A8 offers many amenities and cosseting comfort that make it worthy of consideration as one of the best in its class.

But the competition is fierce. Mercedes-Benz has rolled out an all-new 2015 S-Class, which packs in even more technology, but does so with an old-world charm consistent with its heritage. The 2015 BMW 7 Series is also a perennial top pick, but as it enters its sixth year since a major redesign, it has fallen ever so slightly behind the times. For the rare driver who craves even more performance than the Audi delivers, the 2015 Porsche Panamera should get his or her blood racing, along with the sleek and unapologetically British 2015 Jaguar XJ. The good news for you is that you're a winner no matter what you pick. But we're very fond of the Edmunds "A" rated Audi A8 and certainly recommend comparing it to the established favorites in this class.